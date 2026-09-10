New company creates a foundation for intelligent orchestration, connecting systems, people, and intelligence to optimize value, improve operations, and accelerate growth

Fabric Data and TMT Insights today announced that the two companies are combining to create Fabric Insights, uniting authoritative data, purpose-built software, intelligent automation, and deep transformation expertise under one company. Fabric Insights creates a new foundation for intelligent orchestration, connecting the systems, people, and intelligence that power modern business to optimize value, improve operations, and accelerate growth.

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Fabric Data and TMT Insights Merge to form Fabric Insights

"We've spent years watching the industry add more systems and more technology in an effort to make increasingly complex operations simpler," said Rob Delf, CEO of Fabric Data, who will serve as CEO of Fabric Insights. "What's become clear is that the answer isn't another system, it's better orchestration across all of them. Fabric brings the authoritative data, business logic, and foundational platforms that operations rely on. TMT brings the orchestration layer and a team with deep expertise transforming how work actually gets done. Bringing those capabilities together creates something uniquely suited to where we see the market going."

Fabric Insights unites four core capabilities that create the framework for intelligent orchestration:

Foundation: Xytech (X2) and Origin (Studio, Nexus, and Insights) as the authoritative systems of record and trusted operational data that power client operations.

Orchestration: Polaris and Focus provide a unifying experience that connects people, processes, and technology, surfacing actionable insights from upstream deal-making through downstream execution.

Transformation: Deep domain expertise, working with clients to redesign processes, manage complex implementations, integrate technologies, and guide organizational change ensuring technologies are not just deployed, but adopted and embedded in how teams actually work.

Intelligence: AI and agent-ready APIs and MCP endpoints enable intelligent automation and exception-based processing, while maintaining human-in-the-loop governance and operational oversight.

Leadership and Ownership

The combined company will be led by an executive team drawn from both organizations. Rob Delf, CEO of Fabric Data, will serve as CEO of Fabric Insights. Andy Shenkler, CEO and Co-Founder of TMT Insights, will serve as President, with responsibility for Product, Technology and Operations. Hannah Barnhardt, COO and Co-Founder of TMT Insights, will serve as Chief Marketing and Engagement Officer; and Kira Baca Chief Strategy and Growth Officer, will continue in her role overseeing the newly combined customer sales and success teams.

Fabric Insights will be owned by the shareholders of both companies, including TMT Insights' founders and Banneker Partners, whose continued investment underscores its conviction in the market and the company's long-term growth opportunity.

"It's not just a matter of bringing a set of bespoke products together but rather ensuring that their capabilities make it possible to access sets of functionalities across a unified single pane of glass." said Andy Shenkler, CEO and Co-Founder of TMT Insights, who will serve as President of Fabric Insights. "Going forward that pane of glass is consumed through elegant user experiences and agents alike. The convergence of powerful product capabilities and our professional services give our clients maximum adaptability and the flexibility to move fast, not just the promise of it."

Built for Media. Designed for What Comes Next.

Fabric Insights is rooted in media and entertainment, built on the combined track record of the two organizations that have each spent years serving the industry's most complex operations. TMT Insights' Polaris and Focus platforms, and its deep implementation and advisory expertise, are the foundation for how organizations including Sky, BBC Studios, Crunchyroll, and A+E Global Media run their operations, with TMT teams working as trusted experts alongside clients to orchestrate complex workflows across people, processes, and technology, rather than simply licensing software. Fabric's combination with Xytech Systems in 2024 combined its data and intelligence capabilities with one of the industry's most established operations and broadcast platforms, servicing over 380 customers globally. Fabric recently release the AI module as a part of their major transformation project including the modernization of Xytech with the launch of X2 in April, 2026.

Bringing these capabilities together creates new opportunities to more tightly connect the portfolio, including deeper integration between Fabric's Origin Studio and Polaris, and to accelerate a more unified and sophisticated operating environment for clients.

At the heart of Fabric Insights is the belief that clients should not have to navigate the complexity of the systems behind their operations. They should be able to express what they need to accomplish, maintain visibility and control, and trust that the right people, processes, technologies, data, and intelligence are working together to deliver the desired outcome.

While media and entertainment is the company's foundation and immediate focus, the challenges Fabric Insights is solving are not unique to the industry. Over time, the company sees an opportunity to extend its intelligent orchestration model to other complex, operations-intensive industries, applying the same foundation of trusted data, business rules, orchestration, and intelligence to help organizations simplify operations, make better decisions, and accelerate growth.

About TMT Insights

TMT Insights is an Inc. 5000 media and entertainment technology company helping studios, broadcasters, and content distributors modernize digital supply chains. Combining industry expertise with professional services and purpose-built software, TMT delivers solutions for business process transformation, system integration, and cloud technology optimization. Its proprietary software platforms, Polaris and Focus, provide centralized visibility and control across the entire content lifecycle, from sales and demand planning through content creation, management, and distribution. Trusted by global brands including Crunchyroll, Sky, and BBC Studios, TMT partners with clients to accelerate transformation by connecting sales, operations, technology, and finance while driving transparency, consistency, and collaboration across complex media ecosystems. www.tmtinsights.com

About Fabric

Fabric Data builds the systems of record and the data foundation that media and entertainment companies run on. Its Xytech platform is one of the industry's most established operations, scheduling and transmission systems, used by broadcasters, studios, and service providers worldwide. Its Origin portfolio Nexus, Studio and Insights provides an authoritative source of truth for film and television content, spanning title catalogs and metadata through distribution and streaming performance. Learn more at www.fabricdata.com

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Contacts:

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Peggy Blaze Bubble Agency US peggyb@bubbleagency.com

Shawn Belluigi Bubble Agency UK shawnb@bubbleagency.com