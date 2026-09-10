Teneo AI AB: Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in Teneo AI AB

Teneo AI AB ("Company") has today, on 10 September 2026, held an extraordinary general meeting whereby the shareholders passed the following resolutions. The notice to convene the extraordinary general meeting and the complete proposals for resolutions are available on the Company's website, www.teneo.ai/investors.

Resolution on amendment of the articles of association

The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to amend the limits on the share capital and the number of shares under the Company's articles of association, in order to enable the directed share issues to Capital Four and to Arpeggio AB and SEB-Stiftelsen (see below).

Resolution on a reduction of the share capital

The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to reduce the Company's share capital by SEK 56,000,000, without cancellation of shares, to be allocated to non-restricted equity. The reduction is carried out to reduce the quota value of the shares and to enable the directed share issues (see below).

Resolution on a directed issue of shares through set-off to Capital Four

The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, on a directed issue of a maximum of 992,719,934 new shares to WAYSTONE QIAIF PLATFORM ICAV - Capital Four - Private Debt IV Fund ("Capital Four"), at a subscription price of approximately SEK 254,537,660 in total. Payment is made by way of set-off against Capital Four's claim under the senior loan agreement (originally dated 15 December 2021, as amended). Capital Four's shareholding may not, after the issue, exceed 29.9 per cent of all shares in the Company.

Resolution on a directed issue of shares through set-off to Arpeggio AB and SEB-Stiftelsen

The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, on a directed issue of a maximum of 211,916,664 new shares to Arpeggio AB and SEB-Stiftelsen, in proportion to their respective claims under the convertible loan agreement dated 18 February 2026 (together with the supplementary agreement dated 22 July 2026), at a subscription price of approximately SEK 26,489,583 in total. Payment is made by way of set-off of each subscriber's claim.

Resolution on a directed issue of shares to Pareto Securities AB

The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, on a directed issue of a maximum of 142,920,000 new shares to Pareto Securities AB, at a subscription price of SEK 0.05 per share. The issue relates to underwriting compensation for the rights issue resolved upon by the board of directors on 10 August 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Per Ottosson, CEO, Teneo.ai

Email: per.ottosson@teneo.ai

About Teneo AI AB

Teneo.ai (SSME:TENEO)?delivers the most advanced Agentic AI solutions for contact center automation-helping enterprises resolve customer inquiries faster, reduce wait times, and elevate service quality. Our AI Agents achieve up to 99% accuracy, automate over 60% of interactions, and enable up to 50% in operational cost savings.

Trusted by global leaders, the Teneo platform combines Conversational AI, Generative AI, and Large Language Models to drive measurable improvements in containment, first contact resolution (FCR), CSAT, NPS, and overall CX efficiency.

Teneo-powered AI Agents handle millions of conversations daily across voice and digital channels with enterprise-grade scalability and performance. Our patented technology integrates seamlessly with leading CCaaS and CX platforms-including Genesys, Five9, Microsoft, AWS, Google, and NICE-maximizing automation without disrupting existing workflows.

We make your AI Agents the smartest-delivering consistent, human-like experiences that accelerate growth and ROI.

Teneo.ai is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm with short name TENEO. Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

Learn more at?www.teneo.ai/investors.