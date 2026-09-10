DJ Amundi Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc (ANXU) Amundi Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Sep-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 337.2749 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1526280 CODE: ANXU ISIN: LU1681038XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681038XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANXU LEI Code: 549300Q98JEX556UXN73 Sequence No.: 442881 EQS News ID: 2397182 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2397182&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 10, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)