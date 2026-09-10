Coop Pank AS consolidated results for August 2026

Coop Pank's financial results in August 2026:

In August, the number of the bank's clients increased by 1,500 and the number of active clients remained unchanged. By the end of the month, the number of clients reached 239,100 and the number of active clients stood at 112,200. Over the year, the customer base has grown by 8%.

The volume of the bank's customer deposits increased by 69 million euros in August, reaching 2.55 billion euros by the end of the month. Deposits from corporate customers increased by 3 million euros and deposits from private customers increased by 5 million euros. The volume of deposits attracted from international platforms increased by 61 million euros. Over the year, the volume of the bank's deposits has grown by 20%.

The bank's loan portfolio increased by 17 million euros in August and reached 2.27 billion euros by the end of the month. The home loan portfolio increased by 8 million euros and the corporate loan portfolio by 9 million euros. The leasing portfolio decreased by 1 million euros and the consumer finance portfolio increased by 1 million euros. Over the year, the bank's loan portfolio has grown by 15%.

In August, the loan impairment cost was 0.37 million euros.

Compared with the first eight months of last year, the bank's net income increased by 13% and operating expenses increased by 14% during the same period this year.

The bank earned a net profit of 2.9 million euros in August. During the first eight months of the year, the bank earned a total net profit of 22.5 million euros, which is 16% more than in the same period last year.

In August, Coop Pank's return on equity was 13.9% and the cost-income ratio was 51%.

Comment by Paavo Truu, CFO of Coop Pank:

"In August, we focused on managing the bank's growth while maintaining a balance between business volumes, funding costs, liquidity and capital utilisation. Our aim is not to grow at any cost, but to grow in a way that supports the bank's profitability and return on capital in the coming quarters.

The loan portfolio grew across most business lines. Home loans and corporate financing continued to grow at a solid pace, while we maintained a more conservative approach to leasing and consumer finance. The bank's capital position remains strong, supported by solid profitability and the securitisation completed at the end of June.

On 1 September, we announced Coop Pank's second share buyback programme, under which we will repurchase shares from the market to meet obligations arising from the employee share option programme.

The bank's role, however, extends beyond financial performance. We continued to contribute to Estonia's development and extended our partnership with the Estonian Volleyball Federation for another three years, supporting the next generation of volleyball players and the sustainable development of Estonian sport."

Monthly and quarterly reports of Coop Pank are available at https://www.cooppank.ee/en/investor/reporting.

Additional information:

Paavo Truu

CFO

Phone: +372 5160 231

E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 239,100. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people's homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, whose sales network comprises more than 330 stores.