Lesaka Technologies: Lesaka's FY2026 Results: Lesaka delivers FY2026 guidance across all metrics, exceeds Adjusted EPS range and achieves GAAP profitability

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSAK; JSE: LSK) today released results for the fourth quarter ("Q4 2026") and full year of fiscal 2026 ("FY2026").

FY2026 performance 1 -

All growth rates are year-on-year between FY2026 and fiscal year 2025 ("FY2025").

Group Level USD

(In thousands, except per share data) ZAR

(In thousands, except per share data) FY26 FY25 FY26 FY25 YoY% Revenue 721,554 659,701 12,180,962 11,980,399 1.7 - Net Revenue2) 374,873 291,241 6,325,012 5,291,353 20 - Operating Income (Loss)3) 12,681 (27,966 - 208,496 (496,573 - nm Net Income (Loss) attributable to Lesaka3) 2,758 (90,957 - 39,838 (1,645,521 - nm Group Adjusted EBITDA2)(3) 75,742 49,822 1,274,588 906,573 41 - Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share3) 0.03 (1.19 - 0.51 (20.12 - nm Adjusted Earnings2)(3) 32,232 9,124 539,279 163,752 229 - Adjusted Earnings per Share2)(3) 0.39 0.12 6.51 2.10 210 - Segment Level USD

(In thousands) ZAR

(In thousands) FY26 FY25 FY26 FY25 YoY% Merchant Revenue 509,335 526,600 8,609,898 9,562,360 (10 %) Net Revenue2) 183,233 164,846 3,096,246 2,995,106 3 - Segment Adjusted EBITDA3) 35,533 35,329 601,573 641,509 (6 %) Consumer Revenue 142,631 96,008 2,401,720 1,744,429 38 - Segment Adjusted EBITDA 46,193 23,949 775,027 435,193 78 - Enterprise Revenue 74,730 42,554 1,255,617 773,057 62 - Net Revenue2) 54,151 35,848 913,319 651,265 40 - Segment Adjusted EBITDA 8,119 1,287 136,164 23,724 474 -

(1)Average exchange rates for FY2026 and for FY2025 were ZAR 16.91 to $1 and ZAR 17.90 to $1, respectively.

(2)Non-GAAP measure. Refer to Attachment A of press release for full reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

(3)Revised FY2025 amounts to correct the errors discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2026. Also refer to Immaterial revision of prior period information section below.





Q4 2026 performance 1 -

All growth rates are calculated on a year-on-year basis between Q4 2026 and the fourth quarter of FY2025 ("Q4 2025").

Group Level USD

(In thousands, except per share data) ZAR

(In thousands, except per share data) Q4 FY26 Q4 FY25 Q4 FY26 Q4 FY25 YoY% Revenue 188,321 168,467 3,104,689 3,080,538 0.8 - Net Revenue2) 98,496 82,005 1,623,810 1,498,721 8 - Operating Income3) 6,309 (28,610 - 104,071 (509,603 - nm Net Income (Loss) attributable to Lesaka(3) 3,219 (31,298 - 52,895 (559,721 - nm Group Adjusted EBITDA2)(3) 22,258 16,509 366,855 301,768 22 - Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share3) 0.04 (0.39 - 0.66 (6.97 - nm Adjusted Earnings2)(3) 12,072 4,057 198,709 74,695 166 - Adjusted Earnings per Share2)(3) 0.15 0.05 2.40 0.90 166 - Segment Level USD

(In thousands) ZAR

(In thousands) Q4 FY26 Q4 FY25 Q4 FY26 Q4 FY25 YoY% Merchant Revenue 123,388 128,958 2,034,628 2,358,795 (14 %) Net Revenue2) 44,199 44,396 728,804 811,626 (10 %) Segment Adjusted EBITDA3) 7,421 10,010 122,404 182,890 (33 %) Consumer Revenue 40,614 27,911 669,465 509,834 31 - Segment Adjusted EBITDA 15,375 8,878 253,338 161,880 56 - Enterprise Revenue 26,103 12,295 430,005 224,649 91 - Net Revenue2) 15,467 10,395 254,950 190,001 34 - Segment Adjusted EBITDA 3,302 823 54,394 15,309 255 -

(1)Average exchange rates for Q4 2026 and for Q4 2025 were ZAR 16.49 to $1 and ZAR 17.87 to $1, respectively.

(2)Non-GAAP measure. Refer to Attachment A of press release for full reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

(3)Revised Q4 FY2025 amounts to correct the errors discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2026. Also refer to Immaterial revision of prior period information section below.

Commenting on the results, Lesaka Executive Chairman Ali Mazanderani said, "I am delighted that Lesaka delivered on all of its FY2026 guidance metrics, exceeded the top end of our Adjusted EPS guidance range and achieved full-year GAAP profitability for the first time since Lesaka was effectively created in 2022. FY2026 was a milestone year for Lesaka, and we enter FY2027 with real momentum and a platform built for strong, sustainable growth. Looking ahead, I am pleased to share our medium-term ambitions, which includes Adjusted EPS CAGR in excess of 40% over the next three years."

Outlook: First Quarter 2027 ("Q1 2027") and Full Fiscal Year 2027 ("FY 2027") guidance

While we report our financial results in USD, we measure our operating performance in ZAR, and as such we provide our guidance accordingly.

For FY2027, the year ending June 30, 2027, we expect:

Net Revenue between ZAR 7.0 billion and ZAR 7.7 billion

Group Adjusted EBITDA between ZAR 1.45 billion and ZAR 1.60 billion

Adjusted earnings per share between ZAR 7.50 and ZAR 8.50

For Q1 FY2027, the quarter ending September 30, 2026, we expect:

Net Revenue between ZAR 1.58 billion and ZAR 1.66 billion

Group Adjusted EBITDA between ZAR 200 million and ZAR 240 million

Adjusted earnings per share between ZAR 0.40 and ZAR 0.60





Q1 FY2027 guidance reflects both seasonality and expected once-off restructuring costs in the merchant business. FY2027 guidance includes the impact of the pending Bank Zero acquisition (subject to regulatory approval by the Financial Surveillance Department of the South African Reserve Bank and other customary closing conditions) and excludes any unannounced mergers and acquisitions that we may conclude.

We have provided outlook regarding Net Revenue, Group Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude certain revenue and charges. We have not reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP financial measures because guidance for the various reconciling items is not provided. We are unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because we cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of the control of Lesaka and cannot be reasonably predicted since these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

Earnings Presentation for Q4 FY2026 Results

Our earnings presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations page of our website prior to our earnings call.

Webcast Registration

Link to access the results webcast: https://www.corpcam.com/Lesaka10092026

Participants using the webcast will be able to submit questions during the live Question and Answer session. Link to conference call dial-in registration via Chorus Call:

https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=7689509&linkSecurityString=174b56677f

Dial in details and individual pin to be provided on registration. Participants using the conference call dial-in will be able to ask their questions during the live Question and Answer session.

Following the presentation, an archived version of the webcast will be provided on Lesaka's Investor Relations website.

Immaterial revision of prior period information

While preparing our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2026, we determined that certain intercompany transactions processed in previous periods were incorrectly recorded, and which resulted in the incorrect amount of deferred income taxes recorded in our consolidated balance sheet, consolidated statements of operations, consolidated statement of comprehensive loss, consolidated statement of changes in equity, consolidated statement of cash flows and related notes to the consolidated financial statements included in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q since June 30, 2025, and these filings were incorrect.

We also determined that the presentation of the number of shares and amounts used for common stock and treasury shares and the amount of additional paid-in capital in our consolidated balance sheets and consolidated statement of changes in equity and related notes to the consolidated financial statements included in previously filed Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q since June 30, 2006, were incorrect. In these previous filings, shares of our common stock repurchased by us were incorrectly presented as treasury shares. Under the Florida Business Corporation Act, shares acquired directly by the issuing corporation are restored by operation of Florida law to the status of authorized but unissued shares. However, shares repurchased by a company are presented as treasury shares if (i) there is a provision in a corporation's articles of incorporation designating the repurchase of a corporation's shares as treasury shares, or (ii) in the case of a corporation whose shares are registered on a national securities exchange, the repurchased shares that have been designated as treasury shares in the corporation's bylaws or in resolutions of its board of directors. Shares repurchased by us were not designated as treasury shares under (i) or (ii) as described in the preceding sentence.

We assessed the materiality of these errors and changes in presentation on prior period consolidated financial statements in accordance with SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin ("SAB") No. 99"Materiality" and SAB No. 108, "Considering the Effects of Prior Year Misstatements when Quantifying Misstatements in the Current Year Financial Statements". Based on this assessment, we concluded that previously issued financial statements were not materially misstated based upon overall considerations of both quantitative and qualitative factors.

For additional information refer to Note 1 to our Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2026, as filed with the SEC.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

U.S. securities laws require that when we publish any non-GAAP measures, we disclose the reason for using these non-GAAP measures and provide reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The presentation of Group Adjusted EBITDA, Net Revenue, Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted Earnings per Share, and headline (loss) earnings per share are non-GAAP measures. Refer to Attachment A for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP Measures

Group Adjusted EBITDA

Group Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for non-operational transactions (including loss on impairment/disposal of equity-accounted investments), impairment loss, earnings (loss) from equity-accounted investments, stock-based compensation charges and once-off items. Once-off items represent non-recurring expense items, including costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued.

Net Revenue

Net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure. Revenue is the financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP that is most directly comparable to net revenue. We generate revenue from the provision of transaction-processing services through our various platforms and service offerings. We use these platforms to (a) sell prepaid airtime vouchers ("Pinned Airtime") which is held as inventory, and (b) distribute pre-paid solutions including prepaid airtime vouchers (which we do not hold as inventory) ("Pinless Airtime"), prepaid electricity, gaming vouchers, and other products, to users of our platforms. We act as a principal when we sell Pinned Airtime held as inventory and record revenue and cost of sales on a gross basis when sold. We act as an agent in a transaction when we provide pre-paid solutions through our various platforms and services offerings because we do not control the good or service to be provided and we recognize revenue based on the amount that we are contractually entitled to receive for performing the distribution service on behalf of our customers using our platform. Our revenue under GAAP can fluctuate materially due to changes in the revenue mix between these revenue categories. Net Revenue is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated as revenue presented under GAAP less (i) the cost of Pinned Airtime sold by us, and (ii) commissions paid to third parties selling all other agency-based pre-paid solutions (including Pinless Airtime, electricity and other products) provided through our distribution channels. We believe that the use of Net Revenue is meaningful to users of financial information because it seeks to eliminate the impact of the change in the revenue mix from the revenue categories over the periods presented.

Adjusted earnings and Adjusted earnings per share

Adjusted earnings and Adjusted earnings per share is GAAP net income (loss) and income (loss) per share adjusted for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (net of deferred taxes), stock-based compensation charges, and unusual non-recurring items, including costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued.

Adjusted earnings and Adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2026 also includes adjustments related to the loss on impairment of equity-accounted investments, impairment loss, ATM exit expenses and impairments, reversal of allowance for doubtful loans receivable, Lesaka rebrand refresh expenses (net of tax), income recognized related to closure of legacy businesses (net of tax), changes in the fair value of equity securities (net of deferred tax), loss on disposal of equity securities, other income and intangible asset amortization, net related to non-controlling interests.

Adjusted earnings and Adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2025 also includes adjustments related to changes in the fair value of equity securities (net of deferred tax), impairment loss related to goodwill and intangible assets, an adjustment for deferred tax adjustments to the valuation allowance for a subsidiary which released its valuation allowance related to net operating losses in full during Q4 2025, loss on disposal of equity-accounted investments and intangible asset amortization, net related to non-controlling interests.

Management believes that the Group Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted earnings and Adjusted earnings per share metrics enhance its own evaluation, as well as an investor's understanding of our financial performance. Attachment A presents the reconciliation between GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Lesaka and these non-GAAP measures and the reconciliation between the basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest under GAAP and the denominator used for Adjusted earnings per share.

Headline earnings (loss) per share ("HEPS")

The inclusion of HEPS in this press release is a requirement of our listing on the JSE. HEPS basic and diluted is calculated using net income (loss) which has been determined based on GAAP. Accordingly, this may differ to the headline (loss) earnings per share calculation of other companies listed on the JSE as these companies may report their financial results under a different financial reporting framework, including, but not limited to, International Financial Reporting Standards.

HEPS basic and diluted is calculated as GAAP net income (loss) adjusted for the loss on sale of equity-accounted investments, impairment losses related to our equity-accounted investments, impairment losses and (profit) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment. Attachment C presents the reconciliation between our net income (loss) used to calculate earnings (loss) per share basic and diluted and HEPS basic and diluted and the calculation of the denominator for headline diluted earnings (loss) per share.

About Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (www.lesaka.tech:

Lesaka operates a South African fintech company driven by a purpose to provide financial services, software and other business services to Southern Africa's underserviced consumers and merchants. We offer an integrated and holistic multiproduct platform that provides transactional accounts, lending, insurance, merchant acquiring, cash management, software and Alternative Digital Products ("ADP"). We provide targeted solutions and integrations to facilitate payments between consumers, merchants, and enterprises. By providing a full-service fintech platform in our connected ecosystem, we facilitate the digitization of commerce in our markets.

Lesaka has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NASDAQ:LSAK) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: LSK). Visit www.lesaka.tech for additional information about Lesaka.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as "expects," "estimates," "projects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "could," "would," "may," "will," "intends," "outlook," "focus," "seek," "potential," "mission," "continue," "goal," "target," "objective," derivations thereof, and similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. In this press release, statements relating to future financial results and future financing and business opportunities are forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statement is contained in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, as filed with the SEC, as well as other documents we have filed or will file with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update the information in this press release, to revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements.

Information included in press release

All information is unaudited unless otherwise noted or accompanied by an audit opinion and is subject to the more comprehensive information contained in our SEC reports and filings. All information speaks as of the last fiscal quarter or year for which we have filed a Form 10-K or Form 10-Q, or for historical information the date or period expressly indicated in or with such information.

Investor Relations and Media Relations Contacts:

Idris Dungarwalla

Email: idris.dungarwalla@lesakatech.com

Media Relations Contact:

Ian Harrison

Email: Ian@thenielsennetwork.com



Lesaka Technologies, Inc.

Attachment A

Reconciliation of GAAP income (loss) attributable to Lesaka to Group Adjusted EBITDA:

Three months and year ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, and three months ended March 31, 2026

Three months ended Year ended June 30, Mar 31, June 30, 2026

2025

2026

2026

2025

Income (Loss) attributable to Lesaka - GAAP(A) - 3,219 - (31,298 - - 552 - 2,758 - (90,957 - Add net loss attributable to non-controlling interest - 178 115 246 130 Net income (loss) 3,219 (31,476 - 437 2,512 (91,087 - Earnings from equity accounted investments (49 - (25 - (56 - (215 - (114 - Net income (loss) before earnings from equity-accounted investments 3,170 (31,501 - 381 2,297 (91,201 - Income tax (expense) benefit(A) (598 - (6,714 - 1,503 1,429 (15,982 - Income (Loss) before income tax expense 2,572 (38,215 - 1,884 3,726 (107,183 - Loss on disposal of equity securities - - - 730 - Other income - - - (3,883 - - Change in fair value of equity securities - 5,676 378 (2,593 - 59,828 Net loss on impairment/ disposal of equity-accounted investment - - - 584 161 Reversal of allowance for doubtful loans receivable - - (1,500 - (1,500 - - Impairment loss(1) 1,431 18,863 1,916 3,347 18,863 Unrealized (gain) loss FV for currency adjustments (37 - (79 - 181 (53 - 23 Operating income (loss) after PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP) 3,966 (13,755 - 2,859 358 (28,308 - PPA amortization (amortization of acquired intangible assets) 5,782 7,796 6,044 30,441 21,384 Operating income (loss) before PPA amortization after net interest (non-GAAP) 9,748 (5,959 - 8,903 30,799 (6,924 - Interest expense(A) 4,425 4,573 4,477 18,506 21,824 Interest income (688 - (644 - (1,154 - (2,889 - (2,596 - Operating income (loss) before PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP) 13,485 (2,030 - 12,226 46,416 12,304 Depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of intangibles) 4,559 2,997 4,499 16,905 12,337 Interest adjustment - 283 - - (2,195 - Stock-based compensation charges 1,829 2,032 1,334 6,969 9,550 Once-off items (refer below) 2,385 13,227 2,553 5,452 17,826 Group Adjusted EBITDA - Non-GAAP(A) - 22,258 - 16,509 - 20,612 - 75,742 - 49,822

(A) Revised FY2025 amounts to correct the errors discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2026.

(1) Impairments excludes an amount of $0.7 million which is included in the caption exit of ATM business in the table below.

Three months ended Year ended June 30, Mar 31, June 30, 2026 2025 2026

2026

2025

Once-off items comprises: Lesaka brand refresh - 2,017 - - 984 - 3,001 - - Exit of ATM business - - 1,599 1,599 - Transaction costs 264 - 173 466 1,103 1,794 Transaction costs related to Adumo, Utilities and Bank Zero acquisitions 104 12,985 144 389 16,159 Income recognized related to closure of legacy businesses - - (579 - (579 - - Indirect taxes provision release - 69 (61 - (61 - (127 - Total once-off items - 2,385 - 13,227 - 2,553 - 5,452 - 17,826

Once-off items are non-recurring in nature, however, certain items may be reported in multiple quarters. For instance, transaction costs include costs incurred related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued.

Rebrand relates to costs incurred related to Lesaka's new brand launched in November 2025, we expect that it will take the remainder of the 2026 calendar year to roll out the refreshed brand throughout the organization. These are non-recurring costs incurred as a necessary step in a set of strategic initiatives designed to create a "One Lesaka" identity for our customers and our employees.

Exit of ATM business includes expenses incurred to exit our ATM business and the impairment of ATMs recorded in property, plant and equipment.

Income recognized related to closure of legacy businesses represents (i) gains recognized related to the release of the foreign currency translation reserve on deconsolidation of a subsidiary and (ii) costs incurred related to subsidiaries which we are in the process of deregistering/ liquidating and therefore we consider these costs non-operational and ad hoc in nature.

Indirect tax provision release relates to the reversal of a non-recurring indirect tax provision created in fiscal 2023 which was resolved in fiscal 2025 following settlement of the matter with the tax authority.

Reconciliation of Revenue under GAAP to Net Revenue:

Three months and year ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, and three months ended March 31, 2026

Three months ended Year ended June 30, Mar 31, June 30, 2026

2025

2026

2026

2025

Revenue - GAAP - 188,321 - 168,467 - 183,051 - 721,554 - 659,701 Cost of prepaid airtime vouchers sold by us & commissions paid to third parties selling all other agency-based products (89,825 - (86,462 - (86,683 - (346,681 - (368,460 - Net Revenue (non-GAAP) - 98,496 - 82,005 - 96,368 - 374,873 - 291,241 Net Revenue / Revenue - GAAP 52 - 49 - 53 - 52 - 44 - Merchant segment revenue (before eliminations) - GAAP - 123,388 - 128,958 - 127,078 - 509,335 - 526,600 Cost of prepaid airtime vouchers sold by us & commissions paid to third parties selling all other agency-based products (79,189 - (84,562 - (81,152 - (326,102 - (361,754 - Merchant Net Revenue (non-GAAP) - 44,199 - 44,396 - 45,926 - 183,233 - 164,846 Enterprise segment revenue (before eliminations) - GAAP - 26,103 - 12,295 - 18,978 - 74,730 - 42,554 Cost of prepaid airtime vouchers sold by us & commissions paid to third parties selling all other agency-based products (10,636 - (1,900 - (5,531 - (20,579 - (6,706 - Enterprise Net Revenue (non-GAAP) - 15,467 - 10,395 - 13,447 - 54,151 - 35,848

Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share, basic, to Adjusted earnings and earnings per share, basic:

Three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025

Net income (loss)

(USD '000) E(L)PS, basic

(USD) Net income (loss)

(ZAR '000) E(L)PS, basic

(ZAR) 2026 2025

2026 2025

2026 2025

2026 2025

GAAP(A) 3,219 (31,298 - 0.04 (0.39 - 52,895 (559,721 - 0.66 (6.97 - Intangible asset amortization, net 4,221 5,691 69,597 103,359 Stock-based compensation charge 1,829 2,032 30,103 37,157 Lesaka rebrand refresh, net of tax 1,390 - 22,923 - Impairment loss 1,045 18,371 17,140 326,195 Transaction costs 368 13,158 6,051 237,741 Release of valuation allowance related to deferred tax asset in Lesaka Financial Services(A) - (9,525 - - (170,555 - Change in fair value of equity securities, net - 5,676 - 101,377 Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax - equity accounted investments - (117 - - (2,091 - Other - 69 - 1,233 Adjusted(A) 12,072 4,057 0.15 0.05 198,709 74,695 2.40 0.90

(A) Revised FY2025 amounts to correct the errors discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2026.



Year ended June 30, 2026 and 2025

Net income (loss)

(USD '000) E(L)PS, basic

(USD) Net income (loss)

(ZAR '000) E(L)PS, basic

(ZAR) 2026

2025

2026 2025

2026

2025

2026 2025

GAAP(A) 2,758 (90,957 - 0.03 (1.19 - 39,838 (1,645,521 - 0.51 (20.12 - Intangible asset amortization, net 22,222 15,610 377,750 279,522 Stock-based compensation charge 6,969 9,550 117,922 173,470 Other (3,883 - (127 - (65,353 - (2,275 - Change in fair value of equity securities, net (2,593 - 49,294 (43,957 - 897,634 Impairment loss(1) 2,961 18,371 49,242 326,195 Lesaka rebrand refresh, net of tax 2,108 - 34,808 - ATM exit expenses and impairments 1,599 - 26,792 - Transaction costs 1,492 17,953 25,245 324,175 Reversal of allowance for doubtful loans receivable (1,500 - - (25,132 - - Income recognized related to closure of legacy businesses, net (848 - - (14,208 - - Loss on disposal of equity securities 730 - 12,286 - Net loss on impairment/disposal of equity-accounted investment 584 161 10,342 2,886 Intangible asset amortization, net related to non-controlling interest (367 - (282 - (6,296 - (5,097 - Release of valuation allowance related to deferred tax asset in Lesaka Financial Services(A) - (10,449 - - (187,237 - Adjusted(A) 32,232 9,124 0.39 0.12 539,279 163,752 6.51 2.10

(A) Revised FY2025 amounts to correct the errors discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2026.

(1) Impairments excludes an amount of $0.7 million which is included in the caption ATM exit expenses and impairments.

Calculation of the denominator for Adjusted earnings per share

Three months ended

June 30, Year ended

June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 ('000) ('000) Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest under GAAP 82,076 81,186 82,088 76,466 In the money stock options 702 643 702 643 Acquisition related shares - 915 - 915 Weighted average number of shares used to calculate Adjusted earnings per share 82,778 82,744 82,790 78,024

Weighted average number of shares used to calculate Adjusted earnings per share represents basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest plus the effect of stock options that are in the money at the reporting date and shares to be issued related to acquisitions.

Attachment B

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited Unaudited Three months ended Year ended June 30, June 30, 2026

2025

2026 2025

(In thousands) (In thousands) REVENUE -

188,321 - 168,467 - 721,554 - 659,701 EXPENSE Cost of goods sold, IT processing, servicing and support (A) 125,596 120,082 490,834 487,186 Selling, general and administration (A) 41,055 32,042 153,473 123,727 Allowance for credit losses 3,485 2,312 12,796 8,011 Depreciation and amortization 10,341 10,793 47,346 33,721 Impairment loss 1,431 18,863 4,035 18,863 Transaction costs related to Adumo, Utilities and Bank Zero acquisitions 104 12,985 389 16,159 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 6,309 (28,610 - 12,681 (27,966 - CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF EQUITY SECURITIES - (5,676 - 2,593 (59,828 - OTHER INCOME - - 3,883 - LOSS ON IMPAIRMENT/DISPOSAL OF EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENT - - 584 161 LOSS ON DISPOSAL OF EQUITY SECURITIES - - 730 - REVERSAL OF ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL LOAN RECEIVABLE - - 1,500 - INTEREST INCOME 688 644 2,889 2,596 INTEREST EXPENSE (A) 4,425 4,573 18,506 21,824 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE 2,572 (38,215 - 3,726 (107,183 - INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE (A) (598 - (6,714 - 1,429 (15,982 - NET PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE EARNINGS FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS 3,170 (31,501 - 2,297 (91,201 - EARNINGS FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS 49 25 215 114 NET INCOME (LOSS) 3,219 (31,476 - 2,512 (91,087 - ADD NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST - 178 246 130 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO LESAKA -

3,219 - (31,298 - - 2,758 - (90,957 - Net earnings (loss) per share, in United States dollars Basic earnings (loss) attributable to Lesaka shareholders - 0.04 - (0.39 - - 0.03 - (1.19 - Diluted earnings (loss) attributable to Lesaka shareholders - 0.04 - (0.39 - - 0.03 - (1.19 -

(A) Revised FY2025 amounts to correct the errors discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2026.



LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited Unaudited Three months ended Year ended June 30, June 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

(In thousands) (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) (A) - 3,219 - (31,476 - - 2,512 - (91,087 - Depreciation and amortization 10,341 10,793 47,346 33,721 Impairment loss 1,431 18,863 4,035 18,863 Movement in allowance for doubtful accounts receivable 3,485 2,312 12,796 8,011 Fair value adjustment related to financial liabilities (76 - 39 (238 - (120 - Loss on disposal of equity securities - - 730 - Loss on impairment/disposal of equity-accounted investments - - 584 161 Earnings from equity-accounted investments (49 - (25 - (215 - (114 - Reversal of allowance for doubtful loans receivable - - (1,500 - - Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary - - (848 - - Change in fair value of equity securities - 5,676 (2,593 - 59,828 Other income - - (3,883 - - (Profit) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (71 - 66 (316 - 13 Movement in interest payable 105 (1,720 - 20 4,723 Facility fee amortized 155 209 413 429 Stock-based compensation charge 1,829 2,032 6,969 9,550 Dividends received from equity accounted investments - 31 105 96 (Decrease) Increase in taxes payable (942 - (1,139 - 402 485 Deferred tax benefit(A) (4,966 - (7,935 - (9,451 - (21,739 - Decrease (Increase) in accounts receivable 3,569 (5,444 - 3,500 1,081 Increase in finance loans receivable (4,305 - (12,880 - (34,421 - (34,614 - (Increase) Decrease in inventory (1,888 - (3,797 - 6,704 169 Increase (Decrease) in accounts payable and other payables(A) 5,030 5,456 19,793 (12,164 - Deferred consideration included in other payables - 12,456 - 13,586 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 16,867 (6,483 - 52,444 (9,122 - Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (9,346 - (4,099 - (20,646 - (17,199 - Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,609 218 1,849 1,938 Acquisition of intangible assets (1,051 - (1,626 - (4,403 - (3,900 - Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - 8 (11,117 - (12,946 - Acquisition of insurance entity investments (4,598 - - (4,598 - - Cash disposed on disposal of subsidiary - - (165 - - Proceeds from disposal of equity securities - 16,441 2,971 16,441 Investment in equity securities (200 - - (450 - - Net change in settlement assets 3,773 (1,065 - 10,822 4,324 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (9,813 - 9,877 (25,737 - (11,342 - Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from bank overdraft 30,295 4,428 123,712 98,616 Repayment of bank overdraft (46,940 - (4,311 - (129,417 - (90,309 - Long-term borrowings utilized 2,214 565 6,949 190,061 Repayment of long-term borrowings (1,153 - (1,214 - (13,741 - (149,511 - Acquisition of treasury stock 3,510 (1,047 - (339 - (13,660 - Proceeds from issue of shares 63 6 63 116 Non-refundable deal origination fees (252 - - (285 - (970 - Acquisition of non-controlling interests (3,538 - - (3,538 - - Dividends paid to non-controlling interest - - - (432 - Net change in settlement obligations (3,954 - 1,412 (10,390 - (4,179 - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (19,755 - (161 - (26,986 - 29,732 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 3,542 2,283 5,178 1,453 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (9,159 - 5,516 4,899 10,721 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period 90,697 71,123 76,639 65,918 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period - 81,538 - 76,639 - 81,538 - 76,639

(A) Revised FY2025 amounts to correct the errors discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2026.



LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited Unaudited June 30, June 30, 2026

2025

(In thousands, except share data) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents - 81,409 - 76,520 Restricted cash 129 119 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of - 2026: $3,207; 2025: $1,753 and other receivables 43,765 42,525 Finance loans receivable, net of allowance of - 2026: $10,119; 2025: $5,244 103,810 74,110 Inventory 20,113 23,551 Total current assets before settlement assets 249,226 216,825 Settlement assets 18,504 27,098 Total current assets 267,730 243,923 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of - 2026: $69,766; 2025: $55,086 (Note 1) 50,212 44,924 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE 20,161 9,691 EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS 295 199 GOODWILL 215,298 199,395 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of: - 2026: $110,371; 2025: $71,644 123,425 139,215 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES(A) 12,470 10,338 OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS, including equity securities 9,697 3,809 TOTAL ASSETS 699,288 651,494 LIABILITIES CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term credit facilities 20,671 24,469 Accounts payable 23,986 19,867 Other payables(A) 83,262 76,035 Operating lease liability - current 4,408 4,007 Current portion of long-term borrowings 16,114 11,956 Income taxes payable 1,691 1,400 Total current liabilities before settlement obligations 150,132 137,734 Settlement obligations 18,530 26,695 Total current liabilities 168,662 164,429 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 28,379 33,921 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY - LONG TERM 19,338 6,129 LONG-TERM BORROWINGS 194,597 188,813 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES, including insurance policy liabilities 3,988 2,991 TOTAL LIABILITIES 414,964 396,283 REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK 78,972 88,957 EQUITY LESAKA EQUITY: COMMON STOCK Authorized: 200,000,000 with $0.001 par value; Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury: 2026: 83,306,794; 2025: 81,249,097 84 84 PREFERRED STOCK Authorized shares: 50,000,000 with $0.001 par value; Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury: 2026: -; 2025: - - - ADDITIONAL PAID-IN-CAPITAL(A) 152,554 135,505 TREASURY SHARES, AT COST: 2026: 2,548,472; 2025: 3,999,049 (234 - (7,059 - ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS(A) (166,319 - (185,626 - RETAINED EARNINGS(A) 219,267 216,509 TOTAL LESAKA EQUITY 205,352 159,413 NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST - 6,841 TOTAL EQUITY 205,352 166,254 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY - 699,288 - 651,494

Note 1: In October 2025, the Company identified that it had understated its June 30, 2025, cost and accumulated depreciation by $6.5 million. The carrying value of property, plant and equipment reported as of June 30, 2025 was not impacted by the misstatement. Accumulated depreciation has been recast to increase the amount from $48,636 to $55,086.

(A) Revised FY2025 amounts to correct the errors discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2026.

Our unaudited condensed consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months and year ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 in ZAR are presented below. We have translated the results of operations information for the three months and year ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, provided in the tables below using the actual average exchange rates per month between the USD and ZAR.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited Unaudited Three months ended Year ended June 30, June 30, 2026

2025

2026 2025

(In thousands) (In thousands) REVENUE R 3,104,689 R 3,080,538 R 12,180,962 R 11,980,399 EXPENSE Cost of goods sold, IT processing, servicing and support (A) 2,070,729 2,196,070 8,289,867 8,845,530 Selling, general and administration (A) 676,794 585,758 2,590,497 2,246,986 Allowance for credit losses 57,413 42,202 215,724 145,871 Depreciation and amortization 170,506 196,633 802,598 612,298 Impairment loss 23,480 334,929 67,116 334,929 Transaction costs related to Adumo, Utilities and Bank Zero acquisitions 1,696 234,549 6,664 291,358 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 104,071 (509,603 - 208,496 (496,573 - CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF EQUITY SECURITIES - (101,377 - 43,957 (1,089,871 - OTHER INCOME - - 65,353 - LOSS ON IMPAIRMENT/DISPOSAL OF EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENT - - 10,342 2,886 LOSS ON DISPOSAL OF EQUITY SECURITIES - - 12,286 - REVERSAL OF ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL LOAN RECEIVABLE - - 25,132 - INTEREST INCOME 11,343 11,761 48,621 47,108 INTEREST EXPENSE(A) 72,984 83,929 313,258 396,649 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE 42,430 (683,148 - 55,673 (1,938,871 - INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE (A) (9,661 - (119,806 - 23,583 (289,008 - NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE EARNINGS FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS 52,091 (563,342 - 32,090 (1,649,863 - EARNINGS FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS 804 449 3,593 2,035 NET INCOME (LOSS) 52,895 (562,893 - 35,683 (1,647,828 - ADD NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST - 3,172 4,155 2,307 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO LESAKA R 52,895 R (559,721 - R 39,838 R (1,645,521 - Net earnings (loss) per share, in South African Rands Basic earnings (loss) attributable to Lesaka shareholders R 0.66 R (6.97 - R 0.51 R (20.12 - Diluted earnings (loss) attributable to Lesaka shareholders R 0.66 R (6.97 - R 0.51 R (20.12 -

(A) Revised FY2025 amounts to correct the errors discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2026.

Our unaudited condensed consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the three months and year ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 in ZAR are presented below. We have translated the cash flow information for the three months and year ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, provided in the tables below using the actual average exchange rates per month between the USD and ZAR.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited Unaudited Three months ended Year ended June 30, June 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

(In thousands) (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss)(A) R 52,899 R (562,893 - R 35,687 R (1,647,830 - Depreciation and amortization 170,506 196,633 802,598 612,298 Impairment loss 23,480 336,906 67,109 336,906 Movement in allowance for doubtful accounts receivable 57,413 42,202 215,724 145,871 Fair value adjustment related to financial liabilities (1,243 - 674 (4,026 - (2,135 - Loss on disposal of equity securities - - 12,286 - Loss on impairment/disposal of equity-accounted investments - - 10,342 2,886 Earnings from equity-accounted investments (804 - (449 - (3,593 - (2,035 - Reversal of allowance for doubtful loans receivable - - (25,132 - - Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary - - (14,208 - - Change in fair value of equity securities - 101,377 (43,957 - 1,089,871 Other income - - (65,353 - - Profit (Loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment (1,165 - 1,185 (5,202 - 227 Movement in interest payable 2,106 (28,756 - 1,044 88,571 Facility fee amortized 2,556 3,701 6,943 7,690 Stock-based compensation charge 30,103 37,157 117,922 173,470 Dividends received from equity accounted investments - 554 1,681 1,719 (Decrease) Increase in taxes payable (15,295 - (19,674 - 7,747 9,729 Deferred tax benefit(A) (81,535 - (142,767 - (158,970 - (394,432 - Decrease (Increase) in accounts receivable 57,148 (100,319 - 35,425 20,516 Increase in finance loans receivable (70,383 - (234,189 - (586,954 - (634,859 - (Increase) Decrease in inventory (31,574 - (72,474 - 112,051 5,592 Increase in accounts payable and other payables(A) 84,564 105,404 344,453 (217,413 - Deferred consideration included in other payables - 222,528 - 243,231 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 278,776 (113,200 - 863,617 (160,127 - Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (154,122 - (75,209 - (347,348 - (311,358 - Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 26,506 4,308 31,721 35,514 Acquisition of intangible assets (17,328 - (29,608 - (74,488 - (71,296 - Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - 143 (186,041 - (234,014 - Acquisition of insurance entity investments (75,445 - - (75,445 - - Cash disposed on disposal of subsidiary - - (2,777 - - Proceeds from disposal of equity securities - 293,648 50,000 293,648 Investment in equity securities (3,282 - - (7,490 - - Net change in settlement assets 61,977 (20,651 - 177,524 77,161 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (161,694 - 172,631 (434,344 - (210,345 - Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from bank overdraft 499,165 79,287 2,084,651 1,768,719 Repayment of bank overdraft (772,222 - (76,997 - (2,176,779 - (1,646,778 - Long-term borrowings utilized 36,574 10,361 118,043 3,506,248 Repayment of long-term borrowings (19,009 - (22,215 - (230,881 - (2,752,516 - Acquisition of non-controlling interests - - (59,278 - - Acquisition of treasury stock (462 - (18,966 - (5,663 - (240,942 - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,035 107 1,035 2,113 Guarantee fee (4,134 - - (4,709 - (17,532 - Dividends paid to non-controlling interest - - - (7,745 - Net change in settlement obligations (65,016 - 27,574 (169,967 - (74,361 - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (324,069 - (849 - (443,548 - 537,206 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (2,203 - (2,990 - (8,671 - (4,420 - Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (209,190 - 55,592 (22,946 - 162,314 Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash - beginning of period 1,547,001 1,305,164 1,360,756 1,198,442 Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash - end of period R 1,337,810 R 1,360,756 R 1,337,810 R 1,360,756

(A) Revised FY2025 amounts to correct the errors discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2026.

Our unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets as of June 30, 2026 and 2025 in ZAR are presented below. Amounts included in these balance sheets have been calculated using the $ amounts per our balance sheets presented in U.S. dollars and converted to ZAR using the exchange rates noted below.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited Unaudited June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 (In thousands, except share data) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents R 1,335,694 R 1,358,643 Restricted cash 2,117 2,113 Accounts receivable, net of allowance and other receivables 718,061 755,048 Finance loans receivable, net 1,703,231 1,315,853 Inventory 329,998 418,157 Total current assets before settlement assets 4,089,101 3,849,814 Settlement assets 303,599 481,136 Total current assets 4,392,700 4,330,950 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of - 2026: R1,144,665; 2025: R978,074 (Note 1) 823,838 797,644 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE 330,786 172,068 EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS 4,840 3,533 GOODWILL 3,532,437 3,540,338 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of- 2026: R1,810,879; 2025: R1,272,068 2,025,059 2,471,818 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES(A) 204,598 183,555 OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS 159,101 67,630 TOTAL ASSETS 11,473,359 11,567,536 LIABILITIES CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term credit facilities 339,153 434,457 Accounts payable 393,543 352,747 Other payables(A) 1,366,096 1,350,032 Operating lease liability - current 72,323 71,146 Current portion of long-term borrowings 264,386 212,284 Income taxes payable 27,745 24,858 Total current liabilities before settlement obligations 2,463,246 2,445,524 Settlement obligations 304,025 473,980 Total current liabilities 2,767,271 2,919,504 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 465,620 602,281 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY - LONG TERM 317,282 108,823 LONG-TERM BORROWINGS 3,192,792 3,352,450 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES, including insurance policy liabilities 65,432 53,106 TOTAL LIABILITIES 6,808,397 7,036,164 TOTAL EQUITY AND REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK(A) R 4,664,962 R 4,531,372 Exchange rate $1: ZAR 16.4072 17.7554

Note 1: In October 2025, the Company identified that it had understated its June 30, 2025, cost and accumulated depreciation by ZAR 114.5 million. The carrying value of property, plant and equipment reported as of June 30, 2025 was not impacted by the misstatement. Accumulated depreciation has been recast to increase the amount from ZAR 863,552 to ZAR 978,074.

(A) Revised FY2025 amounts to correct the errors discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2026.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc.

Attachment C

Reconciliation of net income (loss) used to calculate loss per share basic and diluted and headline earnings (loss) per share basic and diluted:

Three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025

2026

2025

Net income (loss) (USD'000)A) 3,219 (31,298 - Adjustments: Impairment loss 1,431 18,863 Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment (71 - (12 - Tax effects on above (367 - 3 Net income (loss) used to calculate headline earnings (loss) (USD'000)A) 4,212 (12,444 - Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net earnings (loss) per share basic earnings (loss) and headline earnings (loss) per share basic earnings (loss) ('000) 82,076 81,186 Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net earnings (loss) per share diluted earnings (loss) and headline earnings (loss) per share diluted earnings (loss) ('000) 82,264 81,186 Headline earnings (loss) per share: Basic, in USD 0.05 (0.15 - Diluted, in USD 0.05 (0.15 -

(A) Revised FY2025 amounts to correct the errors discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2026.

Year ended June 30, 2026 and 2025

2026

2025

Net income (loss) (USD'000)A) 2,758 (90,957 - Adjustments: Loss on disposal of equity securities 730 - Net loss on impairment/disposal of equity-accounted investment 584 - Income recognized related to closure of legacy businesses (848 - - Impairment loss 4,035 18,863 Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment (316 - 13 Tax effects on above 472 (4 - Net income (loss) used to calculate headline loss (USD'000)A) 7,415 (72,085 - Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net income (loss) per share basic loss and headline earnings (loss) per share basic earnings (loss) ('000) 82,088 76,466 Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net earnings (loss) per share diluted earnings (loss) and headline earnings (loss) per share diluted earnings (loss) ('000) 82,249 76,466 Headline earnings (loss) per share: Basic, in USD 0.09 (0.94 - Diluted, in USD 0.09 (0.94 -

(A) Revised FY2025 amounts to correct the errors discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2026.



Calculation of the denominator for headline diluted earnings (loss) per share

Three months ended

June 30, Year ended

June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 ('000) ('000) Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest under GAAP 82,076 81,186 82,088 76,466 Effect of dilutive securities under GAAP 188 - 161 - Denominator for headline diluted earnings (loss) per share 82,264 81,186 82,249 76,466

Weighted average number of shares used to calculate headline diluted earnings (loss) per share represents the denominator for basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest plus the effect of dilutive securities under GAAP. We use this number of fully diluted shares outstanding to calculate headline diluted earnings (loss) per share because we do not use the two-class method to calculate headline diluted earnings (loss) per share.