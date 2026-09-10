EQS-News: BioCorRx Inc / Key word(s): Manufacturing

BioCorRx Inc. Appoints Former Acting White House Drug Policy Director Richard J. Baum to Strategic Advisory Board



10.09.2026 / 11:16 CET/CEST

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Former Acting Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Brings 28 Years of Federal Drug Policy and Addiction Expertise to BioCorRx ANAHEIM, CA - September 10, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - BioCorRx Inc. (OTC: BICX) (the "Company"), a developer and provider of innovative treatment support programs for substance use disorders and related conditions, today announced the appointment of Richard J. Baum to the Company's Strategic Advisory Board. Baum is a former Acting Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) and former Executive Director of the President's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis. Baum brings nearly three decades of experience in national drug policy, addiction, public health, law enforcement, and justice policy. During 28 years at ONDCP, he served across six presidential administrations and helped shape federal responses to evolving drug threats, including the opioid crisis. His experience spans treatment and recovery policy, prevention, public safety, interagency coordination, and collaboration with state and local partners. BioCorRx Inc. expects to draw on Baum's policy and systems-level expertise as the Company advances its treatment and pharmaceutical strategies, including LUCEMYRA (lofexidine), an FDA-approved non-opioid medication indicated for the mitigation of opioid withdrawal symptoms to facilitate abrupt opioid discontinuation in adults, and BICX104, the Company's investigational biodegradable naltrexone implant technology. His perspective will also support the Company's engagement with treatment and recovery organizations, public health agencies, healthcare systems, justice-system partners, policymakers, and other stakeholders addressing substance use, withdrawal management, and related public health challenges. "Rich has spent his career at the intersection of drug policy, public health, treatment, and public safety, and we are honored to welcome him to BioCorRx," said Lourdes Felix, Chief Executive Officer of BioCorRx Inc. "His deep understanding of how policy translates into real-world treatment access will be invaluable as we work to expand awareness of evidence-based approaches to addiction treatment and thoughtfully position our programs within the broader continuum of care." "I am pleased to join BioCorRx as a strategic advisor at a time when the country continues to face significant challenges related to opioid use, addiction treatment, and recovery," said Richard J. Baum. "BioCorRx is working across several important points in the treatment continuum, including managing opioid withdrawal symptoms with LUCEMYRA. In an era of increasingly dangerous polysubstance use, particularly involving illicit fentanyl and methamphetamine, I am also encouraged by the Company's research evaluating BICX104, an investigational long-duration naltrexone implantable pellet, as a potential treatment for methamphetamine use disorder. I look forward to helping BioCorRx position these approaches within a comprehensive, evidence-based system of care that expands treatment access, supports retention, and improves long-term recovery." About Richard J. Baum Richard J. Baum is a nationally recognized drug policy leader, author, educator, speaker, and strategic advisor. During 28 years at the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, he served across six presidential administrations and played a leading role in developing six National Drug Control Strategies. His senior positions included Acting Director of ONDCP and Executive Director of the President's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis. Baum is an Adjunct Professor at Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy and the author of Inside America's Opioid Crisis: 12 Hard Lessons for Today's Drug War. He also serves on the United Against Fentanyl Board of Directors. His work focuses on improving addiction treatment and recovery, strengthening public health and public safety collaboration, and developing more effective responses to opioid, synthetic-drug, and polysubstance-use threats. His recent writing on the opioid crisis has also appeared in The Lancet. About BioCorRx Inc. BioCorRx Inc. (OTC: BICX) is an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. Beat Addiction Recovery is a substance use disorder recovery program that typically includes BioCorRx's proprietary Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) modules along with peer support via mobile app and medication prescribed by an independent treating physician at their discretion. The UnCraveRx Weight Loss Program is a medication-assisted weight loss program that includes access to concierge on-demand wellness specialists: nutritionists, fitness experts, and personal support from behavioral experts; please visit www.uncraverx.com for more information on UnCraveRx. BioCorRx also operates through its subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., which focuses on pharmaceutical commercialization and development, including LUCEMYRA (lofexidine) - an FDA-approved medication indicated to mitigate opioid withdrawal symptoms in adults - and the development of BICX104, an investigational biodegradable naltrexone implant technology. For more information on BICX and its subsidiary pipeline, please visit www.BioCorRx.com . About LUCEMYRA (lofexidine) LUCEMYRA (lofexidine), an oral tablet, is a central alpha 2-adrenergic agonist that reduces the release of norepinephrine to suppress the neurochemical surge that produces opioid withdrawal. It is indicated for mitigation of opioid withdrawal symptoms to facilitate abrupt opioid discontinuation in adults. In clinical trials, LUCEMYRA reduced the severity of withdrawal symptoms compared to placebo, as reported by patients experiencing opioid withdrawal. LUCEMYRA is administered orally for up to 14 days, with dosing guided by symptoms. LUCEMYRA should be discontinued with gradual dose reduction over two to four days. The most common adverse reactions are orthostatic hypotension, bradycardia, hypotension, dizziness, somnolence, sedation, and dry mouth. Important Safety Information What is LUCEMYRA? LUCEMYRA is a non-opioid prescription medicine used in adults to help with the symptoms of opioid withdrawal that may happen when you stop taking an opioid suddenly. LUCEMYRA will not completely prevent the symptoms of opioid withdrawal and is not a treatment for opioid use disorder. LUCEMYRA can cause serious side effects, including low blood pressure, slow heart rate, and fainting. Watch for symptoms of low blood pressure or heart rate, including dizziness, lightheadedness, or feeling faint at rest or when quickly standing up; if you experience these symptoms, call your healthcare provider right away and do not take your next dose of LUCEMYRA until you have talked to your healthcare provider. Avoid becoming dehydrated or overheated and be careful not to stand up too suddenly from lying or sitting, as these may increase your risk of low blood pressure and fainting. When your treatment is complete, you will need to stop taking LUCEMYRA gradually, or your blood pressure could increase. After a period of not using opioid drugs, you can become more sensitive to the effects of opioids if you start using them again. This may increase your risk of overdose and death. Before taking LUCEMYRA, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you have low blood pressure, slow heart rate, any heart problems including history of heart attack or a condition called long QT syndrome, liver or kidney problems, or if you drink alcohol. Tell your healthcare provider if you are pregnant, plan on becoming pregnant, or are breastfeeding; it is not known if LUCEMYRA can harm your unborn baby or whether LUCEMYRA passes into your breast milk. Especially tell your healthcare provider if you take benzodiazepines, barbiturates, tranquilizers, or sleeping pills, as taking these with LUCEMYRA can cause serious side effects. The most common side effects of LUCEMYRA include low blood pressure or symptoms of low blood pressure such as lightheadedness, slow heart rate, dizziness, sleepiness, and dry mouth. To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS or product complaints, contact BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. at 1-833-LUCEMYRA. You may also report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch . Click here to see full Prescribing Information . About BICX104 BICX104 is BioCorRx's investigational biodegradable naltrexone implant technology designed to provide controlled delivery of naltrexone. A prior clinical study evaluating the Company's implant technology was completed in 2023 (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04828694). A new clinical study evaluating BICX104 commenced in January 2026 (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT07269873), with additional studies planned. The current clinical study is supported by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number U01DA059994. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health. Prior research evaluating the Company's implant technology was also supported in part by the National Institute on Drug Abuse. About Naltrexone Naltrexone is an opioid receptor antagonist that blocks the effects of opioids at the mu-opioid receptor. It has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in oral and extended-release injectable forms for the treatment of opioid use disorder and alcohol dependence. By blocking opioid receptors, naltrexone can prevent the euphoric and sedative effects of opioids. Naltrexone has also been studied for potential use in other conditions, including substance use and metabolic disorders. About Methamphetamine Use Disorder Methamphetamine use disorder is a serious public health concern. Methamphetamine is a highly addictive central nervous system stimulant that can have significant health consequences. According to the 2025 National Survey on Drug Use and Health released this year, approximately 2.7 million people in the United States aged 12 or older reported using methamphetamine in the past year, while over 15 million have used methamphetamine at least once in their lifetime. Methamphetamine misuse has been associated with a range of adverse health effects, including cognitive impairment, psychiatric symptoms such as anxiety and psychosis, damage to the cardiovascular system, and severe dental disease. BioCorRx is conducting an ongoing NIDA-supported clinical study of BICX104, alone and in combination with bupropion, as a potential treatment for methamphetamine use disorder. About OUD Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) is a chronic and relapsing medical condition characterized by the problematic use of opioid drugs despite harmful consequences. Opioids are medications commonly prescribed for pain relief that act on the central nervous system and may produce both analgesic effects and feelings of euphoria. OUD can develop through misuse of prescription opioid medications, use of diverted prescription opioids, or use of illicit opioids such as heroin or illegally manufactured fentanyl. According to the 2025 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, an estimated 4.0 million people in the United States aged 12 or older had an opioid use disorder in the past year. OUD is associated with significant health risks, including overdose, infectious diseases, and increased rates of morbidity and mortality. About Obesity Obesity is a chronic, complex disease and a significant global public health concern. According to the World Obesity Federation, more than 1 billion people worldwide are living with obesity, while almost 3 billion are living with overweight or obesity. In the United States, approximately 40% of adults are living with obesity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Research has also identified addictive-like eating behaviors in some individuals with obesity, including food cravings and impaired control over eating, with behavioral and reward mechanisms that may overlap with those associated with substance use disorders The economic burden is also substantial. According to the CDC, obesity costs the U.S. healthcare system nearly $173 billion annually. The World Obesity Federation projects that the global economic impact of overweight and obesity could reach $4.32 trillion annually by 2035 - nearly 3% of global GDP - including healthcare costs and economic losses associated with reduced productivity and premature mortality. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "estimate," "become," "plan," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof. BioCorRx Inc.

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News Source: BioCorRx Inc





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