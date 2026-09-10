South Korea's Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment (MCEE) launched a new solar industry competitiveness committee on Sept. 10, aiming to rebuild the country's domestic solar supply chain and secure a foothold in next-generation cell technology. The MCEE said the committee brings together government, public institutions, industry, academia, research bodies and civil society groups. It said in a press release that the committee will collect feedback from companies on difficulties they face in domestic localization efforts, develop cooperation models across the domestic value chain, and ...

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