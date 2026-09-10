BRAHMA AI Wins 2026 Technology & Engineering Emmy

Emmy Award recognises the foundational technology behind BRAHMA AI's high-fidelity AI content platform

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BRAHMA AI has been named a recipient of a 2026 Technology & Engineering Emmy Award for AI-Based Face Replacement and Performance-Preserving Post-Production Transformation. The award recognises BRAHMA AI's Neural Performance technology.

The award honours systems that change a performer's appearance while preserving natural expression, movement, lighting and scene realism, maintaining continuity across a sequence and adapting to changes in pose, lighting and occlusion.

BRAHMA AI is recognised alongside Disney Research, Rising Sun Pictures and Digital Domain, and is the only AI-native company among the four recipients.

"This Emmy recognises technology that has been proven where the bar is highest: feature films, television and live production, in front of performers, directors and global audiences," said Jo Plaete, Chief Technology Officer of BRAHMA AI. "Human creativity amplified by AI, with the performer and the authenticity of the performance kept at the centre, is the foundation of everything we build at BRAHMA AI. Being recognised at this level confirms that approach is dependable enough for the most demanding work in the industry."

Human facial performance is one of the hardest problems in generative media. Small losses in timing, gaze or expression change the performance. BRAHMA AI's Neural Performance technology was built to hold those qualities fixed while enabling controlled changes of age, likeness and identity.

The technology was proven at feature-film scale on Robert Zemeckis's Here. Younger versions of Tom Hanks and Robin Wright were visualised on set in near real time, and the system delivered approximately one hour of final 4K transformation for the finished film. It has since been used across feature films, television, live performance and multilingual content, most recently on Ramayana, where BRAHMA AI's technology delivers performance-preserving English-language lip-sync for the film's international release.

The core methods are protected by US Patent No. 12,322,018, 'Latent Space Editing and Neural Animation to Generate Hyperreal Synthetic Faces.' The same research now underpins ATMAN, BRAHMA AI's digital-human technology, and the wider BRAHMA AI platform for creating, localising and governing enterprise audiovisual content.

The 2026 Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards are presented by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and will be held on 14 October 2026 at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, California, in a joint ceremony with the Television Academy's Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy Awards. The official recipients are listed at televisionacademy.com.

About BRAHMA AI

BRAHMA AI is the AI-native operating system for enterprise content. It enables organisations to understand, organise, create, localise and govern audiovisual content at scale.

Built on its Mind² philosophy, BRAHMA AI combines human creativity with machine intelligence to deliver high-fidelity content, faster workflows and trusted global distribution. Born in media, sports and entertainment, BRAHMA AI brings production-proven AI to organisations across entertainment, advertising, healthcare and financial services.

Visit www.brahma.io.

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