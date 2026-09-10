Bullhorn named 2027 Salesforce 'Partner of the Year' award winner

Recognition underscores Bullhorn's leadership in AI-powered recruitment technology and its ability to deliver measurable business impact at scale

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bullhorn , the global leader in software for the staffing and recruitment industry, has been named a 2027 Salesforce "Partner of the Year " in the Global ISV Partners category. The recognition reflects Bullhorn's continued focus on customer impact, technical innovation and measurable business value for recruitment agencies around the world.

As the No. 1 recruitment ISV in the Salesforce ecosystem, Bullhorn helps recruitment agencies automate more, move faster and scale globally. Nearly 150,000 Salesforce users rely on Bullhorn Recruitment Cloud to run and grow their businesses with technology purpose-built for recruitment, including four of the five largest global recruitment agencies.

Building on that foundation, Bullhorn continues to invest in and expand its AI capabilities for the recruitment industry. This includes Bullhorn's Amplify Digital Workers , its comprehensive suite of AI agents for recruitment agencies running on the Salesforce platform.

The impact is already measurable. Using Bullhorn Recruitment Cloud, Eliassen Group, a strategic consulting firm and provider of experienced talent, saved more than 2,200 working hours . By reducing manual work and streamlining recruitment processes, Eliassen freed its team to focus more time on candidates and clients while accelerating its adoption of AI.

"We have spent more than 26 years building technology around the unique needs of recruitment agencies and have been an ISV partner with Salesforce for nearly a decade," said Ryan Murphy, chief corporate development officer at Bullhorn. "That deep recruitment expertise continues to shape how we invest in AI, with a focus on helping our customers increase productivity, operate more efficiently and create the capacity to grow. This recognition from Salesforce reflects both the strength of our partnership and the impact we are delivering for our customers."

Andrew Kisslo, senior vice president of global partner strategy and programmes at Salesforce, added: "Partners are at the heart of everything we do at Salesforce. The pace of innovation has never been faster, and global enterprises are turning to our ecosystem to turn technology into real measurable success, seeking transformation that no single company can drive alone."

The 2027 Salesforce "Partner of the Year" awards recognise partners for customer impact, technical innovation and delivery excellence. The recognition reflects the global scale and innovation behind Bullhorn's continued investment in recruitment technology, as the company works alongside its customers to help shape the future of the industry.

Click here to view the full list of the 2027 Salesforce "Partner of the Year" award winners.

About Bullhorn

For over 26 years, Bullhorn has dedicated itself to building industry leading, cloud based software for the recruitment and recruitment industry. Through partnerships with more than 10,000 customers globally, Bullhorn has built a vast knowledge base of recruitment best practices and deep domain expertise to help agencies scale their businesses. Founder-led and headquartered in Boston, Bullhorn employs 1,400 people across 14 countries focused on delivering an incredible customer experience, its core mission. To learn more, visit Bullhorn or follow Bullhorn on LinkedIn or X .

Media Contact: Heather Youkhana Director, Global Public Relations and Content Bullhorn media@bullhorn.com