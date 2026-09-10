A research team in China has developed a two-step technique to recycle Tedlar/polyethylene terephthalate/Tedlar (TPT) PV backsheets into hierarchical porous carbon for use as supercapacitor electrodes. "Our experiment designed and implemented an innovative two-step activation strategy for effectively treating waste TPT backsheet materials," co-author Zijun Zhang told pv magazine. "When the backsheet is pyrolyzed, a specific form of sodium source is added. Through in-situ fixation, fluorine is effectively captured, while the process also promotes the conversion and utilization of the carbon source." ...

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