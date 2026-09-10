Tata Elxsi Invests in KAVIA AI to Scale AI-Driven Software Engineering for Products and Enterprises

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global leader in design and technology services, today announced a strategic investment in KAVIA AI, a Silicon Valley-based enterprise AI platform company. The investment strengthens the collaboration between the two companies to help enterprises manage, modernise, and transform complex software environments at scale.

As a global leader in AI and GenAI-driven product and software engineering, Tata Elxsi enables enterprises to implement the AI Development Lifecycle (AIDLC), accelerating architecture design, brownfield refactoring, software development, quality assurance, deployment, continuous monitoring and debugging across the product and software lifecycle.

The collaboration brings together Tata Elxsi's expertise in domain-led engineering with KAVIA AI's knowledge graph and workflow intelligence platform. Over the past one year, the companies have worked together to deploy the platform for enterprise engineering use cases, addressing challenges around industry-specific product and software engineering, accelerated release cycles, quality, resilience, and cybersecurity readiness.

Manoj Raghavan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tata Elxsi, said, "Through STEP.UP, Tata Elxsi's startup engagement program for high-potential deep tech companies, we have worked closely with KAVIA AI and seen the strength of its technology firsthand. This investment reflects our shared vision for AI-driven software engineering."

Across industries, distributed teams have been creating millions of lines of code over the years using multiple repositories and diverse technology stacks to evolve enterprise products and platforms. As organisations face this complex brownfield environment, critical knowledge often remains fragmented across code, documentation, systems, tools, and teams.

While most AI tools focus on accelerating coding, KAVIA AI enables enterprises to scale across the AIDLC by combining persistent knowledge, governed engineering artifacts, collaboration, traceability, and deployment through a single platform.

Labeeb Ismail, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, KAVIA AI, said, "We are delighted with this strategic investment by Tata Elxsi and the trust it has placed in us. KAVIA AI brings system assets for enterprises to establish AIDLC workflows, operating models, and the checks and balances needed to operationalise AI across the software lifecycle. Together with Tata Elxsi, we look forward to shaping the future of software delivery."

Building on this foundation, Tata Elxsi and KAVIA AI are working together to harness the power of AI responsibly and help organisations transform their products and services.

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is a global design and technology leader, driving innovation at the intersection of design, digital, and engineering. With 35+ years of experience across industries, the company delivers end-to-end solutions for automotive, media, healthcare, energy, smart manufacturing and communications-from embedded systems to cloud-native platforms.

Tata Elxsi combines domain-led consulting, full-stack development, and system integration with a portfolio of award-winning AI and GenAI platforms.

By combining AI-first thinking with full-stack product engineering, Tata Elxsi enables organisations to move from GenAI experimentation to scaled deployment-securely, efficiently, and with confidence.

For more information, visit www.tataelxsi.com.

About STEP.UP

STEP.UP is Tata Elxsi's startup engagement program for deep tech startups, combining co-creation and joint go-to-market engagement with an innovation fund. The program supports founders with strategic investment, engineering and design expertise, and access to global markets. By bridging innovation and commercialization, STEP.UP helps accelerate the journey from breakthrough ideas to industry-scale impact.

For more information, visit https://www.tataelxsi.com/step.up.

About KAVIA AI

KAVIA AI is the enterprise software engineering platform for complex codebases. KAVIA connects teams through code understanding, workflow automation, artifact generation, reviewable code and validation across repositories and environments.

The platform supports Visual Studio Code, CLI and Git-based workflows and offers customer-controlled deployment options and flexible model choices.

Learn more at kavia.ai.

General inquiries: Submit a request through the KAVIA AI Contact Page.

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