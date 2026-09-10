Tamar AI Unleashes Creativity with Glanze, a New AI Streaming Platform at 83rd Venice Film Festival

VENICE, Italy, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamar AI, the Palo Alto-based AI-powered creative technology company behind TapNow, the world's first AI-native Creative OS, today announced the launch of Glanze at the 83rd Venice Film Festival. As a streaming platform for original AI-native series, films, and explorable worlds, Glanze extends the TapNow ecosystem, creating a single connected path from creation to global audience.

Powered by TapNow and fed by its global IP incubation initiative 10,000 Parallel Universes, Glanze is a streaming platform built to redefine how stories are discovered, turning the exploration of original works into part of the entertainment experience. With Glanze now live, locally rooted AI-native series and films are brought to global audiences without the limits of traditional streaming platforms. Glanze opens with 40 titles available for preview, enabling creativity to travel without boundaries.

"Debuting Glanze at Venice, one of the world's most prestigious film festivals and where the future of cinema is first seen, marks our ambition to establish AI as a creative and meaningful force in the global film industry. Glanze is not just a streaming platform but an integral part of the TapNow ecosystem, rooted in our belief that AI exists to amplify creation from idea to distribution," said Klaus He, Co-founder of Tamar AI.

The Glanze launch was accompanied by a panel co-hosted by TapNow during the Venice Film Festival's Venice Production Bridge on September 4. The "AI x Cinema: The 10,000 Parallel Universes Initiative" panel brought together AI filmmakers, industry leaders and film educators to explore AI's creative and economic impact on filmmaking. The session closed with a technical presentation of "Primodia," a flagship series from the 10,000 Parallel Universes initiative, to showcase TapNow's Creative OS in action. On September 7, a curated screening of selected AI-native stories from the initiative offered a first look of the original worlds that Glanze is built to bring to global audiences.

Venice marks the beginning of a broader season of activity for Tamar AI, which will next bring its AI filmmaking community to Japan and Korea for Arena Peak Asia, its proprietary creator hackathon focused on cross-border AI storytelling, in October 16 - 19.

About Tamar AI

Tamar AI is a global AI-powered creative technology company headquartered in Palo Alto, California, built on the belief that AI should amplify the creator, not replace them. Its flagship product, TapNow, the world's first AI-native Creative OS, powers an ecosystem spanning tools, community, talent development, production, education, and distribution, forming a continuous path from first idea to finished work, from creator community to global audience. Trusted by creators across 150+ countries and regions, Tamar AI supports creators at every stage of the creative lifecycle through AI Creation System, AI-native Creator ecosystem, and Glanze - the streaming platform for original AI-native IPs.

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