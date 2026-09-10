Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 10-Sep-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 10/09/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: The Sage Group Plc 4.2805% Notes due 10/03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 debt-like XS3491327XXX -- in excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000) securities Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 10/09/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral Debt and multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including debt-like XS3317214XXX -- GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: BNP Paribas Issuance B.V. Certificates relating to the Series 2095 Redeemable Preference Debt and Shares of BNP Paribas Synergy Limited due 10/09/2032; fully debt-like XS3416449XXX -- paid; (Represented by certificates to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Issuer Name: OPEC Fund for International Development 4.625% Notes due 10/09/2029; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3487861XXX -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Unrestricted) securities 4.625% Notes due 10/09/2029; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like US683483AXXX -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Restricted) securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 35.00% Notes due 10/09/2029; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of TRY1,000 each) debt-like XS3498905XXX -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 10/09/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives XS3422487XXX -- Issuer Name: The Toronto-Dominion Bank Floating Rate Senior Notes due 10/09/2029; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral debt-like XS3498449XXX -- multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 442835 EQS News ID: 2396952 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2396952&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 10, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)