Lesaka Technologies: Lesaka's FY2026 Results: Lesaka delivers FY2026 guidance across all metrics, exceeds Adjusted EPS range and achieves GAAP profitability

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSAK; JSE: LSK) today released results for the fourth quarter ("Q4 2026") and full year of fiscal 2026 ("FY2026").
FY2026 performance1-
All growth rates are year-on-year between FY2026 and fiscal year 2025 ("FY2025").
|Group Level
|USD
(In thousands, except per share data)
|ZAR
(In thousands, except per share data)
|FY26
|FY25
|FY26
|FY25
|YoY%
|Revenue
|721,554
|659,701
|12,180,962
|11,980,399
|1.7
|-
|Net Revenue2)
|374,873
|291,241
|6,325,012
|5,291,353
|20
|-
|Operating Income (Loss)3)
|12,681
|(27,966
|-
|208,496
|(496,573
|-
|nm
|Net Income (Loss) attributable to Lesaka3)
|2,758
|(90,957
|-
|39,838
|(1,645,521
|-
|nm
|Group Adjusted EBITDA2)(3)
|75,742
|49,822
|1,274,588
|906,573
|41
|-
|Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share3)
|0.03
|(1.19
|-
|0.51
|(20.12
|-
|nm
|Adjusted Earnings2)(3)
|32,232
|9,124
|539,279
|163,752
|229
|-
|Adjusted Earnings per Share2)(3)
|0.39
|0.12
|6.51
|2.10
|210
|-
|Segment Level
|USD
(In thousands)
|ZAR
(In thousands)
|FY26
|FY25
|FY26
|FY25
|YoY%
|Merchant
|Revenue
|509,335
|526,600
|8,609,898
|9,562,360
|(10
|%)
|Net Revenue2)
|183,233
|164,846
|3,096,246
|2,995,106
|3
|-
|Segment Adjusted EBITDA3)
|35,533
|35,329
|601,573
|641,509
|(6
|%)
|Consumer
|Revenue
|142,631
|96,008
|2,401,720
|1,744,429
|38
|-
|Segment Adjusted EBITDA
|46,193
|23,949
|775,027
|435,193
|78
|-
|Enterprise
|Revenue
|74,730
|42,554
|1,255,617
|773,057
|62
|-
|Net Revenue2)
|54,151
|35,848
|913,319
|651,265
|40
|-
|Segment Adjusted EBITDA
|8,119
|1,287
|136,164
|23,724
|474
|-
(1)Average exchange rates for FY2026 and for FY2025 were ZAR 16.91 to $1 and ZAR 17.90 to $1, respectively.
(2)Non-GAAP measure. Refer to Attachment A of press release for full reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
(3)Revised FY2025 amounts to correct the errors discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2026. Also refer to Immaterial revision of prior period information section below.
Q4 2026 performance1-
All growth rates are calculated on a year-on-year basis between Q4 2026 and the fourth quarter of FY2025 ("Q4 2025").
|Group Level
|USD
(In thousands, except per share data)
|ZAR
(In thousands, except per share data)
|Q4 FY26
|Q4 FY25
|Q4 FY26
|Q4 FY25
|YoY%
|Revenue
|188,321
|168,467
|3,104,689
|3,080,538
|0.8
|-
|Net Revenue2)
|98,496
|82,005
|1,623,810
|1,498,721
|8
|-
|Operating Income3)
|6,309
|(28,610
|-
|104,071
|(509,603
|-
|nm
|Net Income (Loss) attributable to Lesaka(3)
|3,219
|(31,298
|-
|52,895
|(559,721
|-
|nm
|Group Adjusted EBITDA2)(3)
|22,258
|16,509
|366,855
|301,768
|22
|-
|Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share3)
|0.04
|(0.39
|-
|0.66
|(6.97
|-
|nm
|Adjusted Earnings2)(3)
|12,072
|4,057
|198,709
|74,695
|166
|-
|Adjusted Earnings per Share2)(3)
|0.15
|0.05
|2.40
|0.90
|166
|-
|Segment Level
|USD
(In thousands)
|ZAR
(In thousands)
|Q4 FY26
|Q4 FY25
|Q4 FY26
|Q4 FY25
|YoY%
|Merchant
|Revenue
|123,388
|128,958
|2,034,628
|2,358,795
|(14
|%)
|Net Revenue2)
|44,199
|44,396
|728,804
|811,626
|(10
|%)
|Segment Adjusted EBITDA3)
|7,421
|10,010
|122,404
|182,890
|(33
|%)
|Consumer
|Revenue
|40,614
|27,911
|669,465
|509,834
|31
|-
|Segment Adjusted EBITDA
|15,375
|8,878
|253,338
|161,880
|56
|-
|Enterprise
|Revenue
|26,103
|12,295
|430,005
|224,649
|91
|-
|Net Revenue2)
|15,467
|10,395
|254,950
|190,001
|34
|-
|Segment Adjusted EBITDA
|3,302
|823
|54,394
|15,309
|255
|-
(1)Average exchange rates for Q4 2026 and for Q4 2025 were ZAR 16.49 to $1 and ZAR 17.87 to $1, respectively.
(2)Non-GAAP measure. Refer to Attachment A of press release for full reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
(3)Revised Q4 FY2025 amounts to correct the errors discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2026. Also refer to Immaterial revision of prior period information section below.
Commenting on the results, Lesaka Executive Chairman Ali Mazanderani said, "I am delighted that Lesaka delivered on all of its FY2026 guidance metrics, exceeded the top end of our Adjusted EPS guidance range and achieved full-year GAAP profitability for the first time since Lesaka was effectively created in 2022. FY2026 was a milestone year for Lesaka, and we enter FY2027 with real momentum and a platform built for strong, sustainable growth. Looking ahead, I am pleased to share our medium-term ambitions, which includes Adjusted EPS CAGR in excess of 40% over the next three years."
Outlook: First Quarter 2027 ("Q1 2027") and Full Fiscal Year 2027 ("FY 2027") guidance
While we report our financial results in USD, we measure our operating performance in ZAR, and as such we provide our guidance accordingly.
For FY2027, the year ending June 30, 2027, we expect:
- Net Revenue between ZAR 7.0 billion and ZAR 7.7 billion
- Group Adjusted EBITDA between ZAR 1.45 billion and ZAR 1.60 billion
- Adjusted earnings per share between ZAR 7.50 and ZAR 8.50
For Q1 FY2027, the quarter ending September 30, 2026, we expect:
- Net Revenue between ZAR 1.58 billion and ZAR 1.66 billion
- Group Adjusted EBITDA between ZAR 200 million and ZAR 240 million
- Adjusted earnings per share between ZAR 0.40 and ZAR 0.60
Q1 FY2027 guidance reflects both seasonality and expected once-off restructuring costs in the merchant business. FY2027 guidance includes the impact of the pending Bank Zero acquisition (subject to regulatory approval by the Financial Surveillance Department of the South African Reserve Bank and other customary closing conditions) and excludes any unannounced mergers and acquisitions that we may conclude.
We have provided outlook regarding Net Revenue, Group Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude certain revenue and charges. We have not reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP financial measures because guidance for the various reconciling items is not provided. We are unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because we cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of the control of Lesaka and cannot be reasonably predicted since these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort.
Earnings Presentation for Q4 FY2026 Results
Our earnings presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations page of our website prior to our earnings call.
Webcast Registration
Link to access the results webcast: https://www.corpcam.com/Lesaka10092026
Participants using the webcast will be able to submit questions during the live Question and Answer session. Link to conference call dial-in registration via Chorus Call:
https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=7689509&linkSecurityString=174b56677f
Dial in details and individual pin to be provided on registration. Participants using the conference call dial-in will be able to ask their questions during the live Question and Answer session.
Following the presentation, an archived version of the webcast will be provided on Lesaka's Investor Relations website.
Immaterial revision of prior period information
While preparing our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2026, we determined that certain intercompany transactions processed in previous periods were incorrectly recorded, and which resulted in the incorrect amount of deferred income taxes recorded in our consolidated balance sheet, consolidated statements of operations, consolidated statement of comprehensive loss, consolidated statement of changes in equity, consolidated statement of cash flows and related notes to the consolidated financial statements included in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q since June 30, 2025, and these filings were incorrect.
We also determined that the presentation of the number of shares and amounts used for common stock and treasury shares and the amount of additional paid-in capital in our consolidated balance sheets and consolidated statement of changes in equity and related notes to the consolidated financial statements included in previously filed Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q since June 30, 2006, were incorrect. In these previous filings, shares of our common stock repurchased by us were incorrectly presented as treasury shares. Under the Florida Business Corporation Act, shares acquired directly by the issuing corporation are restored by operation of Florida law to the status of authorized but unissued shares. However, shares repurchased by a company are presented as treasury shares if (i) there is a provision in a corporation's articles of incorporation designating the repurchase of a corporation's shares as treasury shares, or (ii) in the case of a corporation whose shares are registered on a national securities exchange, the repurchased shares that have been designated as treasury shares in the corporation's bylaws or in resolutions of its board of directors. Shares repurchased by us were not designated as treasury shares under (i) or (ii) as described in the preceding sentence.
We assessed the materiality of these errors and changes in presentation on prior period consolidated financial statements in accordance with SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin ("SAB") No. 99"Materiality" and SAB No. 108, "Considering the Effects of Prior Year Misstatements when Quantifying Misstatements in the Current Year Financial Statements". Based on this assessment, we concluded that previously issued financial statements were not materially misstated based upon overall considerations of both quantitative and qualitative factors.
For additional information refer to Note 1 to our Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2026, as filed with the SEC.
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
U.S. securities laws require that when we publish any non-GAAP measures, we disclose the reason for using these non-GAAP measures and provide reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The presentation of Group Adjusted EBITDA, Net Revenue, Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted Earnings per Share, and headline (loss) earnings per share are non-GAAP measures. Refer to Attachment A for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures.
Non-GAAP Measures
Group Adjusted EBITDA
Group Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for non-operational transactions (including loss on impairment/disposal of equity-accounted investments), impairment loss, earnings (loss) from equity-accounted investments, stock-based compensation charges and once-off items. Once-off items represent non-recurring expense items, including costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued.
Net Revenue
Net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure. Revenue is the financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP that is most directly comparable to net revenue. We generate revenue from the provision of transaction-processing services through our various platforms and service offerings. We use these platforms to (a) sell prepaid airtime vouchers ("Pinned Airtime") which is held as inventory, and (b) distribute pre-paid solutions including prepaid airtime vouchers (which we do not hold as inventory) ("Pinless Airtime"), prepaid electricity, gaming vouchers, and other products, to users of our platforms. We act as a principal when we sell Pinned Airtime held as inventory and record revenue and cost of sales on a gross basis when sold. We act as an agent in a transaction when we provide pre-paid solutions through our various platforms and services offerings because we do not control the good or service to be provided and we recognize revenue based on the amount that we are contractually entitled to receive for performing the distribution service on behalf of our customers using our platform. Our revenue under GAAP can fluctuate materially due to changes in the revenue mix between these revenue categories. Net Revenue is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated as revenue presented under GAAP less (i) the cost of Pinned Airtime sold by us, and (ii) commissions paid to third parties selling all other agency-based pre-paid solutions (including Pinless Airtime, electricity and other products) provided through our distribution channels. We believe that the use of Net Revenue is meaningful to users of financial information because it seeks to eliminate the impact of the change in the revenue mix from the revenue categories over the periods presented.
Adjusted earnings and Adjusted earnings per share
Adjusted earnings and Adjusted earnings per share is GAAP net income (loss) and income (loss) per share adjusted for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (net of deferred taxes), stock-based compensation charges, and unusual non-recurring items, including costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued.
Adjusted earnings and Adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2026 also includes adjustments related to the loss on impairment of equity-accounted investments, impairment loss, ATM exit expenses and impairments, reversal of allowance for doubtful loans receivable, Lesaka rebrand refresh expenses (net of tax), income recognized related to closure of legacy businesses (net of tax), changes in the fair value of equity securities (net of deferred tax), loss on disposal of equity securities, other income and intangible asset amortization, net related to non-controlling interests.
Adjusted earnings and Adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2025 also includes adjustments related to changes in the fair value of equity securities (net of deferred tax), impairment loss related to goodwill and intangible assets, an adjustment for deferred tax adjustments to the valuation allowance for a subsidiary which released its valuation allowance related to net operating losses in full during Q4 2025, loss on disposal of equity-accounted investments and intangible asset amortization, net related to non-controlling interests.
Management believes that the Group Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted earnings and Adjusted earnings per share metrics enhance its own evaluation, as well as an investor's understanding of our financial performance. Attachment A presents the reconciliation between GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Lesaka and these non-GAAP measures and the reconciliation between the basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest under GAAP and the denominator used for Adjusted earnings per share.
Headline earnings (loss) per share ("HEPS")
The inclusion of HEPS in this press release is a requirement of our listing on the JSE. HEPS basic and diluted is calculated using net income (loss) which has been determined based on GAAP. Accordingly, this may differ to the headline (loss) earnings per share calculation of other companies listed on the JSE as these companies may report their financial results under a different financial reporting framework, including, but not limited to, International Financial Reporting Standards.
HEPS basic and diluted is calculated as GAAP net income (loss) adjusted for the loss on sale of equity-accounted investments, impairment losses related to our equity-accounted investments, impairment losses and (profit) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment. Attachment C presents the reconciliation between our net income (loss) used to calculate earnings (loss) per share basic and diluted and HEPS basic and diluted and the calculation of the denominator for headline diluted earnings (loss) per share.
About Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (www.lesaka.tech:
Lesaka operates a South African fintech company driven by a purpose to provide financial services, software and other business services to Southern Africa's underserviced consumers and merchants. We offer an integrated and holistic multiproduct platform that provides transactional accounts, lending, insurance, merchant acquiring, cash management, software and Alternative Digital Products ("ADP"). We provide targeted solutions and integrations to facilitate payments between consumers, merchants, and enterprises. By providing a full-service fintech platform in our connected ecosystem, we facilitate the digitization of commerce in our markets.
Lesaka has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NASDAQ:LSAK) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: LSK). Visit www.lesaka.tech for additional information about Lesaka.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as "expects," "estimates," "projects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "could," "would," "may," "will," "intends," "outlook," "focus," "seek," "potential," "mission," "continue," "goal," "target," "objective," derivations thereof, and similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. In this press release, statements relating to future financial results and future financing and business opportunities are forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statement is contained in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, as filed with the SEC, as well as other documents we have filed or will file with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update the information in this press release, to revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements.
Information included in press release
All information is unaudited unless otherwise noted or accompanied by an audit opinion and is subject to the more comprehensive information contained in our SEC reports and filings. All information speaks as of the last fiscal quarter or year for which we have filed a Form 10-K or Form 10-Q, or for historical information the date or period expressly indicated in or with such information.
Investor Relations and Media Relations Contacts:
Idris Dungarwalla
Email: idris.dungarwalla@lesakatech.com
Media Relations Contact:
Ian Harrison
Email: Ian@thenielsennetwork.com
Lesaka Technologies, Inc.
Attachment A
Reconciliation of GAAP income (loss) attributable to Lesaka to Group Adjusted EBITDA:
Three months and year ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, and three months ended March 31, 2026
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|June 30,
|Mar 31,
|June 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2026
|2025
|Income (Loss) attributable to Lesaka - GAAP(A)
|-
|3,219
|-
|(31,298
|-
|-
|552
|-
|2,758
|-
|(90,957
|-
|Add net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|-
|178
|115
|246
|130
|Net income (loss)
|3,219
|(31,476
|-
|437
|2,512
|(91,087
|-
|Earnings from equity accounted investments
|(49
|-
|(25
|-
|(56
|-
|(215
|-
|(114
|-
|Net income (loss) before earnings from equity-accounted investments
|3,170
|(31,501
|-
|381
|2,297
|(91,201
|-
|Income tax (expense) benefit(A)
|(598
|-
|(6,714
|-
|1,503
|1,429
|(15,982
|-
|Income (Loss) before income tax expense
|2,572
|(38,215
|-
|1,884
|3,726
|(107,183
|-
|Loss on disposal of equity securities
|-
|-
|-
|730
|-
|Other income
|-
|-
|-
|(3,883
|-
|-
|Change in fair value of equity securities
|-
|5,676
|378
|(2,593
|-
|59,828
|Net loss on impairment/ disposal of equity-accounted investment
|-
|-
|-
|584
|161
|Reversal of allowance for doubtful loans receivable
|-
|-
|(1,500
|-
|(1,500
|-
|-
|Impairment loss(1)
|1,431
|18,863
|1,916
|3,347
|18,863
|Unrealized (gain) loss FV for currency adjustments
|(37
|-
|(79
|-
|181
|(53
|-
|23
|Operating income (loss) after PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP)
|3,966
|(13,755
|-
|2,859
|358
|(28,308
|-
|PPA amortization (amortization of acquired intangible assets)
|5,782
|7,796
|6,044
|30,441
|21,384
|Operating income (loss) before PPA amortization after net interest (non-GAAP)
|9,748
|(5,959
|-
|8,903
|30,799
|(6,924
|-
|Interest expense(A)
|4,425
|4,573
|4,477
|18,506
|21,824
|Interest income
|(688
|-
|(644
|-
|(1,154
|-
|(2,889
|-
|(2,596
|-
|Operating income (loss) before PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP)
|13,485
|(2,030
|-
|12,226
|46,416
|12,304
|Depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of intangibles)
|4,559
|2,997
|4,499
|16,905
|12,337
|Interest adjustment
|-
|283
|-
|-
|(2,195
|-
|Stock-based compensation charges
|1,829
|2,032
|1,334
|6,969
|9,550
|Once-off items (refer below)
|2,385
|13,227
|2,553
|5,452
|17,826
|Group Adjusted EBITDA - Non-GAAP(A)
|-
|22,258
|-
|16,509
|-
|20,612
|-
|75,742
|-
|49,822
(A) Revised FY2025 amounts to correct the errors discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2026.
(1) Impairments excludes an amount of $0.7 million which is included in the caption exit of ATM business in the table below.
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|June 30,
|Mar 31,
|June 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2026
|2025
|Once-off items comprises:
|Lesaka brand refresh
|-
|2,017
|-
|-
|984
|-
|3,001
|-
|-
|Exit of ATM business
|-
|-
|1,599
|1,599
|-
|Transaction costs
|264
|-
|173
|466
|1,103
|1,794
|Transaction costs related to Adumo, Utilities and Bank Zero acquisitions
|104
|12,985
|144
|389
|16,159
|Income recognized related to closure of legacy businesses
|-
|-
|(579
|-
|(579
|-
|-
|Indirect taxes provision release
|-
|69
|(61
|-
|(61
|-
|(127
|-
|Total once-off items
|-
|2,385
|-
|13,227
|-
|2,553
|-
|5,452
|-
|17,826
Once-off items are non-recurring in nature, however, certain items may be reported in multiple quarters. For instance, transaction costs include costs incurred related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued.
Rebrand relates to costs incurred related to Lesaka's new brand launched in November 2025, we expect that it will take the remainder of the 2026 calendar year to roll out the refreshed brand throughout the organization. These are non-recurring costs incurred as a necessary step in a set of strategic initiatives designed to create a "One Lesaka" identity for our customers and our employees.
Exit of ATM business includes expenses incurred to exit our ATM business and the impairment of ATMs recorded in property, plant and equipment.
Income recognized related to closure of legacy businesses represents (i) gains recognized related to the release of the foreign currency translation reserve on deconsolidation of a subsidiary and (ii) costs incurred related to subsidiaries which we are in the process of deregistering/ liquidating and therefore we consider these costs non-operational and ad hoc in nature.
Indirect tax provision release relates to the reversal of a non-recurring indirect tax provision created in fiscal 2023 which was resolved in fiscal 2025 following settlement of the matter with the tax authority.
Reconciliation of Revenue under GAAP to Net Revenue:
Three months and year ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, and three months ended March 31, 2026
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|June 30,
|Mar 31,
|June 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2026
|2025
|Revenue - GAAP
|-
|188,321
|-
|168,467
|-
|183,051
|-
|721,554
|-
|659,701
|Cost of prepaid airtime vouchers sold by us & commissions paid to third parties selling all other agency-based products
|(89,825
|-
|(86,462
|-
|(86,683
|-
|(346,681
|-
|(368,460
|-
|Net Revenue (non-GAAP)
|-
|98,496
|-
|82,005
|-
|96,368
|-
|374,873
|-
|291,241
|Net Revenue / Revenue - GAAP
|52
|-
|49
|-
|53
|-
|52
|-
|44
|-
|Merchant segment revenue (before eliminations) - GAAP
|-
|123,388
|-
|128,958
|-
|127,078
|-
|509,335
|-
|526,600
|Cost of prepaid airtime vouchers sold by us & commissions paid to third parties selling all other agency-based products
|(79,189
|-
|(84,562
|-
|(81,152
|-
|(326,102
|-
|(361,754
|-
|Merchant Net Revenue (non-GAAP)
|-
|44,199
|-
|44,396
|-
|45,926
|-
|183,233
|-
|164,846
|Enterprise segment revenue (before eliminations) - GAAP
|-
|26,103
|-
|12,295
|-
|18,978
|-
|74,730
|-
|42,554
|Cost of prepaid airtime vouchers sold by us & commissions paid to third parties selling all other agency-based products
|(10,636
|-
|(1,900
|-
|(5,531
|-
|(20,579
|-
|(6,706
|-
|Enterprise Net Revenue (non-GAAP)
|-
|15,467
|-
|10,395
|-
|13,447
|-
|54,151
|-
|35,848
Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share, basic, to Adjusted earnings and earnings per share, basic:
Three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025
|Net income (loss)
(USD '000)
|E(L)PS, basic
(USD)
|Net income (loss)
(ZAR '000)
|E(L)PS, basic
(ZAR)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|GAAP(A)
|3,219
|(31,298
|-
|0.04
|(0.39
|-
|52,895
|(559,721
|-
|0.66
|(6.97
|-
|Intangible asset amortization, net
|4,221
|5,691
|69,597
|103,359
|Stock-based compensation charge
|1,829
|2,032
|30,103
|37,157
|Lesaka rebrand refresh, net of tax
|1,390
|-
|22,923
|-
|Impairment loss
|1,045
|18,371
|17,140
|326,195
|Transaction costs
|368
|13,158
|6,051
|237,741
|Release of valuation allowance related to deferred tax asset in Lesaka Financial Services(A)
|-
|(9,525
|-
|-
|(170,555
|-
|Change in fair value of equity securities, net
|-
|5,676
|-
|101,377
|Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax - equity accounted investments
|-
|(117
|-
|-
|(2,091
|-
|Other
|-
|69
|-
|1,233
|Adjusted(A)
|12,072
|4,057
|0.15
|0.05
|198,709
|74,695
|2.40
|0.90
(A) Revised FY2025 amounts to correct the errors discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2026.
Year ended June 30, 2026 and 2025
|Net income (loss)
(USD '000)
|E(L)PS, basic
(USD)
|Net income (loss)
(ZAR '000)
|E(L)PS, basic
(ZAR)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|GAAP(A)
|2,758
|(90,957
|-
|0.03
|(1.19
|-
|39,838
|(1,645,521
|-
|0.51
|(20.12
|-
|Intangible asset amortization, net
|22,222
|15,610
|377,750
|279,522
|Stock-based compensation charge
|6,969
|9,550
|117,922
|173,470
|Other
|(3,883
|-
|(127
|-
|(65,353
|-
|(2,275
|-
|Change in fair value of equity securities, net
|(2,593
|-
|49,294
|(43,957
|-
|897,634
|Impairment loss(1)
|2,961
|18,371
|49,242
|326,195
|Lesaka rebrand refresh, net of tax
|2,108
|-
|34,808
|-
|ATM exit expenses and impairments
|1,599
|-
|26,792
|-
|Transaction costs
|1,492
|17,953
|25,245
|324,175
|Reversal of allowance for doubtful loans receivable
|(1,500
|-
|-
|(25,132
|-
|-
|Income recognized related to closure of legacy businesses, net
|(848
|-
|-
|(14,208
|-
|-
|Loss on disposal of equity securities
|730
|-
|12,286
|-
|Net loss on impairment/disposal of equity-accounted investment
|584
|161
|10,342
|2,886
|Intangible asset amortization, net related to non-controlling interest
|(367
|-
|(282
|-
|(6,296
|-
|(5,097
|-
|Release of valuation allowance related to deferred tax asset in Lesaka Financial Services(A)
|-
|(10,449
|-
|-
|(187,237
|-
|Adjusted(A)
|32,232
|9,124
|0.39
|0.12
|539,279
|163,752
|6.51
|2.10
(A) Revised FY2025 amounts to correct the errors discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2026.
(1) Impairments excludes an amount of $0.7 million which is included in the caption ATM exit expenses and impairments.
Calculation of the denominator for Adjusted earnings per share
|Three months ended
June 30,
|Year ended
June 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|('000)
|('000)
|Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest under GAAP
|82,076
|81,186
|82,088
|76,466
|In the money stock options
|702
|643
|702
|643
|Acquisition related shares
|-
|915
|-
|915
|Weighted average number of shares used to calculate Adjusted earnings per share
|82,778
|82,744
|82,790
|78,024
Weighted average number of shares used to calculate Adjusted earnings per share represents basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest plus the effect of stock options that are in the money at the reporting date and shares to be issued related to acquisitions.
Attachment B
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
|LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(In thousands)
|(In thousands)
|REVENUE
|-
|188,321
|-
|168,467
|-
|721,554
|-
|659,701
|EXPENSE
|Cost of goods sold, IT processing, servicing and support (A)
|125,596
|120,082
|490,834
|487,186
|Selling, general and administration (A)
|41,055
|32,042
|153,473
|123,727
|Allowance for credit losses
|3,485
|2,312
|12,796
|8,011
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,341
|10,793
|47,346
|33,721
|Impairment loss
|1,431
|18,863
|4,035
|18,863
|Transaction costs related to Adumo, Utilities and Bank Zero acquisitions
|104
|12,985
|389
|16,159
|OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
|6,309
|(28,610
|-
|12,681
|(27,966
|-
|CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF EQUITY SECURITIES
|-
|(5,676
|-
|2,593
|(59,828
|-
|OTHER INCOME
|-
|-
|3,883
|-
|LOSS ON IMPAIRMENT/DISPOSAL OF EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENT
|-
|-
|584
|161
|LOSS ON DISPOSAL OF EQUITY SECURITIES
|-
|-
|730
|-
|REVERSAL OF ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL LOAN RECEIVABLE
|-
|-
|1,500
|-
|INTEREST INCOME
|688
|644
|2,889
|2,596
|INTEREST EXPENSE (A)
|4,425
|4,573
|18,506
|21,824
|INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE
|2,572
|(38,215
|-
|3,726
|(107,183
|-
|INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE (A)
|(598
|-
|(6,714
|-
|1,429
|(15,982
|-
|NET PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE EARNINGS FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS
|3,170
|(31,501
|-
|2,297
|(91,201
|-
|EARNINGS FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS
|49
|25
|215
|114
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|3,219
|(31,476
|-
|2,512
|(91,087
|-
|ADD NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
|-
|178
|246
|130
|NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO LESAKA
|-
|3,219
|-
|(31,298
|-
|-
|2,758
|-
|(90,957
|-
|Net earnings (loss) per share, in United States dollars
|Basic earnings (loss) attributable to Lesaka shareholders
|-
|0.04
|-
|(0.39
|-
|-
|0.03
|-
|(1.19
|-
|Diluted earnings (loss) attributable to Lesaka shareholders
|-
|0.04
|-
|(0.39
|-
|-
|0.03
|-
|(1.19
|-
(A) Revised FY2025 amounts to correct the errors discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2026.
|LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(In thousands)
|(In thousands)
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income (loss) (A)
|-
|3,219
|-
|(31,476
|-
|-
|2,512
|-
|(91,087
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,341
|10,793
|47,346
|33,721
|Impairment loss
|1,431
|18,863
|4,035
|18,863
|Movement in allowance for doubtful accounts receivable
|3,485
|2,312
|12,796
|8,011
|Fair value adjustment related to financial liabilities
|(76
|-
|39
|(238
|-
|(120
|-
|Loss on disposal of equity securities
|-
|-
|730
|-
|Loss on impairment/disposal of equity-accounted investments
|-
|-
|584
|161
|Earnings from equity-accounted investments
|(49
|-
|(25
|-
|(215
|-
|(114
|-
|Reversal of allowance for doubtful loans receivable
|-
|-
|(1,500
|-
|-
|Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary
|-
|-
|(848
|-
|-
|Change in fair value of equity securities
|-
|5,676
|(2,593
|-
|59,828
|Other income
|-
|-
|(3,883
|-
|-
|(Profit) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|(71
|-
|66
|(316
|-
|13
|Movement in interest payable
|105
|(1,720
|-
|20
|4,723
|Facility fee amortized
|155
|209
|413
|429
|Stock-based compensation charge
|1,829
|2,032
|6,969
|9,550
|Dividends received from equity accounted investments
|-
|31
|105
|96
|(Decrease) Increase in taxes payable
|(942
|-
|(1,139
|-
|402
|485
|Deferred tax benefit(A)
|(4,966
|-
|(7,935
|-
|(9,451
|-
|(21,739
|-
|Decrease (Increase) in accounts receivable
|3,569
|(5,444
|-
|3,500
|1,081
|Increase in finance loans receivable
|(4,305
|-
|(12,880
|-
|(34,421
|-
|(34,614
|-
|(Increase) Decrease in inventory
|(1,888
|-
|(3,797
|-
|6,704
|169
|Increase (Decrease) in accounts payable and other payables(A)
|5,030
|5,456
|19,793
|(12,164
|-
|Deferred consideration included in other payables
|-
|12,456
|-
|13,586
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|16,867
|(6,483
|-
|52,444
|(9,122
|-
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Capital expenditures
|(9,346
|-
|(4,099
|-
|(20,646
|-
|(17,199
|-
|Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
|1,609
|218
|1,849
|1,938
|Acquisition of intangible assets
|(1,051
|-
|(1,626
|-
|(4,403
|-
|(3,900
|-
|Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|-
|8
|(11,117
|-
|(12,946
|-
|Acquisition of insurance entity investments
|(4,598
|-
|-
|(4,598
|-
|-
|Cash disposed on disposal of subsidiary
|-
|-
|(165
|-
|-
|Proceeds from disposal of equity securities
|-
|16,441
|2,971
|16,441
|Investment in equity securities
|(200
|-
|-
|(450
|-
|-
|Net change in settlement assets
|3,773
|(1,065
|-
|10,822
|4,324
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(9,813
|-
|9,877
|(25,737
|-
|(11,342
|-
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from bank overdraft
|30,295
|4,428
|123,712
|98,616
|Repayment of bank overdraft
|(46,940
|-
|(4,311
|-
|(129,417
|-
|(90,309
|-
|Long-term borrowings utilized
|2,214
|565
|6,949
|190,061
|Repayment of long-term borrowings
|(1,153
|-
|(1,214
|-
|(13,741
|-
|(149,511
|-
|Acquisition of treasury stock
|3,510
|(1,047
|-
|(339
|-
|(13,660
|-
|Proceeds from issue of shares
|63
|6
|63
|116
|Non-refundable deal origination fees
|(252
|-
|-
|(285
|-
|(970
|-
|Acquisition of non-controlling interests
|(3,538
|-
|-
|(3,538
|-
|-
|Dividends paid to non-controlling interest
|-
|-
|-
|(432
|-
|Net change in settlement obligations
|(3,954
|-
|1,412
|(10,390
|-
|(4,179
|-
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(19,755
|-
|(161
|-
|(26,986
|-
|29,732
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|3,542
|2,283
|5,178
|1,453
|Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(9,159
|-
|5,516
|4,899
|10,721
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period
|90,697
|71,123
|76,639
|65,918
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period
|-
|81,538
|-
|76,639
|-
|81,538
|-
|76,639
(A) Revised FY2025 amounts to correct the errors discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2026.
|LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2026
|2025
|(In thousands, except share data)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|-
|81,409
|-
|76,520
|Restricted cash
|129
|119
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of - 2026: $3,207; 2025: $1,753 and other receivables
|43,765
|42,525
|Finance loans receivable, net of allowance of - 2026: $10,119; 2025: $5,244
|103,810
|74,110
|Inventory
|20,113
|23,551
|Total current assets before settlement assets
|249,226
|216,825
|Settlement assets
|18,504
|27,098
|Total current assets
|267,730
|243,923
|PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of - 2026: $69,766; 2025: $55,086 (Note 1)
|50,212
|44,924
|OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE
|20,161
|9,691
|EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS
|295
|199
|GOODWILL
|215,298
|199,395
|INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of: - 2026: $110,371; 2025: $71,644
|123,425
|139,215
|DEFERRED INCOME TAXES(A)
|12,470
|10,338
|OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS, including equity securities
|9,697
|3,809
|TOTAL ASSETS
|699,288
|651,494
|LIABILITIES
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Short-term credit facilities
|20,671
|24,469
|Accounts payable
|23,986
|19,867
|Other payables(A)
|83,262
|76,035
|Operating lease liability - current
|4,408
|4,007
|Current portion of long-term borrowings
|16,114
|11,956
|Income taxes payable
|1,691
|1,400
|Total current liabilities before settlement obligations
|150,132
|137,734
|Settlement obligations
|18,530
|26,695
|Total current liabilities
|168,662
|164,429
|DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
|28,379
|33,921
|OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY - LONG TERM
|19,338
|6,129
|LONG-TERM BORROWINGS
|194,597
|188,813
|OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES, including insurance policy liabilities
|3,988
|2,991
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|414,964
|396,283
|REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK
|78,972
|88,957
|EQUITY
|LESAKA EQUITY:
|COMMON STOCK
|Authorized: 200,000,000 with $0.001 par value;
|Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury: 2026: 83,306,794; 2025: 81,249,097
|84
|84
|PREFERRED STOCK
|Authorized shares: 50,000,000 with $0.001 par value;
|Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury: 2026: -; 2025: -
|-
|-
|ADDITIONAL PAID-IN-CAPITAL(A)
|152,554
|135,505
|TREASURY SHARES, AT COST: 2026: 2,548,472; 2025: 3,999,049
|(234
|-
|(7,059
|-
|ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS(A)
|(166,319
|-
|(185,626
|-
|RETAINED EARNINGS(A)
|219,267
|216,509
|TOTAL LESAKA EQUITY
|205,352
|159,413
|NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
|-
|6,841
|TOTAL EQUITY
|205,352
|166,254
|TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|-
|699,288
|-
|651,494
Note 1: In October 2025, the Company identified that it had understated its June 30, 2025, cost and accumulated depreciation by $6.5 million. The carrying value of property, plant and equipment reported as of June 30, 2025 was not impacted by the misstatement. Accumulated depreciation has been recast to increase the amount from $48,636 to $55,086.
(A) Revised FY2025 amounts to correct the errors discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2026.
Our unaudited condensed consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months and year ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 in ZAR are presented below. We have translated the results of operations information for the three months and year ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, provided in the tables below using the actual average exchange rates per month between the USD and ZAR.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(In thousands)
|(In thousands)
|REVENUE
|R
|3,104,689
|R
|3,080,538
|R
|12,180,962
|R
|11,980,399
|EXPENSE
|Cost of goods sold, IT processing, servicing and support (A)
|2,070,729
|2,196,070
|8,289,867
|8,845,530
|Selling, general and administration (A)
|676,794
|585,758
|2,590,497
|2,246,986
|Allowance for credit losses
|57,413
|42,202
|215,724
|145,871
|Depreciation and amortization
|170,506
|196,633
|802,598
|612,298
|Impairment loss
|23,480
|334,929
|67,116
|334,929
|Transaction costs related to Adumo, Utilities and Bank Zero acquisitions
|1,696
|234,549
|6,664
|291,358
|OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
|104,071
|(509,603
|-
|208,496
|(496,573
|-
|CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF EQUITY SECURITIES
|-
|(101,377
|-
|43,957
|(1,089,871
|-
|OTHER INCOME
|-
|-
|65,353
|-
|LOSS ON IMPAIRMENT/DISPOSAL OF EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENT
|-
|-
|10,342
|2,886
|LOSS ON DISPOSAL OF EQUITY SECURITIES
|-
|-
|12,286
|-
|REVERSAL OF ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL LOAN RECEIVABLE
|-
|-
|25,132
|-
|INTEREST INCOME
|11,343
|11,761
|48,621
|47,108
|INTEREST EXPENSE(A)
|72,984
|83,929
|313,258
|396,649
|INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE
|42,430
|(683,148
|-
|55,673
|(1,938,871
|-
|INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE (A)
|(9,661
|-
|(119,806
|-
|23,583
|(289,008
|-
|NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE EARNINGS FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS
|52,091
|(563,342
|-
|32,090
|(1,649,863
|-
|EARNINGS FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS
|804
|449
|3,593
|2,035
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|52,895
|(562,893
|-
|35,683
|(1,647,828
|-
|ADD NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
|-
|3,172
|4,155
|2,307
|NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO LESAKA
|R
|52,895
|R
|(559,721
|-
|R
|39,838
|R
|(1,645,521
|-
|Net earnings (loss) per share, in South African Rands
|Basic earnings (loss) attributable to Lesaka shareholders
|R
|0.66
|R
|(6.97
|-
|R
|0.51
|R
|(20.12
|-
|Diluted earnings (loss) attributable to Lesaka shareholders
|R
|0.66
|R
|(6.97
|-
|R
|0.51
|R
|(20.12
|-
(A) Revised FY2025 amounts to correct the errors discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2026.
Our unaudited condensed consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the three months and year ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 in ZAR are presented below. We have translated the cash flow information for the three months and year ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, provided in the tables below using the actual average exchange rates per month between the USD and ZAR.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(In thousands)
|(In thousands)
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income (loss)(A)
|R
|52,899
|R
|(562,893
|-
|R
|35,687
|R
|(1,647,830
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|170,506
|196,633
|802,598
|612,298
|Impairment loss
|23,480
|336,906
|67,109
|336,906
|Movement in allowance for doubtful accounts receivable
|57,413
|42,202
|215,724
|145,871
|Fair value adjustment related to financial liabilities
|(1,243
|-
|674
|(4,026
|-
|(2,135
|-
|Loss on disposal of equity securities
|-
|-
|12,286
|-
|Loss on impairment/disposal of equity-accounted investments
|-
|-
|10,342
|2,886
|Earnings from equity-accounted investments
|(804
|-
|(449
|-
|(3,593
|-
|(2,035
|-
|Reversal of allowance for doubtful loans receivable
|-
|-
|(25,132
|-
|-
|Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary
|-
|-
|(14,208
|-
|-
|Change in fair value of equity securities
|-
|101,377
|(43,957
|-
|1,089,871
|Other income
|-
|-
|(65,353
|-
|-
|Profit (Loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|(1,165
|-
|1,185
|(5,202
|-
|227
|Movement in interest payable
|2,106
|(28,756
|-
|1,044
|88,571
|Facility fee amortized
|2,556
|3,701
|6,943
|7,690
|Stock-based compensation charge
|30,103
|37,157
|117,922
|173,470
|Dividends received from equity accounted investments
|-
|554
|1,681
|1,719
|(Decrease) Increase in taxes payable
|(15,295
|-
|(19,674
|-
|7,747
|9,729
|Deferred tax benefit(A)
|(81,535
|-
|(142,767
|-
|(158,970
|-
|(394,432
|-
|Decrease (Increase) in accounts receivable
|57,148
|(100,319
|-
|35,425
|20,516
|Increase in finance loans receivable
|(70,383
|-
|(234,189
|-
|(586,954
|-
|(634,859
|-
|(Increase) Decrease in inventory
|(31,574
|-
|(72,474
|-
|112,051
|5,592
|Increase in accounts payable and other payables(A)
|84,564
|105,404
|344,453
|(217,413
|-
|Deferred consideration included in other payables
|-
|222,528
|-
|243,231
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|278,776
|(113,200
|-
|863,617
|(160,127
|-
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Capital expenditures
|(154,122
|-
|(75,209
|-
|(347,348
|-
|(311,358
|-
|Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
|26,506
|4,308
|31,721
|35,514
|Acquisition of intangible assets
|(17,328
|-
|(29,608
|-
|(74,488
|-
|(71,296
|-
|Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|-
|143
|(186,041
|-
|(234,014
|-
|Acquisition of insurance entity investments
|(75,445
|-
|-
|(75,445
|-
|-
|Cash disposed on disposal of subsidiary
|-
|-
|(2,777
|-
|-
|Proceeds from disposal of equity securities
|-
|293,648
|50,000
|293,648
|Investment in equity securities
|(3,282
|-
|-
|(7,490
|-
|-
|Net change in settlement assets
|61,977
|(20,651
|-
|177,524
|77,161
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(161,694
|-
|172,631
|(434,344
|-
|(210,345
|-
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from bank overdraft
|499,165
|79,287
|2,084,651
|1,768,719
|Repayment of bank overdraft
|(772,222
|-
|(76,997
|-
|(2,176,779
|-
|(1,646,778
|-
|Long-term borrowings utilized
|36,574
|10,361
|118,043
|3,506,248
|Repayment of long-term borrowings
|(19,009
|-
|(22,215
|-
|(230,881
|-
|(2,752,516
|-
|Acquisition of non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|(59,278
|-
|-
|Acquisition of treasury stock
|(462
|-
|(18,966
|-
|(5,663
|-
|(240,942
|-
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|1,035
|107
|1,035
|2,113
|Guarantee fee
|(4,134
|-
|-
|(4,709
|-
|(17,532
|-
|Dividends paid to non-controlling interest
|-
|-
|-
|(7,745
|-
|Net change in settlement obligations
|(65,016
|-
|27,574
|(169,967
|-
|(74,361
|-
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(324,069
|-
|(849
|-
|(443,548
|-
|537,206
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|(2,203
|-
|(2,990
|-
|(8,671
|-
|(4,420
|-
|Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(209,190
|-
|55,592
|(22,946
|-
|162,314
|Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash - beginning of period
|1,547,001
|1,305,164
|1,360,756
|1,198,442
|Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash - end of period
|R
|1,337,810
|R
|1,360,756
|R
|1,337,810
|R
|1,360,756
(A) Revised FY2025 amounts to correct the errors discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2026.
Our unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets as of June 30, 2026 and 2025 in ZAR are presented below. Amounts included in these balance sheets have been calculated using the $ amounts per our balance sheets presented in U.S. dollars and converted to ZAR using the exchange rates noted below.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2026
|2025
|(In thousands, except share data)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|R
|1,335,694
|R
|1,358,643
|Restricted cash
|2,117
|2,113
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance and other receivables
|718,061
|755,048
|Finance loans receivable, net
|1,703,231
|1,315,853
|Inventory
|329,998
|418,157
|Total current assets before settlement assets
|4,089,101
|3,849,814
|Settlement assets
|303,599
|481,136
|Total current assets
|4,392,700
|4,330,950
|PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of - 2026: R1,144,665; 2025: R978,074 (Note 1)
|823,838
|797,644
|OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE
|330,786
|172,068
|EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS
|4,840
|3,533
|GOODWILL
|3,532,437
|3,540,338
|INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of- 2026: R1,810,879; 2025: R1,272,068
|2,025,059
|2,471,818
|DEFERRED INCOME TAXES(A)
|204,598
|183,555
|OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS
|159,101
|67,630
|TOTAL ASSETS
|11,473,359
|11,567,536
|LIABILITIES
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Short-term credit facilities
|339,153
|434,457
|Accounts payable
|393,543
|352,747
|Other payables(A)
|1,366,096
|1,350,032
|Operating lease liability - current
|72,323
|71,146
|Current portion of long-term borrowings
|264,386
|212,284
|Income taxes payable
|27,745
|24,858
|Total current liabilities before settlement obligations
|2,463,246
|2,445,524
|Settlement obligations
|304,025
|473,980
|Total current liabilities
|2,767,271
|2,919,504
|DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
|465,620
|602,281
|OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY - LONG TERM
|317,282
|108,823
|LONG-TERM BORROWINGS
|3,192,792
|3,352,450
|OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES, including insurance policy liabilities
|65,432
|53,106
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|6,808,397
|7,036,164
|TOTAL EQUITY AND REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK(A)
|R
|4,664,962
|R
|4,531,372
|Exchange rate $1: ZAR
|16.4072
|17.7554
Note 1: In October 2025, the Company identified that it had understated its June 30, 2025, cost and accumulated depreciation by ZAR 114.5 million. The carrying value of property, plant and equipment reported as of June 30, 2025 was not impacted by the misstatement. Accumulated depreciation has been recast to increase the amount from ZAR 863,552 to ZAR 978,074.
(A) Revised FY2025 amounts to correct the errors discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2026.
Lesaka Technologies, Inc.
Attachment C
Reconciliation of net income (loss) used to calculate loss per share basic and diluted and headline earnings (loss) per share basic and diluted:
Three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025
|2026
|2025
|Net income (loss) (USD'000)A)
|3,219
|(31,298
|-
|Adjustments:
|Impairment loss
|1,431
|18,863
|Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment
|(71
|-
|(12
|-
|Tax effects on above
|(367
|-
|3
|Net income (loss) used to calculate headline earnings (loss) (USD'000)A)
|4,212
|(12,444
|-
|Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net earnings (loss) per share basic earnings (loss) and headline earnings (loss) per share basic earnings (loss) ('000)
|82,076
|81,186
|Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net earnings (loss) per share diluted earnings (loss) and headline earnings (loss) per share diluted earnings (loss) ('000)
|82,264
|81,186
|Headline earnings (loss) per share:
|Basic, in USD
|0.05
|(0.15
|-
|Diluted, in USD
|0.05
|(0.15
|-
(A) Revised FY2025 amounts to correct the errors discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2026.
Year ended June 30, 2026 and 2025
|2026
|2025
|Net income (loss) (USD'000)A)
|2,758
|(90,957
|-
|Adjustments:
|Loss on disposal of equity securities
|730
|-
|Net loss on impairment/disposal of equity-accounted investment
|584
|-
|Income recognized related to closure of legacy businesses
|(848
|-
|-
|Impairment loss
|4,035
|18,863
|Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment
|(316
|-
|13
|Tax effects on above
|472
|(4
|-
|Net income (loss) used to calculate headline loss (USD'000)A)
|7,415
|(72,085
|-
|Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net income (loss) per share basic loss and headline earnings (loss) per share basic earnings (loss) ('000)
|82,088
|76,466
|Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net earnings (loss) per share diluted earnings (loss) and headline earnings (loss) per share diluted earnings (loss) ('000)
|82,249
|76,466
|Headline earnings (loss) per share:
|Basic, in USD
|0.09
|(0.94
|-
|Diluted, in USD
|0.09
|(0.94
|-
(A) Revised FY2025 amounts to correct the errors discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2026.
Calculation of the denominator for headline diluted earnings (loss) per share
|Three months ended
June 30,
|Year ended
June 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|('000)
|('000)
|Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest under GAAP
|82,076
|81,186
|82,088
|76,466
|Effect of dilutive securities under GAAP
|188
|-
|161
|-
|Denominator for headline diluted earnings (loss) per share
|82,264
|81,186
|82,249
|76,466
Weighted average number of shares used to calculate headline diluted earnings (loss) per share represents the denominator for basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest plus the effect of dilutive securities under GAAP. We use this number of fully diluted shares outstanding to calculate headline diluted earnings (loss) per share because we do not use the two-class method to calculate headline diluted earnings (loss) per share.