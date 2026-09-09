Le 9 septembre/September 2026Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (LEO) has announced a name and symbol change to Lion Copper Corp. (LCU) and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every twenty seven (27) pre-consolidated common shares.As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 15,975,263 common shares.The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new name, symbol, and CUSIP number on September 14, 2026.Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on September 11, 2026. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation._______________________Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (LEO) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole en Lion Copper Corp. (LCU) et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour vingt-sept (27) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation de la société sera réduit à environ 15 975 263 actions ordinaires.Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base consolidée et avec un nouveau nom, symbole et numéro CUSIP le 14 septembre 2026.Veuillez noter que toutes les ordres en cours seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 11 septembre 2026. Les courtiers sont rappelés de ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée: le 14 SEPT 2026Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement: le 14 SEPT 2026Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue: le 14 SEPT 2026New Name/Nouveau Nom: Lion Copper Corp.New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole: LCUNEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 53621C 10 1NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 53621C 10 1 4Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole: LEOOld/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 53620R109/CA53620R1091If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.