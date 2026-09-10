Questor Technology Inc.: Questor Announces Results of Annual General Meeting; Shareholders Vote to Elect Audrey Mascarenhas' Full Slate of Five Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc. ("Questor" or the "Company") (TSX-V:QST) today announced the results of its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held earlier today.

At the Meeting, shareholders overwhelmingly elected Audrey Mascarenhas and her slate of independent nominee directors to serve on Questor's Board of Directors (the "Board").

The five (5) newly elected directors - each of whom brings the right mix of skills and experiences to guide the Company's next phase - include:

Malcolm Robert Cox

Aloysius (Lowy) H. Gunnewiek

Audrey Mascarenhas

Shahid Qureshi

Dr. Tauseef Salma





"On behalf of the newly elected Board, I want to thank shareholders for their patience and support throughout this difficult process and for your confidence in my nominees and clear mandate to move forward," said Audrey Mascarenhas. "As a Board, we will be focused on assessing the Company's current cash and financial position, strategy and next steps. We are excited and committed to ensuring Questor is on track to execute a strategy and pursue opportunities that strengthen the Company and drive profitable growth and sustainable, long-term value for all its shareholders. We look forward to communicating more details over the coming months."

About Questor Technology Inc.

Questor Technology Inc., incorporated in Canada under the Business Companies Act (Alberta) is an environmental emissions reduction technology company founded in 1994, with global operations. The Company is focused on clean air technologies that safely and cost effectively improve air quality, support energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emission reductions. The Company designs, manufactures and services high efficiency clean combustion systems that destroy harmful pollutants, including Methane, Hydrogen Sulfide gas, Volatile Organic Hydrocarbons, Hazardous Air Pollutants and BTEX (Benzene, Toluene, Ethylbenzene and Xylene) gases within waste gas streams at 99.99 percent efficiency per its ISO 14034 Certification.

The Company also has proprietary heat to power generation technology and is currently targeting new markets including landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, cement plant waste heat in addition to a wide variety of oil and gas projects. The combination of Questor's clean combustion and power generation technologies can help clients achieve net zero emission targets for minimal cost.

The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "QST".

Investor Relations Contact:

investor@questortech.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "propose", "next phase", "next steps", "on track", "pursue", "opportunities", "look forward", "targeting" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

This news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things: the anticipated benefits of the changes to the composition of the Board; the Board's next steps, and the Company's ability to execute a strategy and pursue opportunities that drive profitable growth and long-term value for shareholders. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the Board transition, the Company's ability to determine and execute a strategy and to capitalize on new or targeted markets, an assessment of the Company's cash and financial position, changes in market, competition, tariffs, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions, the status of litigation and other factors set out in the Company's public disclosure documents. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of actual future events, performance or results.

Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release, including without limitation those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference in this news release, should not be unduly relied upon.

Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.