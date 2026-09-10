The "Wynn Signature - 2026 Hypercar Exhibition" Presents: A Curation of Automotive Powerhouses in the Year of the Fire Horse

More than 20 legendary hypercars gather in Macao:

A spectacular showcase of speed and craftsmanship

MACAO, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A rare symbol of passion, fearless breakthroughs, and a wild, untamed spirit, the legendary "Fire Horse" arrives only once every 60 years. Coinciding perfectly with this momentous 2026 zodiac year, the fourth edition of the "Wynn Signature - 2026 Hypercar Exhibition" pays homage to this fiery energy. From September 23 to November 22, Wynn will showcase a curated collection of more than 20 legendary hypercars from a number of prestigious automotive powerhouses: Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini and Pagani at both Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace. Since debuting in 2023, this flagship event of "Wynn Signature" - the exclusive lifestyle brand at Wynn - has firmly established itself as a premier annual fixture on the global automotive calendar.

This year, Wynn reinterprets the significance of hypercar exhibitions through a curator's lens. The meticulously curated collection of legendary masterpieces, spanning from the 1960s to the present, traces a definitive evolutionary path - from the mechanical romance of the carburetor era to the pinnacle of modern hybrid engineering. More than just an exhibition, this is an epic anthology of speed spanning 60 years - standing as a true testament to how hypercars continue to push boundaries and race into the future.

Legendary Legacy, Galloping Into the Present

The exhibit spans prestigious automotive powerhouses including Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini and Pagani, assembling an array of masterpieces that each embody the pinnacle of their respective automotive philosophies.

The ultimate highlight of this year's exhibition lies in the unprecedented gathering of the flagship heritage from two automotive titans - Ferrari and Porsche. Ferrari's halo lineage of flagships - the F40, F50 and LaFerrari - unites under one roof. Complemented by a remarkable lineup of Ferraris from across different eras, the exhibition presents a rare opportunity to trace the evolution of the Prancing Horse, from the raw, untamed wildness of the F40, to the hybrid revolution of the LaFerrari.

Porsche's display features four flagship models that trace several decades of the brand's engineering evolution. The impressive lineup includes the 935, a dominant force of the 1970s; the groundbreaking 959 from the 1980s; the Carrera GT, celebrated as one of the purest supercars of the early 2000s; and the 911 GT3 RS 4.0, introduced in 2011 and widely celebrated as one of the defining driver-focused models of the 997 generation. To witness such a complete and rare lineup of hypercars all in one location is an extraordinary privilege, even on the global stage of elite exhibitions.

Among these celebrated masterpieces, none carries more historic weight than the Lamborghini Miura - debuting in 1966 and widely regarded as the world's first supercar. Born exactly six decades ago, its return perfectly completes a 60-year cycle, echoing the symbolic theme of the Year of the Fire Horse and setting a profoundly meaningful tone for this curated event.

Racetrack and Exhibit - Igniting the Passion for Speed

The "Wynn Signature - 2026 Hypercar Exhibition" will coincide with the internationally renowned Macau Grand Prix races. High-speed battles on the racetrack and the legendary fleet on display in Macao create a thrilling synergy, fueling the city's passion for motorsport. Wynn aims to enrich the visitor experience through the innovative 'tourism + sports' model, proudly contributing to Macao's development as a "World Centre of Tourism and Leisure".

The "Wynn Signature - 2026 Hypercar Exhibition"

Dates: September 23 - November 22, 2026

Venues: Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace

Admission: Free to the public

On Display: A curation of more than 20 legendary masterpieces from prestigious automotive brands: Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini, Pagani, and more

For more details, please visit: https://www.wynnresortsmacau.com/en/wynn-signature/hypercar-exhibition

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