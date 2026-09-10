Iyuno's Strategic Approach: Multi-Agent AI, Built Around Context

Specialized AI agents are becoming an industry-wide shift. Iyuno applied that approach to one of media's hardest problems: giving AI a memory that holds up across scenes, episodes, and seasons.

BURBANK, Calif., Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iyuno, the world's largest media localization company, today detailed the multi-agent engineering behind CLOE's Contextual Memory, built on the belief that applying specialized AI agents to a narrow, well-defined problem outperforms brute-force scale.

Most enterprise AI deployments chase scale - bigger models, bigger context windows, bigger compute bills - and still lose narrative continuity across long-form video. CLOE takes a different approach, built on three principles:

Vertical Multi-Agent Orchestration. Instead of one monolithic model, a network of hyper-specialized micro-agents each performs a specific function, such as character relationship mapping, emotional intent, prosodic matching, or brand compliance, instead of relying on a single system to perform every task.

Instead of one monolithic model, a network of hyper-specialized micro-agents each performs a specific function, such as character relationship mapping, emotional intent, prosodic matching, or brand compliance, instead of relying on a single system to perform every task. High-Density, Low-Token Prompting. Raw video, audio, and script are synthesized into a structured knowledge graph first; agents work from compressed, high-signal context vectors instead of massive raw inputs, cutting token consumption and inference cost per title.

Raw video, audio, and script are synthesized into a structured knowledge graph first; agents work from compressed, high-signal context vectors instead of massive raw inputs, cutting token consumption and inference cost per title. Persistent Graph Memory. Agent outputs converge into one persistent ontology graph instead of being discarded after each task, so understanding compounds across a title, season, or franchise without compounding inference cost.

"Our focus was never building the biggest AI system-it was building the right one for media," said David Lee, Founder & CEO of Iyuno. "For a broad, general-purpose problem, bigger models and more compute make sense. For a specialized domain like entertainment, that scale doesn't buy you the thing that actually matters: narrative continuity. Specialized agents working off precise, high-density context get us state-of-the-art understanding at a fraction of the footprint, and that footprint doesn't grow with catalog size the way monolithic approaches do. Every title we process makes the graph more capable, not more expensive to run."

This architecture already runs Iyuno's commercial suite: CLOE Enterprise (SaaS), CLOE Sub, CLOE Script, CLOE Dub, and CLOE Live - in live studio and streaming production today. Future announcements will detail how it extends into CLOE Skills across accessibility, marketing, and additional workflows.

About Iyuno

Iyuno (www.iyuno.com) is a leading provider of localization services for the media and entertainment industry. Trusted by top entertainment brands and creators worldwide, Iyuno offers comprehensive end-to-end localization services from 40 offices across 29 countries. Backed by a team of exceptional creative and technical talent, state-of-the-art facilities, and cutting-edge technologies, Iyuno proudly boasts the largest global footprint amplifying its dubbing, subtitling and media services offerings. The company is also the creator of CLOE, a contextual intelligence platform that transforms content into structured understanding, enabling AI-powered workflows across localization, accessibility, marketing, and emerging content experiences.

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