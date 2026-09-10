EUMETSAT's Mission Control Centre in Darmstadt, Germany, took over control of the newest addition to its fleet of meteorological satellites, Meteosat Third Generation Imager 2 (MTG-I2), on 9 September 2026, following the successful completion of its Launch and Early Orbit Phase (LEOP).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260909889951/en/

MTG-I2 in orbit

MTG-I2 launched from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana on 27 August 2026 and has now reached its geostationary orbit, around 36,000 km above Earth. During LEOP, carried out for EUMETSAT by Telespazio, communications with the satellite were established, its solar arrays deployed and a series of precise manoeuvres brought it to its designated orbital position.

The spacecraft has now been handed over to EUMETSAT's flight operations teams. EUMETSAT, working with ESA and European industry, will now begin extensive calibration and validation activities to prepare the satellite, its instruments and ground systems for operational service, which is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2027.

"Taking control of MTG-I2 in excellent condition marks the successful completion of another crucial phase of the mission," said Julia Hunter-Anderson, EUMETSAT's Meteosat Third Generation LEOP Manager. "Our teams can now begin the intensive work of commissioning the satellite and preparing it for operational service.

"Once ready, MTG-I2 will unlock the rapid-scanning capability of the first full Meteosat Third Generation constellation, providing our Member States and users with observations of fast-changing conditions every 2.5 minutes."

For further updates on MTG-I2, visit EUMETSAT's launch hub, which features news, interviews, and insights into the satellite's journey.

Find all relevant information, biographies of speakers, videos and testimonials on our press kit

About EUMETSAT Trusted in Space. Essential on Earth.

Since 1986, EUMETSAT, Europe's meteorological satellite agency, has monitored weather and climate from space. From its headquarters in Darmstadt, Germany, it operates a fleet of satellites observing the Earth system and delivers real-time data and imagery to its 30 member states to help protect communities and support critical sectors. Four Meteosat satellites in geostationary orbit provide continuous observations of fast developing weather events, while two polar-orbiting Metop satellites deliver data critical for forecasts up to 10 days ahead. EUMETSAT also supports European sovereignty policies, operating services under the Copernicus programme and leading development and management of the data lake for the Destination Earth initiative. For more information, visit the EUMETSAT website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260909889951/en/

Contacts:

EUMETSAT Media Relations:

Tel.: +49 6151 8073157

Email: press@eumetsat.int

www.eumetsat.int