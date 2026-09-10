ExGen Resources Inc: ExGen Closes Second and Final Tranche of Upsized Private Placement

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VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) ("ExGen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its upsized non-brokered private placement (the "Upsized Offering"), previously announced on June 9, 2026 and August 20, 2026. Pursuant to the Upsized Offering, the Company has issued 2,688,000 units (the "Units") at a price per Unit of $0.10 for gross proceeds of $268,800 in this second tranche closing. Combined with the first tranche closing (announced June 25, 2026), the Company issued a total of 10,738,000 Units for combined gross proceeds of $1,073,800.

Each Unit consists of one (1) common share and one-half of one (1/2) common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) common share at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of two (2) years after the closing.

The net proceeds from the Upsized Offering will be used for potential exploration on ExGen's properties, potential future acquisitions and general working capital. No finder's fees ?were paid in connection with the second tranche of the Upsized Offering. ?

?All securities issued in connection with the closing of the second tranche of the Upsized Offering are subject to a hold period that expires on January 10 2027. ??The Upsized Offering was conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and remains subject to final approval of the TSXV. For further ?details on the Upsized Offering, please contact ExGen at the contact information set forth below.

ABOUT EXGEN RESOURCES INC.

ExGen is a project accelerator that seeks to fund exploration and development of our projects through joint ventures and partnership agreements. This approach significantly reduces the technical and financial risks for ExGen, while maintaining the upside exposure to new discoveries and potential cash flow. ExGen intends to build a diverse portfolio of projects across exploration stages and various commodity groups. ExGen currently has 11 exploration projects in Canada and the US, 4 NSR Royalties on projects in the Golden Triangle, BC, Canada and ExGen also holds a Silver Stream on the past producing Andacollo gold mine in Chile, which is slated for a near-term production restart.

For more information on ExGen please contact:

ExGen Resources Inc.

Jason Tong

Chief Financial Officer

Email: jason@catapultgroup.ca

Cell: 604-889-7827

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains certain forward-looking information. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to: the Upsized Offering, including, the potential use of proceeds of the Upsized Offering, including potential exploration on ExGen's properties, and potential future acquisitions; ExGen's business model, goals and approach as a project accelerator, including ExGen's intention to fund projects through joint ventures and partnerships, and its intention to diversify its portfolios of projects across exploration stages and commodity groups; and the near-term production restart of the Andacollo gold mine in Chile. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. This forward-looking information reflects ExGen's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to ExGen and on assumptions ExGen believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the current share price of ExGen's common shares; TSXV acceptance and market acceptance of the Upsized Offering; ExGen's current and initial understanding and analysis of its projects; ExGen's general and administrative costs remaining constant; market acceptance of ExGen's business model, goals and approach; the availability of potential acquisitions and prices acceptable to ExGen; and the feasibility and reasonableness of conducting exploration on, and developing any of, ExGen's projects. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of ExGen to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: the early stage development of ExGen and its projects; there is no certainty that the ongoing work programs by ExGen or its partners will result in significant or successful ?exploration or development of its projects, or development of any of its projects into a producing mine; uncertainty as to ?the actual results of exploration or development activities; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of ?future financing on acceptable terms; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; ExGen may not be able ?to comply with its ongoing obligations regarding its projects; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; capital market conditions and market prices for securities, junior market securities and mining exploration company securities; commodity prices, including copper, gold, silver, lithium and zinc prices; the actual results of current exploration and development or operational activities; competition; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents and other risks inherent in the mining industry; lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation or income tax legislation, affecting ExGen; conclusions of economic evaluations, if any; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. A description of other risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in ExGen's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Although ExGen has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. ExGen does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.