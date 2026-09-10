Rightmove Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 10

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BGDT3G23

Issuer Name

RIGHTMOVE PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

L1 Group Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

Melbourne

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Australia

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Platinum Investment Management Limited Sydney Australia L1 Capital Pty Ltd Melbourne Australia

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

08-Sep-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

10-Sep-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.375800 0.000000 2.375800 17425947 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3.923800 0.000000 3.923800

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BGDT3G23 0 17425947 0.000000 2.375800 Sub Total 8.A 17425947 2.375800%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold L1 Capital Pty Ltd L1 Long Short Fund Limited L1 Capital Pty Ltd L1 Capital Long Short Fund L1 Capital Pty Ltd L1 Capital Long Short (Master) Fund L1 Capital Pty Ltd Persistent Asset Global Select Fund SPC - Persistent Asset X Segregated Portfolio Platinum Ivestment Management Limited Platinum European Fund Platinum Investment Managemnet Limited Platinum International Brands Fund

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

10-Sep-2026

13. Place Of Completion

Sydney, Australia