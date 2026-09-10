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WKN: A2QEGR | ISIN: LT0000115768 | Ticker-Symbol: IGV0
Frankfurt
10.09.26 | 08:02
22,650 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
IGNITIS GRUPE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IGNITIS GRUPE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,25022,85011:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2026 09:00 Uhr
55 Leser
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Ignitis grupe: Ignitis to enter into a long-term LNG purchase agreement

UAB Ignitis (hereinafter - Ignitis), following the call for binding offers for the long-term supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) announced on 25 August 2026, will enter into a long-term LNG purchase agreement for the period 2027-2036 with a subsidiary of EQT Corporation, which submitted the best offer in the tender process. EQT Corporation is one of the largest natural gas producers in the United States, actively expanding its activities across the LNG value chain and developing long-term LNG supply to international markets. Under the agreement, Ignitis will commit to purchasing 10 LNG cargoes, consisting of one cargo (approx. 1 TWh) per year.

The long-term LNG purchase agreement will be aimed at meeting the needs of residential natural gas consumers and will contribute to the diversification of natural gas supply sources, greater supply flexibility, more effective management of natural gas price volatility risks, and more stable supply conditions for residential natural gas consumers in Lithuania.

The pricing under the agreement is linked to two international natural gas price benchmarks, the U.S. Henry Hub and the European TTF index.

Following amendments approved by the National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter - NERC) to the Methodology for Setting State-Regulated Prices in the Natural Gas Sector, Ignitis is able, when developing the household natural gas supply portfolio, to assess prices under both short-term and long-term contracts and to apply a broader range of international price benchmarks and the related costs are taken into account when setting natural gas prices for residential consumers. In accordance with the methodology, Ignitis submitted to NERC a justification of the agreement before signing it.

The transaction will be submitted for review to the Commission for the Coordination of the Protection of Objects Important to National Security, as required by the Law on the Protection of Objects Important to National Security of the Republic of Lithuania. The completion of the transaction is also subject to the approval of the LNG supplier's corporate governing bodies. Should any material circumstances arise that could affect the execution of the agreement, Ignitis will inform the market by way of a separate material event notification.

The information provided in this announcement does not affect the Group's Adjusted EBITDA and Investments guidance for 2026.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications
Valdas Lopeta
+370 621 77993
valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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