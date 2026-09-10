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WKN: 892800 | ISIN: FR0000131757 | Ticker-Symbol: ER7
Stuttgart
10.09.26 | 11:04
46,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ERAMET SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ERAMET SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,50046,64011:26
46,50046,64011:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2026 08:36 Uhr
48 Leser
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Eramet SA: PT Weda Bay Nickel restarts its mining operations

Paris, September 10th, 2026, 08:30 am

PRESS RELEASE

PT Weda Bay Nickel restarts its mining operations

Eramet announces that the mining operations of PT Weda Bay Nickel (PT WBN) are restarting following the authorization from the Indonesian authorities, after 4 months of Care & Maintenance.

The restart of mining operations is progressive and is being conducted by PT WBN with the support of its contractors. Safety remains the top priority throughout the restart process.

The timing of the ramp-up will depend on the capacity of PT WBN to remobilize contractors and equipment, redesign its yearly mining plan, and finalize the relevant administrative work. At this stage, PT WBN is therefore not in a position to provide a reliable estimate of nickel ore production and sales volumes, as well as grades it can achieve for the remainder of 2026.

Accordingly, Eramet will provide an update of its 2026 guidance for external nickel ore sales in due course.

PT WBN continues its constructive dialogue with the Indonesian authorities and remains committed to the responsible and sustainable development of its operations in Indonesia and to its long-term contribution to the economy of North Maluku.

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth's mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet's ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources for living well together.

www.eramet.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Director of Investor Relations

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi

T. +33 1 45 38 37 02

sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com		PRESS CONTACT

Media Relations Officer

Nedjma Amrani

T. +33 6 65 65 44 49

nedjma.amrani@eramet.com

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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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