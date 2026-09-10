Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mehr als 4,5 Mrd. USD US-Staatsgeld für alte Bohrlöcher, diese Aktie räumt auf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.09.2026 09:42 Uhr
187 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

BRAHMA AI Wins 2026 Technology & Engineering Emmy

Emmy Award recognises the foundational technology behind BRAHMA AI's high-fidelity AI content platform

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BRAHMA AI has been named a recipient of a 2026 Technology & Engineering Emmy Award for AI-Based Face Replacement and Performance-Preserving Post-Production Transformation. The award recognises BRAHMA AI's Neural Performance technology.

The award honours systems that change a performer's appearance while preserving natural expression, movement, lighting and scene realism, maintaining continuity across a sequence and adapting to changes in pose, lighting and occlusion.

BRAHMA AI is recognised alongside Disney Research, Rising Sun Pictures and Digital Domain, and is the only AI-native company among the four recipients.

"This Emmy recognises technology that has been proven where the bar is highest: feature films, television and live production, in front of performers, directors and global audiences," said Jo Plaete, Chief Technology Officer of BRAHMA AI. "Human creativity amplified by AI, with the performer and the authenticity of the performance kept at the centre, is the foundation of everything we build at BRAHMA AI. Being recognised at this level confirms that approach is dependable enough for the most demanding work in the industry."

Human facial performance is one of the hardest problems in generative media. Small losses in timing, gaze or expression change the performance. BRAHMA AI's Neural Performance technology was built to hold those qualities fixed while enabling controlled changes of age, likeness and identity.

The technology was proven at feature-film scale on Robert Zemeckis's Here. Younger versions of Tom Hanks and Robin Wright were visualised on set in near real time, and the system delivered approximately one hour of final 4K transformation for the finished film. It has since been used across feature films, television, live performance and multilingual content, most recently on Ramayana, where BRAHMA AI's technology delivers performance-preserving English-language lip-sync for the film's international release.

The core methods are protected by US Patent No. 12,322,018, 'Latent Space Editing and Neural Animation to Generate Hyperreal Synthetic Faces.' The same research now underpins ATMAN, BRAHMA AI's digital-human technology, and the wider BRAHMA AI platform for creating, localising and governing enterprise audiovisual content.

The 2026 Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards are presented by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and will be held on 14 October 2026 at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, California, in a joint ceremony with the Television Academy's Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy Awards. The official recipients are listed at televisionacademy.com.

About BRAHMA AI

BRAHMA AI is the AI-native operating system for enterprise content. It enables organisations to understand, organise, create, localise and govern audiovisual content at scale.

Built on its Mind² philosophy, BRAHMA AI combines human creativity with machine intelligence to deliver high-fidelity content, faster workflows and trusted global distribution. Born in media, sports and entertainment, BRAHMA AI brings production-proven AI to organisations across entertainment, advertising, healthcare and financial services.

Visit www.brahma.io.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/brahma-ai-wins-2026-technology--engineering-emmy-302874965.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.