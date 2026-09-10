Global Construction Technology, Local Expertise | RIB Software Partners with Teamservices in Belgium

RIB Software, a global provider of digital solutions for the architecture, engineering, and construction industry, has announced a new partnership with Belgian construction technology specialist Teamservices. Together, the companies aim to support the local delivery and adoption of RIB 4.0 in Belgium. The partnership will be spotlighted at Digital Construction Day, taking place on October 13, 2026, at Brussels Gate.

Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brussels, Belgium, 10 September 2026

RIB Software, a global provider of digital solutions for the architecture, engineering, and construction industry, has announced a new partnership with Belgian construction technology specialist Teamservices. Together, the companies aim to support the local delivery and adoption of RIB 4.0 in Belgium. The partnership will be spotlighted at Digital Construction Day, taking place on October 13, 2026, at Brussels Gate.

As construction companies across Belgium continue to face pressure to improve efficiency, strengthen project control, and reduce fragmentation across teams, systems, and data, the need for practical, locally supported digital transformation has never been more urgent. RIB 4.0 is designed as an integrated enterprise platform for construction projects and business management, connecting 3D models, time, cost, and sustainability to bring people, processes, and data together across the project lifecycle.

Through the partnership, Teamservices will support Belgian customers with the implementation and adoption of RIB 4.0 to help construction companies translate technology investment into operational value. Teamservices has worked with RIB solutions in the Belgian construction market for years, giving its team of experts a depth of platform experience that few local partners can match. With expertise in ERP implementation, cost control, dashboarding, practical training, and ongoing support for the construction sector, Teamservices brings the local market knowledge and hands-on implementation capability needed to help companies make digital transformation work in practice.

"By partnering with Teamservices, we are strengthening our local presence in Belgium and making it easier for customers to adopt RIB 4.0 with the right implementation expertise close at hand," says Mehmet Ipecki, Customer Success Manager at RIB Software in North, Central & Eastern Europe.

Davy Smits, Owner and Digital Transformation Expert at Teamservices adds: "This partnership formalises years of hands-on work we have already delivered on RIB in the Belgian construction market. It gives Belgian construction businesses access to a powerful platform tailored to their local reality. We support them by providing them with the data-infrastructure and methodology that helps turn their digital ambition into measurable operational improvement."

Belgian construction companies are already demonstrating the value of connected digital workflows. In a recent RIB Software case study, Belgian infrastructure specialist Herbosch-Kiere used RIB 4.0 to reduce manual input, improve information flow, and create clearer visibility across project execution and control. The example underlines the practical value of integrated construction technology when supported by a structured implementation approach and a clear focus on adoption. Together with the local expertise of Teamservices, both partners believe that RIB's platform can help companies improve project transparency and build a stronger digital foundation for the future.

By combining RIB Software's global construction technology platform with Teamservices' local implementation knowledge, the partnership is designed to support Belgian construction businesses in accelerating adoption, improving project transparency, and building a stronger digital foundation for the future. Together, RIB and Teamservices will attend Digital Construction Day, a key industry event dedicated to the digital transformation of the Belgian construction sector.

About Teamservices

Teamservices is a Belgian construction technology partner specialised in ERP selection, implementation, cost controlling, and training for contractors, building companies, infrastructure specialists, and project-driven construction organisations.

As the implementation partner of RIB Software in Belgium, Teamservices makes RIB 4.0 work in Belgian construction practice: covering the finance, compliance, and project-delivery processes local contractors depend on every day, from Peppol e-invoicing, CODA bank reconciliation, and Belgian VAT, subcontractor management, procurement, and project control.

With more than 30 years of construction sector experience, over 75 construction companies served, €650M+ in controlling projects delivered, and 1,275+ users trained, Teamservices combines deep Belgian market knowledge with hands-on ERP expertise across the full digital transformation journey: from platform selection and configuration through implementation, financial controlling and business intelligence, end-user training, and ongoing support.

For more information, visit www.teamservices.be .

About RIB Software

Driven by transformative digital technologies and trends, RIB is committed to propelling the AEC industry forward and making architecture, engineering, and construction more efficient and sustainable. Since its foundations by both AEC and IT pioneers in 1961, the business has expanded its global footprint to incorporate more than 550,000 users and 2,300 talents, with the vision of transforming the operation into a worldwide powerhouse and providing innovative software solutions to its core markets. Managing the entire project lifecycle, from planning and construction to operation and maintenance, dismantlement and recycling, the development of RIB's portfolio of software solutions is driven by industry expertise, best practice, and a passion to remain at the cutting edge of technology.

RIB's strategic approach has a strong focus on AI integration, Machine Learning (ML) as well as Virtual (VR), and Augmented Reality (AR) to future-proof all software products. Ultimately, RIB aims to connect people, processes, and data in innovative ways to ensure their customers always complete projects within budget, on time, and to high quality, while reducing their carbon footprints. RIB Software is a proud Schneider Electric company.

For more information, visit www.rib-software.com .

Contact

Louise Dahlerup - louise.dahlerup@rib-software.com

Attachments

Press Release - RIB Software and Teamservices - 10.09.2026.pdf

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Kim Immelman