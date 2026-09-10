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PR Newswire
10.09.2026 11:06 Uhr
223 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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RAMINVEST HOLDING DIFC: RAMINVEST HOLDING Advances Mauritania Gold Exploration Following 50.14 g/t Gold Assays at Wompou Project

Six priority targets defined for first-pass drill testing at the Wompou Gold Project, Mauritania

DUBAI, UAE and NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RAMINVEST HOLDING today announced the next phase of its Mauritania gold exploration programme at the Wompou Gold Project, where sampling returned assay values of up to 50.14 g/t gold and six priority targets, designated T-01 to T-06, have been defined for first-pass drill testing. Wompou covers 446 km² in the Mauritanides Belt and is held through the Group's subsidiary in Mauritania under Exploration Permit 2265B2.

The statistical work identified a strong arsenic-gold correlation (R = 0.989) supporting the use of arsenic as a pathfinder element in target definition. The programme is designed to test the continuity, geometry, grade distribution and potential scale of the mineralised system.

The next stage is expected to include field verification, detailed geological and geochemical work and targeted drilling, subject to the required technical and regulatory approvals, before advancing toward resource definition and development studies. The Group intends to report further results as the programme progresses.

"Assay results of up to 50.14 g/t gold and six defined targets give us a sound basis to move Wompou into drilling," said Reda Rami, Chairman of RAMINVEST HOLDING. "Together with our rare earth elements and niobium position at Tabatanet, this strengthens the role we believe Mauritania can play in the global critical minerals supply chain, and the value we can create with its communities."

Tabatanet: Rare Earth Elements and Niobium

RAMINVEST HOLDING is also advancing the Tabatanet Project through its subsidiary BARAKA Mines. Covering 496 km², the project gives the Group exposure to rare earth elements and niobium, minerals used in advanced manufacturing, high-performance materials, aerospace and electronics.

RAMINVEST HOLDING has built its position in Mauritania over several years by identifying, acquiring and consolidating prospective ground. Together, Wompou and Tabatanet form RAMINVEST HOLDING's diversified Mauritania platform across gold and critical minerals. The Group is now preparing a phase focused on targeted drilling, resource development, strategic partnerships and project financing.

About RAMINVEST HOLDING

RAMINVEST HOLDING is based at the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) and is focused on the Mining, the Commodities and the Smart Technologies sectors.

Through its subsidiaries and strategic partnerships, the Group combines mining exploration and operational development with international expertise, innovative financing solutions and long-term value creation.

Youtube link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pSq2P2aWsbQ

Media Contact

RAMINVEST HOLDING - Corporate Communications
Email: media@raminvestholding.com
Website: www.raminvestholding.com
WhatsApp: +971 58 557 1666

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3008976/RAMINVEST_HOLDING.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/raminvest-holding-advances-mauritania-gold-exploration-following-50-14-gt-gold-assays-at-wompou-project-302874206.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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