Beyond Generative AI: CATL and Aramco Ventures Bet on DeepCtrls to Power AI's Second Act in the Physical World

SINGAPORE, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepCtrls has completed its Series B+ financing round, led by CATL, with strategic investment from Aramco Ventures, alongside participation from Taiping Innovation Investment, GF Xinde and Fosun Capital. Existing investors, including Source Code Capital and Forebright Capital, also increased their investments.

The financing reflects growing global confidence in a major industry shift: AI is moving beyond the digital world into the physical world, and Physical AI is emerging as a key technology pathway for transforming energy and computing infrastructure.

DeepCtrls is a pioneer in applying Physical AI to energy systems. Founded in 2018, the company has developed its proprietary PhyAI Physical AI Engine, integrating AI with physical principles to enable real-time perception, prediction, optimization and closed-loop control of complex physical systems.

After years of technology development and industrial deployment, DeepCtrls has advanced from technology validation to large-scale commercial adoption, serving hundreds of enterprise customers worldwide across semiconductor, new energy, advanced manufacturing and data center industries. The company is extending Physical AI from industrial energy systems into AI infrastructure through solutions including intelligent liquid cooling and computing-energy coordination.

CATL, a global leader in new energy and a long-standing strategic customer of DeepCtrls, is further strengthening collaboration with the company through this investment. Aramco Ventures' strategic investment reflects growing international recognition of DeepCtrls' Physical AI technology and supports its continued global expansion.

Li Hui, Founder and CEO of DeepCtrls, said:

"The next phase of AI will be defined by the ability to control complex systems in the real world. Energy and computing are foundational infrastructures of AI development. By connecting computing and energy through Physical AI, DeepCtrls aims to build the intelligent control layer for the infrastructure of the AI era."

About DeepCtrls

DeepCtrls is pioneering the evolution from Generative AI to Physical AI - enabling AI to understand, optimize and control the physical world. Founded by a team with research roots at Tsinghua University and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, DeepCtrls developed the PhyAI Engine for autonomous optimization and control of energy and computing infrastructure. The company is backed by investors including Tencent, Sequoia China, Source Code Capital and Forebright Capital. Its customers include Tencent, ByteDance, NVIDIA, TSMC, LG and PTT, with deployments across Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America.

For more information, visit http://www.deepctrls.com/en

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