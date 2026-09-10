Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mehr als 4,5 Mrd. USD US-Staatsgeld für alte Bohrlöcher, diese Aktie räumt auf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2026 07:06 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bigbank AS Results for August 2026

August 2026 was a month of continued growth and strong profitability for Bigbank.

The loan portfolio increased by 56 million euros during the month. Growth was driven by the business loan portfolio, which grew by 37 million euros, the home loan portfolio, which increased by 12 million euros, and the consumer loan portfolio, which grew by 7 million euros.

The deposit portfolio grew by 40 million euros in August. Growth was primarily driven by the savings deposit portfolio, which increased by 37 million euros. While the term deposit portfolio declined by 11 million euros during the month, current account balances continued their strong growth, increasing by 15 million euros. The number of customers actively using Bigbank for daily banking also continued to grow at a strong pace.

Net interest income increased mainly due to the expanding loan portfolio, while the gradually rising Euribor also had a positive impact. Compared to the same period last year, net interest income increased by 13.1 million euros during the first eight months of the year, representing growth of 19%.

The credit quality of the loan portfolio remained strong. Despite the significant growth in the volume of the loan portfolio, the total expense on the net allowance for expected credit losses and provisions decreased by 1.1 million euros (-15%) compared to the first eight months of the previous year. The share of non-performing loans (Stage 3) amounted to 3.9% of total loan receivables at the end of August.

Bigbank employed 721 people at the end of August. The rapid expansion of the team continued, and team growth together with salary increases resulted in a 5.7-million-euro increase in personnel expenses during the first eight months of the year compared to the same period last year. Administrative expenses increased by 2.6 million euros over the same period.

Net profit for August amounted to 4.3 million euros, representing the highest monthly profit of the year so far. The increase in net interest income driven by business growth, together with the decline in expected credit loss expenses resulting from the strong quality of the loan portfolio, had a more positive impact on profitability than the increase in personnel and administrative expenses. Nevertheless, net profit for the Group for the first eight months of the year declined by 0.5 million euros compared to the same period in 2025.

Bigbank's key financial indicators for August 2026:

  • Customer deposits and loans received increased by 723 million euros year-on-year, reaching 3.5 billion euros (+26%).
  • Loans to customers grew by 615 million euros year-on-year, reaching 3.2 billion euros (+24%).
  • Net interest income amounted to 11.4 million euros in August and 82.9 million euros for the first eight months of the year. Compared to the same period last year, net interest income increased by 13.1 million euros (+19%).
  • The net allowance for expected credit losses and provisions totalled 6.1 million euros for the first eight months, 1.1 million euros less than in the same period last year (-15%).
  • Net profit for August was 4.3 million euros. Net profit for the first eight months amounted to 25.3 million euros, declining by 0.5 million euros compared to the same period in 2025 (-2%).
  • Return on equity (ROE) for August was 16.3%.
Income statement, in thousands of eurosAug 2026YTD26YTD25Difference YoY
Total net operating income, incl.11,90485,40676,1719,235+12%
Net interest income11,44982,86369,72113,143+19%
Net fee and commission income8346,2306,855-625-9%
Total expenses, incl.-5,764-46,769-36,645-10,123+28%
Salaries and associated charges-3,526-27,261-21,527-5,734+27%
Administrative expenses-1,400-10,236-7,685-2,551+33%
Profit before loss allowances6,14038,63739,526-889-2%
Net allowance for expected credit losses and provision expenses-761-6,070-7,1201,050-15%
Income tax expense-1,104-7,226-6,588-639+10%
Profit for the period4,27525,34125,818-477-2%
Business volumes, in thousands of eurosAug 2026YTD26YTD25Difference YoY
Customer deposits and loans received3,469,0333,469,0332,746,098722,935+26%
Loans to customers3,163,8303,163,8302,548,848614,982+24%
Key figuresAug 2026YTD26YTD25Difference YoY
ROE16.3%12.3%13.9%-1.6pp
Cost / income ratio (C/I)48.4%54.8%48.1%+6.7pp
Net promoter score (NPS)545758-1

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 31 August 2026, the bank's total assets amounted to 3.9 billion euros, with equity of 317 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves over 215,000 active customers and employs more than 700 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.

Argo Kiltsmann
Member of the Management Board
Telephone: +372 5393 0833
Email: argo.kiltsmann@bigbank.ee
www.bigbank.ee


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.