Dataproces Group A/S: Dataproces publishes Q1 report for 2026/27

10.9.2026 09:59:55 CEST | Dataproces Group A/S | Interim report (Q1 and Q3)

Company Announcement No. 15/2026 - Dataproces publishes Q1 report for 2026/27 and maintains guidance

Dataproces A/S today publishes its Q1 report for the period 1 May - 31 July 2026.

Q1 2026/27:

Revenue: DKK 8.9m (DKK 9.6m)

EBITDA: DKK 0.2m (DKK 2.4m)

EBIT: DKK -2.2m (DKK 0.6m)

ARR: DKK 29.5m (DKK 24.6m)

The development during the quarter was characterised by continued growth in the software business, where revenue increased by 15.2% compared with the same period last year. At the same time, total revenue and earnings were impacted by lower revenue from Data Analytics and Advisory Services.

Revenue from Data Analytics and Advisory Services naturally varies between quarters due to the number and size of analyses completed and the timing of the municipalities' processing of the results.

In Q1 2024/25, revenue from Data Analytics and Advisory Services amounted to DKK 3.7m, while in Q1 2025/26 it amounted to DKK 5.3m. Despite this difference, full-year revenue ended at almost the same level in the two financial years, at DKK 20.7m and DKK 20.9m, respectively.

The development in Q1 2026/27, where revenue from Data Analytics and Advisory Services amounted to DKK 3.9m, is therefore consistent with the historical seasonal pattern and does not change the Company's expectations for the full year.

CEO Kasper Lund Nødgaard comments:

"We are naturally mindful that EBITDA and EBIT in the first quarter are below the level for the same period last year. The difference is primarily attributable to lower revenue from Data Analytics and Advisory Services, where we have historically seen significant fluctuations between individual quarters.

At the same time, a larger proportion of our annual software revenue is not recognised until the third quarter. Given the high contribution margin of the software business, we expect this revenue to have a significant positive impact on both EBITDA and EBIT.

We have increased our personnel costs by DKK 1.1 million compared to the same period last year as a result of our strategic focus on the German market.

We remain in a strong position and therefore consider the development in Q1 to be fully in line with our own expectations and maintain our guidance for the financial year."

Guidance for 2026/27 is maintained

ARR growth of 10-15%

Revenue of DKK 50-53m

EBITDA of DKK 15-17m

EBIT of DKK 7-9m

The Q1 report for 2026/27 is attached to this announcement.

Contacts

John Norden, Certified Advisor, JN@nordencef.dk

Kasper Lund Nødgaard, CEO/Administrerende direktør, +45 25 55 19 18, kn@dataproces.dk

About Dataproces Group A/S

Dataproces is an innovative IT and consulting house, specializing in solutions targeted at the Danish municipalities and their digital administration. The solutions range widely from robot technology and SaaS to data analyzes as well as collaboration and consulting. The starting point and purpose are always the same: to use data to create new knowledge, smarter processes and increased efficiency for the benefit of both citizens and municipalities.

Dataproces - we create value with data!