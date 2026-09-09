Le 9 septembre/September 2026Aurwest Resources Corporation has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated share for ten (10) pre-consolidated shares.As a result, the number of outstanding shares will be reduced to approximately 12,512,060 common shares.The name and symbol will not change.Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on September 9, 2026. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.___________________________Aurwest Resources Corporation a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10) actions pré-consolidée.Par conséquent, le nombre d'actions en circulation sera réduit à environ 12 512 060 actions ordinaires.Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 9 septembre 2026. Les négociants sont invités à ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée: le 10 SEPT 2026Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement: le 10 SEPT 2026Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue: le 10 SEPT 2026Symbol/Symbole: AWRNEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 05208Y 20 3NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 05208Y 20 3 3Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 05208Y104/CA05208Y1043If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.