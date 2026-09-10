Rightmove Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 10
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BGDT3G23
Issuer Name
RIGHTMOVE PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
L1 Group Limited
City of registered office (if applicable)
Melbourne
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Australia
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
Platinum Investment Management Limited
Sydney
Australia
L1 Capital Pty Ltd
Melbourne
Australia
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
08-Sep-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
10-Sep-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
2.375800
0.000000
2.375800
17425947
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
3.923800
0.000000
3.923800
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BGDT3G23
0
17425947
0.000000
2.375800
Sub Total 8.A
17425947
2.375800%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
L1 Capital Pty Ltd
L1 Long Short Fund Limited
L1 Capital Pty Ltd
L1 Capital Long Short Fund
L1 Capital Pty Ltd
L1 Capital Long Short (Master) Fund
L1 Capital Pty Ltd
Persistent Asset Global Select Fund SPC - Persistent Asset X Segregated Portfolio
Platinum Ivestment Management Limited
Platinum European Fund
Platinum Investment Managemnet Limited
Platinum International Brands Fund
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
If date does not apply, explain below
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
10-Sep-2026
13. Place Of Completion
Sydney, Australia