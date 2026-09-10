WattPower has introduced its 506KTL grid-forming inverter, a 506 kW string inverter designed for utility-scale solar projects. The Indian manufacturer said the inverter is designed to help engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies and renewable energy developers meet evolving grid-code requirements while supporting stable plant operation. The transformerless inverter supports a maximum DC input voltage of 1,500 V and features six maximum power point trackers (MPPTs). Each MPPT can handle up to 105 A of input current and a maximum short-circuit current of 180 A, with support for ...

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