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PR Newswire
10.09.2026 09:36 Uhr
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EXPO 2027 Belgrade Serbia: Jelena Jankovic joins EXPO 2027 Belgrade as Global Ambassador

BELGRADE, Serbia, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Former world No. 1 Jelena Jankovic has been named a Global Ambassador for EXPO 2027 Belgrade, becoming the first Serbian figure to join the Expo's ambassador team. She will help introduce Serbia and EXPO 2027 to audiences as Belgrade prepares to welcome the world in 2027.

During her tennis career, Jankovic reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings in 2008, won 15 WTA titles, reached the US Open final and won the Wimbledon mixed doubles title. She represented Serbia at four Olympic Games.

Jankovic joins an international group of EXPO 2027 Global Ambassadors that includes Usain Bolt, Jackie Chan and Lin Dan. Her appointment reflects the Expo's belief in sport's power to cross borders, connect people and inspire ambition.

"It is an exceptional honour for me to have been chosen as a Global Ambassador for EXPO 2027. Throughout my career, I always tried to represent my country with love, pride and responsibility. I am especially pleased that this time I will not be travelling out into the world to represent Serbia - the world will be coming to us. EXPO 2027 gives us an opportunity to show what Serbia has to offer today: our talent, knowledge, culture, creativity and, above all, our people. I look forward to being part of this special moment for our country and helping welcome visitors from around the world to Serbia," Jankovic said.

Expo 2027 Belgrade will take place from 15 May to 15 August 2027 under the theme "Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All." More than 140 international participants have confirmed their participation, and around four million domestic and international visitors are expected.

Press contact: expo.serbia@mcgroup.com

EXPO 2027 - PRESS RELEASE / GLOBAL AMBASSADOR - mc Group

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jelena-jankovi-joins-expo-2027-belgrade-as-global-ambassador-302873975.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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