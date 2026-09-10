Malaysia Ranks Second in ASEAN Digital Nations Index as GSMA Calls for Region to Turn Digital Ambition into Integrated Action

M360 ASEAN closes with a call for governments and industry to connect national digital strategies into a more integrated, interoperable regional digital economy

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the closing day of M360 ASEAN 2026, the GSMA released its annual Digital Nations Index, confirming Malaysia as one of ASEAN's leading digital nations. Ranking second in the region behind Singapore, Malaysia is combining strong digital infrastructure, advanced data governance, cybersecurity leadership and ambitious AI policies to accelerate its digital transformation. Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines also reported marked progress, closely following Malaysia.

Findings from the GSMA's Digital Nations ASEAN 2026 report echo the key themes discussed at this week's M360 ASEAN event in Kuala Lumpur, where policymakers, regulators and industry leaders convened to address the priorities defining the region's next phase of digital growth. This morning, attendees heard opening remarks from Y B. Dato' Seri Fahmi Fadzil, Minister of Communications, Malaysia, H.E. Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, ASEAN Secretary-General, and Vivek Badrinath, Director General at the GSMA.

Vivek Badrinath, Director General, GSMA said: "The foundations have been built, and ASEAN has set itself a bold ambition: a $2 trillion digital economy by 2030. What's clear is that ambition must now translate into action, connecting national strategies into a more integrated, interoperable regional digital economy. Governments, mobile operators, digital platforms all have a role to play. We have the infrastructure, the talent, and the ambition. What comes next depends on how well we work together."

The final day of M360 ASEAN focused on how ASEAN can connect national digital strategies into a more integrated regional market as digital services become more deeply embedded across the region. Discussions brought together senior voices including Nie Ching Teo, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Communications; and Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya, Chief Advisor to the President of Sri Lanka, alongside industry leaders such as Nik Rizal Kamil, Group CEO of Axiata Group Berhad; Carl Cruz, President and CEO of Globe Telecom; and Bhupinder Singh, President Asia of Vodafone.

Looking ahead

GSMA will next convene the global mobile ecosystem at MWC26 Doha, taking place 8-10 November 2026. MWC26 Doha will be co-located alongside the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-26), the highest policy-making body of the ITU, the United Nations agency for digital technologies. Register

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