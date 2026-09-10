Suriname's national public utility EnergieBedrijven Suriname (EBS) is searching for developers to carry out solar-storage minigrids and water infrastructure projects in rural areas of the country. Available tender details split the procurement exercise into two lots. The first lot covers the design, supply and installation of minigrids combining solar PV and battery energy storage systems (BESS) in ten indigenous communities, alongside eleven energy and water systems. The work is expected to take 30 months to complete. The second lot covers the design, supply and installation of solar-BESS minigrids ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...