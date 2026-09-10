CaoCao Inc.: CaoCao Teams Up with Doubao to Launch AI Ride-Hailing Service, with Initial Rollout in Beijing, Hangzhou and Suzhou

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 9, CaoCao Inc. ("CaoCao" or the "Company") announced that an AI ride-hailing service jointly developed with Doubao had launched in Beijing, Hangzhou and Suzhou. The launch marks a deeper integration of CaoCao's mobility service capabilities with AI agents, extending AI from information retrieval and needs understanding to service fulfillment in the physical world.

With the AI ride-hailing service now available, when users ask about routes, destinations, leisure and entertainment, restaurants or other local lifestyle information through Doubao, the system can not only provide relevant information but also take location into account to proactively generate suitable mobility options for users to choose from. This creates a seamless experience spanning information retrieval, trip planning and mobility service fulfillment.

Leveraging CaoCao's extensive range of scenario-based mobility services, Doubao's AI ride-hailing service can deliver more precise service matching. When users specify needs such as extra space or ventilation before pickup, the system can intelligently match them with options such as CaoCao Premier Mobility and Smart White Car services. CaoCao is also piloting accessible mobility services in parts of Suzhou and Hangzhou. When users mention wheelchair use, limited mobility or similar needs in their conversations, the system can intelligently identify those needs and recommend an accessible mobility service. Complex processes that previously required users to search and filter options manually are thus transformed into a one-click service intelligently matched to their needs.

In addition, the intelligent vehicle control capabilities of CaoCao's purpose-built vehicles allow users to preset personalized preferences directly within the Doubao chat interface, including routes, cabin temperature, ventilation mode and music style, so the vehicle can be prepared for pickup according to their preferences. The system can also remember and apply users' mobility preferences on future rides, further enhancing the personalized travel experience.

Looking ahead, CaoCao will continue to deepen its collaboration with Doubao, expand innovative AI mobility features including intelligent vehicle controls, gradually replicate this rollout model in more cities, and further explore Robotaxi service capabilities.

Contact:

Jing Liu

Jing.Liu3@caocaoglobal.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98063699-3c99-43ac-aa17-6337ed9f71aa