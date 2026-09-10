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WKN: A3C4XN | ISIN: SE0016787071 | Ticker-Symbol: 49X0
Frankfurt
10.09.26 | 08:14
1,895 Euro
-0,66 % -0,013
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRUECALLER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRUECALLER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9221,99512:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2026 11:20 Uhr
36 Leser
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Truecaller AB: Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in Truecaller AB on 10 September 2026

Today, on 10 September 2026, the extraordinary general meeting was held in Truecaller AB. A summary of the adopted resolutions follows below.

The English text is an unofficial translation. In case of any discrepancies between the Swedish text and the English translation, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Resolution on (A) reduction of the share capital by way of cancellation of own shares, and (B) increase of the share capital by way of bonus issue

The meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal from the board of directors, to reduce the share capital by SEK 54,822.510102 for allocation to non-restricted equity through the cancellation of 24,185,040 own series B shares.

The meeting further resolved to increase the share capital through a bonus issue of SEK 54,822.510102, which corresponds to the amount by which the share capital has been reduced as set out above. The bonus issue shall be carried out without the issuance of new shares by transferring the amount from non-restricted equity.

Stockholm on 10 September 2026

Truecaller AB (publ)

For more information, please contact:
Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication

+46 705 290800
andreas.frid@truecaller.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at the time stated by the Company's news distributor, Cision, at the publication of this press release.


About Truecaller:
Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for safe and trusted communication. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 500 million active users. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information please visit corporate.truecaller.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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