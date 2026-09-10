Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mehr als 4,5 Mrd. USD US-Staatsgeld für alte Bohrlöcher, diese Aktie räumt auf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.09.2026 10:36 Uhr
181 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Indian School of Business (ISB): ISB Marks 25 Years with 100% Scholarships for International PGP Candidates

ISB expands commitment to recognising excellence and broadens access to its flagship PGP

HYDERABAD, India and MOHALI, India, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indian School of Business (ISB), ranked #12 globally, #1 in India and #2 in Asia in the Financial Times Global MBA Ranking 2026, has launched the ISB Destination India Scholarship. The scholarship will provide 100% tuition fee waivers to 25 international students each year admitted to ISB's flagship Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP).

The scholarship marks ISB's 25th anniversary and is designed to attract high-potential professionals from around the world, thereby bringing diverse perspectives and experiences to ISB's classrooms and broader community.

Established in 2001, ISB is a research-driven management institution with campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali. It offers management education for professionals at different career stages, focusing on developing leaders for India and the world. Its flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) is a one-year, full-time residential programme bringing together experienced professionals from India and around the world.

The Destination India Scholarship is open to non-Indian nationals admitted to the PGP. Twenty-five candidates will receive a full tuition fee waiver each year. Eligible international applicants admitted to the programme will be automatically considered, with no separate scholarship application required. Selection will be based on the candidate's overall profile and demonstrated excellence.

As India's role in the global economy continues to grow, these scholarships will give international professionals an opportunity to experience the country through the classroom and its wider business ecosystem, while bringing their own perspectives to the ISB community.

Speaking about the scholarship, ISB'sDean Madan Pillutla said, "As India plays an increasingly important role in the global economy, understanding its businesses, markets and economy is increasingly relevant for leaders around the world. As ISB marks 25 years, the Destination India Scholarship will enable international professionals to benefit from the School's world-class management education, while experiencing India and its dynamic business environment as part of their time at ISB."

For more information on the PGP and scholarship eligibility, visit here.

About the Indian School of Business

The Indian School of Business (ISB) is a research-driven business school with campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali. Established in 2001, ISB offers management programmes for professionals and conducts research relevant to business and society. Its faculty, alumni and corporate partnerships connect the School with organisations and leaders in India and around the world.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3008979/ISB_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/isb-marks-25-years-with-100-scholarships-for-international-pgp-candidates-302875029.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.