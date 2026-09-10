Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mehr als 4,5 Mrd. USD US-Staatsgeld für alte Bohrlöcher, diese Aktie räumt auf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40VVU | ISIN: US7329081084 | Ticker-Symbol: 08X
Tradegate
10.09.26 | 08:33
5,930 Euro
+1,72 % +0,100
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
PONY AI INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PONY AI INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7905,87012:29
5,7905,87012:00
PR Newswire
10.09.2026 11:06 Uhr
250 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pony AI Inc.: Pony.ai and Verne Kick Off Fully Driverless Robotaxi Test Rides in Zagreb

  • Invited passengers can take fully driverless Robotaxi test rides along a 22-kilometer route, marking a European first
  • The move marks further progress under Pony.ai's joint deployment model and advances its "dual-engine" growth strategy and commercialization roadmap in Europe

ZAGREB, Croatia, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pony AI Inc. ("Pony.ai") (NASDAQ: PONY; HKEX: 2026), a global leader in the large-scale commercialization of autonomous driving technology, and Verne today announced the start of fully driverless Robotaxi test rides with passengers on public roads in Zagreb, marking a European first. The milestone represents a significant step toward fully driverless commercial operations.

The test rides take place along a 22-kilometer route linking Verne's headquarters and one of Zagreb's main business districts with Franjo Tudman Airport Zagreb. The fully driverless routes will be further expanded in the next few months, with the aim to cover the whole operating area in Zagreb.

The milestone comes just over five months after Pony.ai, Verne and Uber announced their partnership to launch Europe's first commercial Robotaxi service. Under the joint deployment model, Pony.ai provides the autonomous driving technology, Verne leads the service operations, and Uber offers access to the service through its platform. Since the service operated by Verne was launched in early April, the fleet has logged more than 200,000 kilometers in operations, completed several thousand customer rides and achieved an average passenger rating of 4.7 out of 5.

Moving from commercial operations with an onboard AV operator to fully driverless testing represents an important step for both Pony.ai and Verne. It demonstrates Pony.ai's ability to apply technology and operational experience from its fully driverless commercial services in China to real-world deployment in Europe, supported by Verne's operational readiness and work to meet regulatory requirements.

"Fully driverless passenger rides in Zagreb mark an important step in Pony.ai's international growth," said Dr. James Peng, Founder and CEO of Pony.ai. "Together with Verne, we are demonstrating how Pony.ai's Virtual Driver can combine with Verne's local operating and passenger-service capabilities to support a scalable path to commercialization. The progress in Zagreb provides a strong foundation for expanding fully driverless mobility across Europe and other international markets."

"Five months ago, we launched Europe's first commercial Robotaxi service. We are now taking the next step, moving from autonomous driving with an onboard AV operator toward fully driverless operations," said Marko Pejkovic, CEO of Verne. "This is a major milestone on the path to scaling autonomous mobility in Europe."

The test rides use Pony.ai's seventh-generation Robotaxi, powered by a Pony.ai-developed L4 domain controller built on NVIDIA DRIVE AGX, running on the safety-certified DriveOS operating system. The Robotaxi features a safety architecture combining 360-degree sensor coverage with multiple layers of redundancy and fail-operational capabilities. This architecture has been validated through fully driverless commercial operations in major Chinese cities across complex urban traffic and adverse weather conditions. Pony.ai currently operates fully driverless commercial services in four major Chinese cities and has logged more than 100 million kilometers in autonomous operations worldwide, including over 40 million kilometers in fully driverless mode.

The fully driverless rides in Zagreb are being conducted in accordance with applicable Croatian regulations and the approvals required for autonomous vehicle testing with passengers on public roads.

The milestone further advances Pony.ai's "dual-engine" growth strategy, under which the company is scaling its Robotaxi business across both China and international markets. Overseas, Pony.ai is expanding through its joint deployment model, which brings together autonomous driving technology, access to rider demand and day-to-day fleet operations. The mix of partners can vary by market, allowing the model to adapt to local requirements while supporting a more capital-efficient path to scale. Recent partnerships have expanded Pony.ai's overseas deployment pipeline to more than 4,000 Robotaxis, including plans with Uber to deploy more than 2,000 vehicles across Europe. Pony.ai is targeting a global fleet of more than 3,500 Robotaxis by the end of 2026, with operations spanning more than 20 cities worldwide.

About Pony.ai

Pony AI Inc. is a global leader in achieving large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility. Leveraging its vehicle-agnostic Virtual Driver technology, a full-stack autonomous driving technology that seamlessly integrates Pony.ai's proprietary software, hardware, and services, Pony.ai is developing a commercially viable and sustainable business model that enables the mass production and deployment of vehicles across transportation use cases. Founded in 2016, Pony.ai has expanded its presence across China, Europe, East Asia, the Middle East and other regions, ensuring widespread accessibility to its advanced technology.

About Verne

Named after Jules Verne, who imagined journeys enabled by technologies long before they existed, Verne is building the operational layer for autonomous mobility in Europe and beyond. Since 2019, Verne has worked on deploying autonomous ride-hailing in complex urban environments through operations, integration and regulatory enablement, making it part of everyday life. In April 2026, those efforts led to the launch of Europe's first robotaxi service. At its core, Verne designs how autonomous mobility works and how it feels, keeping the human in mind.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ponyai-and-verne-kick-off-fully-driverless-robotaxi-test-rides-in-zagreb-302874860.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.