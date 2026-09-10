Thailand's Ministry of Energy has unveiled its draft Power Development Plan (PDP) 2026, targeting a 50% share of clean energy within 10 years while reducing dependence on imported gas and creating the conditions for 10 GW of rooftop solar. Energy Minister Ekanat Prompan said the plan would increase the share of renewables in the generation mix from less than 20% today to 50% within the first decade. The government is also considering technologies including small modular reactors (SMRs), carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), and geothermal energy. For distributed solar, the government ...

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