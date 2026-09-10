As market competition shifts from expansion-driven growth to deeper development within existing markets, issues such as aligning strategy execution with team capabilities, designing mechanisms that unlock internal potential, and improving the efficiency of management systems and decision-making processes have increasingly become key bottlenecks limiting the sustainable growth of private enterprises.

Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - The 10th Entrepreneurs' Day, hosted by Action Education, was held in Shanghai from September 9 to 10. Marking the 10th consecutive edition of the annual event, this year's gathering was themed "Building Organizational Capability to Become No. 1." More than 1,000 entrepreneurs gathered at the event, where leading experts from various fields focused on the theme of organizational capability. The 2026 Top 10 Entrepreneurs delivered keynote speeches on achieving growth against challenging market conditions, and multiple annual honors were awarded.

Focusing on organizational capability building as its central theme, the two-day event featured keynote speeches, case studies and experience-sharing sessions, providing participating entrepreneurs with systematic frameworks for organizational development as well as practical examples.

More Than 1,000 Entrepreneurs Gather to Build Organizational Capability Across Industries

The event was open to Action Education's community of more than 10,000 entrepreneurs, with participants representing a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, technology and services. They included companies undergoing transformation and upgrading in traditional manufacturing, as well as founders from emerging consumer sectors, covering diverse B2B and B2C business models.

The participants included leaders of major companies with substantial annual revenues, as well as founders of "hidden champion" companies that have spent years cultivating specialized market segments. Attendees represented companies at different development stages grappling with varied organizational challenges. This diverse audience fostered discussions ranging from macro-level strategic issues to practical on-the-ground operational management practices.

Throughout the two-day event, participants exchanged views on organizational capability building as a common business challenge. By focusing discussions on real-world management issues, the event enabled entrepreneurs to gain insights into organizational development from multiple perspectives within a limited timeframe, while creating an effective platform for cross-industry learning and experience-sharing.

Six Leading Experts Take the Stage to Decode Organizational Capability

Six distinguished experts, scholars and entrepreneurs from various fields were invited to deliver keynote speeches. Among them were both academic experts long specializing in macroeconomic research and strategic positioning, and industry leaders boasting rich hands-on business operation and management experience.

Their presentations covered six key dimensions: macroeconomic trends, strategic positioning, organizational development, marketing management and control, AI-driven financial decision-making, and industry transformation. The topics progressed from macroeconomic trends to industry development and then to micro-level business operations, closely reflecting the event's theme of "Building Organizational Capability to Become No. 1." Together, they provided participating companies with a framework combining theoretical insights with practical business experience.

Top 10 Entrepreneurs Share Practical Paths to Growth Against the Odds

Selected from Action Education's community of over 10,000 alumni, the 10 honorees went through preliminary rounds hosted by local alumni associations, followed by a final competition at Action Education's Shanghai headquarters. They shared their practical experiences in organizational development and achieving breakthroughs in growth.

All 10 entrepreneurs were business leaders with hands-on experience running their own companies. Like the more than 1,000 attendees in the audience, they were directly grappling with mounting market-competition challenges. Their presentations were rooted in real-world exploration and practices from their own businesses.

Covering a range of industries, the cases presented practical approaches to organizational development that other companies may draw lessons from, demonstrating how individual enterprises can pursue growth against challenging market conditions while contributing to broader growth across their respective industries.

A Decade of Experience Shapes an Annual Gathering Focused on Organizational Capability

Over the two-day event, keynote speeches, entrepreneur presentations and award ceremonies unfolded in succession, creating a comprehensive content framework spanning theory and practice, as well as methodologies and real-world cases. Having been held for 10 consecutive years, Entrepreneurs' Day has become an annual platform for entrepreneurs to exchange experiences in business management and organizational development.

Organizational capability building is a systematic undertaking involving multiple dimensions, including strategy execution, talent development, mechanism design and corporate culture. By focusing on "Building Organizational Capability to Become No. 1," this year's event addressed the core issue of organizational capability building among private enterprises and responded to their practical needs as they navigate different stages of development.

Amid growing uncertainty in the external environment, the strength of an organization's capabilities has a direct bearing on a company's ability to achieve stable and sustainable growth. As an annual gathering dedicated to entrepreneurs, Entrepreneurs' Day brought together business leaders and practitioners from a wide range of industries. Through expert insights and real-world case sharing, the event offered private enterprises practical perspectives and potential pathways for management transformation and sustainable growth.

About Action Education

Action Education has pioneered a new "Practical-Effectiveness Business Studies" model. With nearly 40 directly-operated campuses worldwide, it has served close to 200,000 enterprise participants, including over 600 listed companies and thousands of regional and industry leaders, empowering businesses to achieve sustained growth and strive for market leadership.

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