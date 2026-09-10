Rakovina Therapeutics Inc: Rakovina Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Professor Petra Hamerlik to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV) (FSE: 7JO0), a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies through AI-powered drug discovery, today announced the appointment of Prof. Petra Hamerlik to its board of directors at the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held on August 18, 2026, in Toronto, Ontario (see news release dated August 19, 2026).

Prof. Hamerlik is the Chair of Translational Neuro-Oncology at the University of Manchester. She and has served on Rakovina's Scientific Advisory Board (the "SAB") since November 20, 2023. Prof. Hamerlik previously served as Principal Scientist and CNS Cancer Bioscience Lead at AstraZeneca plc, where she contributed to the development of brain-penetrant DNA repair inhibitors for primary brain tumours and brain metastases. Before AstraZeneca, she was the Group Leader of the Brain Tumour Biology laboratory at the Danish Cancer Research Centre and Associate Professor at the University of Copenhagen, where her research included the combination of PARP and HDAC inhibition in the treatment of cancer.

"Prof. Hamerlik brings scientific leadership in the DNA-damage response and neuro-oncology to the Company's board." said Kim Oishi, Chief Executive Officer of Rakovina Therapeutics. "Her blend of academic and industry expertise is invaluable as Rakovina advances brain-penetrant DDR inhibitor programs toward the clinic."

"The progress that Rakovina has made using AI to advance the development of brain-penetrant DNA-damage response inhibitors has been encouraging," said Prof. Hamerlik. "Rakovina's three programs align with my focus on brain cancer research and my work on PARP inhibitors. I look forward to continuing to contribute as a director as these programs move forward."

"Petra has been a great collaborator since joining our SAB in 2023, so her appointment to the board is a natural next step," said Prof. Mads Daugaard, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Rakovina Therapeutics. "She brings academic leadership in neuro-oncology together with industry experience in developing brain-penetrant DNA repair inhibitors. That combined perspective will sharpen how we prioritize and translate our science."

The Company's board of directors consists of Kim Oishi, Frank Holler, Dr. David Kideckel, Yevgeniy Meshcherekov and Prof. Petra Hamerlik.

About Prof. Petra Hamerlik, PhD

Prof. Petra Hamerlik, PhD is Chair of Translational Neuro-Oncology at the University of Manchester, where she has established a research team focused on the biology of malignant brain tumours and approaches for their early detection. She previously held a joint appointment as Principal Scientist and CNS Cancer Bioscience Lead at AstraZeneca, where she contributed to the development of brain-penetrant DNA repair inhibitors for targeting primary brain tumours and brain metastases. Prior to AstraZeneca, Prof. Hamerlik was Group Leader for the Brain Tumour Biology laboratory within the Danish Cancer Research Centre and Associate Professor at the University of Copenhagen.

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using validated, proprietary platforms. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners.

Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding the Company and its respective business within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitations, statements regarding: the Company's objectives, goals, or future plans regarding its cancer treatments or proposed business plan and expected results of the Company's DDR platform. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events, or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks regarding the biopharmaceutical industry, economic factors, regulatory factors, the equity markets generally, and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR+ for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedarplus.ca.

For Further Information Contact:

Investor Relations

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

IR@rakovinatherapeutics.com