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WKN: A2DGJ8 | ISIN: US37959R1032 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
08.09.26 | 21:59
28,520 US-Dollar
+3,00 % +0,830
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP LLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP LLC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2026 22:42 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Global Indemnity Group, LLC Announces Quarterly Distribution

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Indemnity Group, LLC (Nasdaq: GBLI) ("GBLI") announced that its Board of Directors has approved a distribution payment of $0.35 per common share to be paid on September 30, 2026 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 18, 2026.

About Global Indemnity Group, LLC and its subsidiaries

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (Nasdaq: GBLI) is a publicly traded holding company with a diversified portfolio of property and casualty insurance-related entities.

Katalyx Holdings LLC includes:

  • Four agencies focused on sourcing, underwriting, and servicing primary and assumed reinsurance business: Penn-America Insurance Services, LLC; Valyn Re LLC; J.H. Ferguson & Associates, LLC (including Vacant Express); and Collectibles Insurance Services, LLC.
  • Three specialized insurance service businesses: Kaleidoscope Insurance Technologies, Inc., a developer of proprietary underwriting and policy systems supporting Katalyx's agencies and broader digital initiatives; Sayata, an AI-enabled digital marketplace and agency for small commercial insurance; and Liberty Insurance Adjustment Agency, Inc., a provider of claims evaluation, adjustment, and related services.

Belmont Holdings GX, Inc. consists of five statutory insurance carriers, each rated "A" (Excellent) by AM Best:
Penn-America Insurance Company, United National Insurance Company, Penn-Patriot Insurance Company, Diamond State Insurance Company, and Penn-Star Insurance Company.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.gbli.com.

Forward-Looking Information

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information available as of the date of this release.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others, risks related to the timing and execution of the Company's strategy, and other operational or strategic risks. Additional details regarding these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Global Indemnity undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Investor / Media Contact:Scott Eckstein
KCSA Strategic Communications
(212) 896-1210
GBLI@kcsa.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.