Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 10
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 9 September 2026 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,896.22p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,933.59p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 8.5% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 0.0%. There are currently 76,264,605 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
10 September 2026
© 2026 PR Newswire