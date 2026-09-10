A group of researchers from China's Soochow University and Chinese PV manufacturer Longi has developed a perovksite-silicon tandem solar cell through an interfacial strategy that reportedly suppresses non-radiative recombination while preserving efficient charge extraction. The proposed strategy consists of integrating a discrete monoclinic zirconia (ZrO2) nanoparticle between the cell's transparent conductive oxide (TCO) and the self-assembled monolayer (SAM) layer. "This modulates the local surface energy to facilitate the growth of void-free, large-grain perovskite films, while simultaneously ...

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