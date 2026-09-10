Apex Red FUGA DU 2 celebrates 10th SwissPeaks Trail with Kailas FUGA

SION, Switzerland, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world's ultimate glacier-to-lake challenge, SwissPeaks Trail with Kailas FUGA, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a limited-edition Apex Red FUGA DU 2. Recognised in 2025 by the International Trail Running Association (ITRA) as the 'highest and longest' ultramarathon in the world, SwissPeaks Trail signature Odyssey race represents the ultimate fusion of extreme nature and humanity, spanning over 43,800m of cumulative elevation gain (surpassing the total height of nine Mount Everests). Honoring its affinity with Switzerland, and capturing the spirit of Alpinism, perseverance, and volunteering, just 200 pairs of the Apex Red FUGA DU 2 trail shoe are available.

Reflecting the challenge of this extraordinary alpine race, the FUGA DU 2 is specifically engineered to offer 125mm ultra-wide forefoot stability with Vibram MEGAGRIP for steep, technical slopes. In 2025, the DU 2 was chosen by Kailas FUGA ATHLETE Team's Sange Sherpa for his 660k SwissPeaks' victory, endorsing its suitability for long-distance endurance running. With an elite-level ITRA index of 842, the legendary Nepali long-distance runner won the grueling Odyssey in 146 hours, in the ultimate test on glacial valleys, gravel, and extreme weather. Continually attracted to this race, Sange has finished on the podium at SwissPeaks four times, previously securing first and second places in the 170k race. In 2026 he finished 5th on the 397k / 27,530m elevation course in 105:51:21hrs.

The limited-edition Apex Red DU 2 colorway commemorates Alpine history by recognizing the endurance athletes who attempt SwissPeaks. Inspired by the vivid red markers and volunteer vests, the colors tell a powerful narrative of SwissPeaks Trail with glacier white and deep rock black representing the extreme challenges, and red illustrating the warmth of the human spirit.

Kailas FUGA Brand Director Nina SUN explained, "From glaciers to lakes, across mountains and through towns, this is a retracing of the Odyssey - the ultimate journey into the depths of oneself. We believe every trail running journey carries us beyond the physical, leading us to reflect on life, on ourselves, and on the meaning of the journey itself. I am proud of all the athletes who challenge themselves along the trail. The limited-edition Apex Red FUGA DU 2 is a tribute to all those who support us in this journey on the trail."

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28b88502-3758-47ef-8e60-054fc3f62774

Contact Serina Zhong zhongmingyao@kailas.com.cn