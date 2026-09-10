CCTV+: 2026 "Liangzhu: A Dialogue across World Civilizations" Cultural Exchange Event Arrives in Russia

BEIJING, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 7, 2026 (local time), the 2026 "Liangzhu: A Dialogue across World Civilizations" Cultural Exchange Event was held at Lomonosov Moscow State University, attracting hundreds of representatives from cultural, educational, and media circles in China and Russia.

The event was jointly hosted by the Information Office of Zhejiang Provincial People's Government, the Foreign Affairs Office of Zhejiang Provincial People's Government, Zhejiang Media Group, Hangzhou Liangzhu Archaeological Site Administrative District Management Committee, and the Higher School of Television, Lomonosov Moscow State University. It was co-organized by the Overseas Center of Zhejiang Media Group, Zhejiang University Press, and the "Media Plus" Online Chinese Classroom in Russia, with support from Lomonosov Moscow State University, Zhejiang University, Liangzhu Museum, and the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Russian Federation.

At the opening ceremony, Zhejiang University presented A Comprehensive Collection of Ancient Chinese Paintings to Lomonosov Moscow State University. Zhejiang Media Group signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Higher School of Television, Lomonosov Moscow State University. The trailer of the China-Russia co-produced documentary Liangzhu: Exploring the Origins of World Civilizations was released, and Russian students received "Liangzhu Promoter" certificates. The Russia program of the Liangzhu Culture Youth Communication Plan and "Hello, Liangzhu" Russia-themed special exhibition were launched, allowing Russian students to experience Liangzhu culture up close. A civilization dialogue salon was also held during the event.

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