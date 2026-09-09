Bimbo Bakeries: Grupo Bimbo Reports 73% Growth in Regenerative Agriculture, Reaching More Than 500,000 Acres Hectares

In recognition of World Agriculture Day, the baking company reaffirms its 2050 goal: for 100% of its key ingredients to come from land cultivated using regenerative practices.

Grupo Bimbo is advancing this program with specialized partners in Canada, the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and Mexico.

More than 570 farmers have been trained in practices that help restore soil health.



MEXICO CITY, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of World Agriculture Day, Grupo Bimbo reaffirms its commitment to an agricultural model that restores soil health and protects ecosystems. By the end of 2025, the world's largest baking company surpassed 500,000 hectares cultivated under regenerative agriculture practices, representing 73% growth compared to the more than 290,000 hectares reported in 2024.

Soil health is under increasing pressure worldwide. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), more than 50% of the world's agricultural soils show some level of degradation, and projections indicate that this figure could reach 90% by 2050 unless current practices are transformed. In response, Grupo Bimbo is working to strengthen its value chain from the ground up by promoting healthier soils and more resilient agricultural systems.

Grupo Bimbo's regenerative agriculture strategy is built on three core principles: improving soil health, strengthening biodiversity and ecosystems, and supporting farming communities as they transition to more resilient agricultural practices. To achieve this, the Company collaborates with research institutions such as the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT) and strategic milling partners, adapting the model to the specific conditions of each region. More than 570 farmers have been trained under this model through the joint efforts of Grupo Bimbo and its partners.

Grupo Bimbo's work with its partners takes shape in the field through practices implemented alongside participating farmers. In Saskatchewan, Canada, a producer with more than two decades of experience combines no-till farming techniques with weather-monitoring technologies that help reduce nutrient losses and enhance soil biodiversity. In Indiana, United States, a fourth-generation farmer has integrated corn, soybean, and wheat rotations with cover crops to reduce erosion, while also operating a livestock unit that contributes resilience to the entire production system.

In 2025, Grupo Bimbo's regenerative agriculture program significantly expanded its reach. In Brazil, a pilot initiative evolved into a formal implementation involving the local team, a strategic supplier, and farmers in the region. In the United Kingdom, Grupo Bimbo launched its first regenerative agriculture program in Europe alongside specialized partners, marking the strategy's expansion to the continent.

Alejandra Vázquez, Global Sustainability Director at Grupo Bimbo, stated: "Regenerative agriculture reminds us that everything we do begins in the field. Every hectare added under this model strengthens soil health, supports farmers' resilience, and helps secure the availability of our key ingredients for future generations."

Grupo Bimbo's goal through 2030 is to maintain and strengthen regenerative agriculture practices. With a vision that by 2050, 100% of its key ingredients will come from land cultivated under this model, the Company reaffirms its commitment to protecting ecosystems, strengthening farming communities, and continuing to Nourish a Better World.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo is the leader and largest baking Company in the world and a relevant participant in snacks. It has a presence in 99 countries worldwide, operating directly in 39 and serving another 60 through strategic partnerships. Its operations span the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa, with 250 bakeries and snackeries, and more than 1,600 sales centers. With annual sales of over US$23 billion, the Company offers a diversified product portfolio, its main categories include sliced and artisan bread, buns & rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toasts, English muffins, bagels, tortillas & flatbreads, and salty snacks, among others. Grupo Bimbo operates one of the largest direct-store-delivery networks in the world, with more than 55,000 routes and over 152,000 associates. Its shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker symbol BIMBO, and trade in the U.S. over-the-counter market through a Level 1 ADR under the ticker symbol BMBOY.

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