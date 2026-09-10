Bigbank AS Results for August 2026

August 2026 was a month of continued growth and strong profitability for Bigbank.

The loan portfolio increased by 56 million euros during the month. Growth was driven by the business loan portfolio, which grew by 37 million euros, the home loan portfolio, which increased by 12 million euros, and the consumer loan portfolio, which grew by 7 million euros.

The deposit portfolio grew by 40 million euros in August. Growth was primarily driven by the savings deposit portfolio, which increased by 37 million euros. While the term deposit portfolio declined by 11 million euros during the month, current account balances continued their strong growth, increasing by 15 million euros. The number of customers actively using Bigbank for daily banking also continued to grow at a strong pace.

Net interest income increased mainly due to the expanding loan portfolio, while the gradually rising Euribor also had a positive impact. Compared to the same period last year, net interest income increased by 13.1 million euros during the first eight months of the year, representing growth of 19%.

The credit quality of the loan portfolio remained strong. Despite the significant growth in the volume of the loan portfolio, the total expense on the net allowance for expected credit losses and provisions decreased by 1.1 million euros (-15%) compared to the first eight months of the previous year. The share of non-performing loans (Stage 3) amounted to 3.9% of total loan receivables at the end of August.

Bigbank employed 721 people at the end of August. The rapid expansion of the team continued, and team growth together with salary increases resulted in a 5.7-million-euro increase in personnel expenses during the first eight months of the year compared to the same period last year. Administrative expenses increased by 2.6 million euros over the same period.

Net profit for August amounted to 4.3 million euros, representing the highest monthly profit of the year so far. The increase in net interest income driven by business growth, together with the decline in expected credit loss expenses resulting from the strong quality of the loan portfolio, had a more positive impact on profitability than the increase in personnel and administrative expenses. Nevertheless, net profit for the Group for the first eight months of the year declined by 0.5 million euros compared to the same period in 2025.

Bigbank's key financial indicators for August 2026:

Customer deposits and loans received increased by 723 million euros year-on-year, reaching 3.5 billion euros (+26%).

Loans to customers grew by 615 million euros year-on-year, reaching 3.2 billion euros (+24%).

Net interest income amounted to 11.4 million euros in August and 82.9 million euros for the first eight months of the year. Compared to the same period last year, net interest income increased by 13.1 million euros (+19%).

The net allowance for expected credit losses and provisions totalled 6.1 million euros for the first eight months, 1.1 million euros less than in the same period last year (-15%).

Net profit for August was 4.3 million euros. Net profit for the first eight months amounted to 25.3 million euros, declining by 0.5 million euros compared to the same period in 2025 (-2%).

Return on equity (ROE) for August was 16.3%.

Income statement, in thousands of euros Aug 2026 YTD26 YTD25 Difference YoY Total net operating income, incl. 11,904 85,406 76,171 9,235 +12% Net interest income 11,449 82,863 69,721 13,143 +19% Net fee and commission income 834 6,230 6,855 -625 -9% Total expenses, incl. -5,764 -46,769 -36,645 -10,123 +28% Salaries and associated charges -3,526 -27,261 -21,527 -5,734 +27% Administrative expenses -1,400 -10,236 -7,685 -2,551 +33% Profit before loss allowances 6,140 38,637 39,526 -889 -2% Net allowance for expected credit losses and provision expenses -761 -6,070 -7,120 1,050 -15% Income tax expense -1,104 -7,226 -6,588 -639 +10% Profit for the period 4,275 25,341 25,818 -477 -2% Business volumes, in thousands of euros Aug 2026 YTD26 YTD25 Difference YoY Customer deposits and loans received 3,469,033 3,469,033 2,746,098 722,935 +26% Loans to customers 3,163,830 3,163,830 2,548,848 614,982 +24% Key figures Aug 2026 YTD26 YTD25 Difference YoY ROE 16.3% 12.3% 13.9% -1.6pp Cost / income ratio (C/I) 48.4% 54.8% 48.1% +6.7pp Net promoter score (NPS) 54 57 58 -1

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 31 August 2026, the bank's total assets amounted to 3.9 billion euros, with equity of 317 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves over 215,000 active customers and employs more than 700 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.

Argo Kiltsmann

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 5393 0833

Email: argo.kiltsmann@bigbank.ee

www.bigbank.ee