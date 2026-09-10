Indian School of Business (ISB): ISB Marks 25 Years with 100% Scholarships for International PGP Candidates

ISB expands commitment to recognising excellence and broadens access to its flagship PGP

HYDERABAD, India and MOHALI, India, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indian School of Business (ISB), ranked #12 globally, #1 in India and #2 in Asia in the Financial Times Global MBA Ranking 2026, has launched the ISB Destination India Scholarship. The scholarship will provide 100% tuition fee waivers to 25 international students each year admitted to ISB's flagship Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP).

The scholarship marks ISB's 25th anniversary and is designed to attract high-potential professionals from around the world, thereby bringing diverse perspectives and experiences to ISB's classrooms and broader community.

Established in 2001, ISB is a research-driven management institution with campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali. It offers management education for professionals at different career stages, focusing on developing leaders for India and the world. Its flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) is a one-year, full-time residential programme bringing together experienced professionals from India and around the world.

The Destination India Scholarship is open to non-Indian nationals admitted to the PGP. Twenty-five candidates will receive a full tuition fee waiver each year. Eligible international applicants admitted to the programme will be automatically considered, with no separate scholarship application required. Selection will be based on the candidate's overall profile and demonstrated excellence.

As India's role in the global economy continues to grow, these scholarships will give international professionals an opportunity to experience the country through the classroom and its wider business ecosystem, while bringing their own perspectives to the ISB community.

Speaking about the scholarship, ISB'sDean Madan Pillutla said, "As India plays an increasingly important role in the global economy, understanding its businesses, markets and economy is increasingly relevant for leaders around the world. As ISB marks 25 years, the Destination India Scholarship will enable international professionals to benefit from the School's world-class management education, while experiencing India and its dynamic business environment as part of their time at ISB."

For more information on the PGP and scholarship eligibility, visit here.

About the Indian School of Business

The Indian School of Business (ISB) is a research-driven business school with campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali. Established in 2001, ISB offers management programmes for professionals and conducts research relevant to business and society. Its faculty, alumni and corporate partnerships connect the School with organisations and leaders in India and around the world.

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