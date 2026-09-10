West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd.: West Red Lake Gold Intersects 16.16 g/t Au over 1.5 Metres and 10.94 g/t Au over 1.5 Metres at Starratt-Olsen, Advancing Multi-Asset Strategy at Madsen

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. ("West Red Lake Gold" or "WRLG" or the "Company") (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQX: WRLGF) is pleased to announce assay results from the first 5 holes from the 12 hole surface drilling program at the historic past-producing Starratt-Olsen Mine ("Starratt") located approximately 1.1 kilometers ("km") southwest of its 100% owned Madsen Mine in the Red Lake Mining District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada (the "Madsen Mine" or "Madsen").

STARRATT DRILLING HIGHLIGHTS

Hole WRL26-054 intersected 1.5 metre ("m") @ 16.16 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") , from 121.15m to 122.65m; including 0.85m @ 24.60 g/t Au , from 121.15m to 122.00m.

intersected , from 121.15m to 122.65m; including , from 121.15m to 122.00m. Hole WRL26-055 intersected 4.5m @ 5.16 g/t Au, from 114.0m to 118.5m; including 1.5m @ 10.94 g/t Au from 116.5m to 118.0m.

Will Robinson, Vice President of Exploration, commented, "The results received from this first pass of modern drilling at the past-producing Starratt-Olsen Mine are highly encouraging. We have successfully demonstrated that Madsen-style mineralization of notable grades and thickness remains proximal to the historically mined areas.

Importantly, Starratt could form part of the broader strategy to evaluate and advance multiple known gold deposits surrounding the Madsen Mine and mill and delivering on our Hub and Spoke model. In addition, several other existing targets have seen limited modern exploration.

As we progress, we are developing a robust pipeline of both operations and near-term deposits all feeding the mill at Madsen. With Madsen in production, Fork advancing toward inclusion in the 2027 production profile with ramp development, and Rowan in the permitting stage and being evaluated alongside Madsen in a proposed combined Pre-Feasibility Study, Starratt represents another opportunity to assess the potential of this broader mineralized system to the southwest along the Madsen structural trend.

This initial program was designed to test the upper portions of the Starratt system from surface, and our team sees significant potential to continue exploring the main Starratt ore shoot at depth. Gold grades in excess of 10 g/t Au from numerous underground drilling and chip samples collected near the shaft bottom at Starratt suggest this system continues down plunge. This high-grade panel is further reinforced by a 2016-era drillhole that returned 2m at 27.3 g/t Au and 3m at 104.1 g/t Au with numerous occurrences of visible gold. The exploration team is already looking into ways we could potentially access this area from the Madsen 16 Level exploration drive, which was advanced towards Starratt at 800m depth during the late 1930's and gets within 200m of the main down plunge extension."

TABLE 1. Significant intercepts (>0.5 g/t Au) from 2026 drilling at Starratt.

Hole ID Target From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Au (g/t) WRL26-051 Starratt 164.00 164.80 0.80 0.71 WRL26-052 Starratt 122.55 123.05 1.00 0.78 AND Starratt 124.55 126.60 2.05 1.05 WRL26-053 Starratt No Significant Assays > 0.5 g/t Au WRL26-054 Starratt 115.80 118.00 2.20 2.64 AND Starratt 121.15 122.65 1.50 16.16 Incl. Starratt 121.15 122.00 0.85 24.60 WRL26-055 Starratt 114.00 118.50 4.50 5.16 Incl. Starratt 116.50 118.00 1.50 10.94

*The "From-To" intervals in Table 1 are denoting overall downhole length of the intercept. The gold assay results presented are uncapped values. True thickness has not been calculated for these intercepts but is expected to be = 70% of downhole thickness based on intercept angles observed in the drill core. Internal dilution for composite intervals does not exceed 1m for samples grading <0.1 g/t Au.

TABLE 2: Drill collar summary for 2026 Starratt Surface Drilling.

Hole ID Target Easting Northing Elev (m) Length (m) Azimuth Dip WRL26-051 Starratt 434267 5644801 403 264.0 158 -47 WRL26-052 Starratt 434257 5644778 403 267.0 158 -45 WRL26-053 Starratt 434256 5644778 403 363.0 158 -53 WRL26-054 Starratt 434200 5644752 403 273.0 158 -46 WRL26-055 Starratt 433945 5644627 401 121.5 159 -45 WRL26-056 Starratt 434154 5644746 408 279.0 158 -54 WRL26-057 Starratt 434030 5644780 401 420.0 154 -45 WRL26-058 Starratt 434243 5644850 401 429.0 157 -46 WRL26-059 Starratt 434213 5644847 403 438.0 156 -45 WRL26-060 Starratt 434154 5644810 400 423.0 157 -47 WRL26-061 Starratt 434132 5644871 396 393.0 156 -47 WRL26-062 Starratt 434103 5644845 394 420.0 156 -45



STARRATT SURFACE DRLLING PROGRAM OVERVIEW

The drill program at Starratt (Figure 1) consisted of 4,100m of oriented HQ diameter diamond drilling in twelve (12) holes.

Targeted areas focused on up- and down-plunge extensions to previously mined panels at Starratt - investigating for unmined portions of previously defined mineralization and testing for new sub-parallel lenses (Figure 2).

This program marked the first focused effort in drill testing the main areas of historic mining at Starratt since mining ceased in the 1950's.

Starratt is the second largest gold producer historically on the Madsen property with ~164,000 oz of gold produced between 1948-1956 at an average grade of 6.17 grams per tonne gold 1-

DISCUSSION

While the 2026 surface drilling program at Starratt focused on the shallower portions of the deposit, the WRLG team sees excellent potential at depth on the main ore shoot which plunges moderately to the northeast at a similar orientation as the Austin and South Austin zones at Madsen. Assay results from historic underground drilling and channel sampling from the historic levels suggest that the main ore shoot that was previously mined remains intact and open for expansion past 440m depth (Figure 3). The historic assays help to inform a panel of mineralization with > 10 g/t Au potential that is approximately 300m by 400m. This interpretation has been further validated in a 2016-era drillhole (PG16-198) where assays returned 2m @ 27.3 g/t Au (561m to 563m) and 3m @ 104.1 g/t Au (567m to 570m) within this down-plunge extension area. This impressive intercept displays classic Madsen-style mineralization often associated with high gold grades consisting of strong silicification, biotite alteration, pyrrhotite + pyrite, diopside veining and multiple instances of visible gold (Figure 4).

Additionally, there was an exploration drive extended from Madsen towards Starratt from the 16 Level (800m depth) during the late 1930's that gets within 200m of the down plunge extension of the ore shoot at Starratt (Figure 5). The Madsen Mine is currently dewatered down to 18 Level and plans are already being prepared for accessing this 16 Level exploration drift for rehabilitation, geological mapping, sampling and potential future diamond drilling programs that could be planned to target the down plunge extension of the main Starratt ore shoot at depth. Drilling the Starratt deep extension from underground would provide an advantageous drilling platform requiring much shorter length holes and higher confidence drilling angles than from surface.

FIGURE 1. Plan view showing location of Starratt relative to Fork and Madsen Mine. Note the drift to Fork as shown is currently part of the conceptual access development.

FIGURE 2. Long section view of Starratt mine showing main target areas up- and down-plunge from previously mined panels of mineralization. Note high-grade intercepts from holes drilled around periphery of main area of historic mining - no drilling within main mining footprint.

FIGURE 3. Long section view of Starratt mine showing notable results from historic underground drilling and channel sampling. Aside from hole PG16-198, the assay results for the historic samples have not been verified for QA/QC reliability and are only shown to indicate the mineral potential that could exist at depth at Starratt.

FIGURE 4. High-grade interval from hole PG16-198 (561m to 570m) displaying classic Madsen-style mineralization and multiple occurrences of visible gold.

FIGURE 5. Long section view of Starratt mine and deep extension target showing proximity to the historic Madsen 16 Level exploration drive. Active Madsen development shown in green.

FIGURE 6. Plan map of Starratt mine area showing traces and intercepts for holes highlighted in this News Release.

FIGURE 7. Long section of Starratt mine showing holes highlighted in this release and the > 10 g/t Au down-plunge extension area defined by historic drilling and chip samples.

QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL

Drilling completed at the Starratt Mine consists of oriented HQ-sized diamond drill core. All drill holes are systematically logged, photographed, and sampled by a trained geologist at the core processing facility located at the Madsen Mine. Minimum allowable sample length is 0.5m. Maximum allowable sample length is 1.5m. Standard reference materials and blanks are inserted at a targeted 10% insertion rate. After logging, the core is then cut lengthwise utilizing a diamond blade core saw along a line pre-selected by the geologist. To reduce sampling bias, the same side of drill core is sampled consistently utilizing the orientation line as reference. For those samples containing visible gold ("VG"), a trained geologist supervises the cutting/bagging of those samples, and ensures the core saw blade is 'cleaned' with a dressing stone following the VG sample interval. Bagged samples are then sealed with zip ties with additional security tags, and transported by freight courier to AGAT Laboratories, Thunder Bay, Ontario for assay.

Samples were submitted to AGAT Laboratories for preparation and analysis. Samples were dried and crushed to 75% passing 2 millimetres ("mm"), with a 250-gram ("g") split retained for analysis (AGAT code: 200-075). The split was then pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns using steel pulverizing bowls (AGAT code: 200-087). Gold analyses were completed by lead collection fire assay with an ICP-OES finish for gold, platinum, and palladium on a 30 g aliquot (AGAT code: 202-055). Selected drill core samples were also analyzed for multi-element geochemistry using a four-acid digestion followed by ICP-OES/ICP-MS analysis (AGAT code: 201-071), a near-total digestion method suitable for a wide range of geological materials and trace element determination. AGAT Laboratories operate under a Quality Management System accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standards.

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Will Robinson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Robinson is not independent of WRLG.

ABOUT WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a Canadian gold producer and developer advancing a high-grade, district scale opportunity in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The Company's flagship Madsen Mine has recently achieved commercial production and is positioned as the central hub of a growing multi asset platform. The Company controls a 47 km² land package in one of the world's most prolific mining districts, which has historically produced over 20 million ounces of gold from high grade systems2. West Red Lake also owns the Rowan Property in Red Lake, covering 31 km² that includes three past producing mines (Rowan, Mount Jamie and Red Summit) and represents a key source of future production growth.

ON BEHALF OF WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD.

"Shane Williams"

Shane Williams

President & Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jaclyn Ruptash

V.P. Corporate Communications

Tel: (604) 569-5559

Email: investors@wrlgold.com or visit the Company's website at https://www.westredlakegold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT AND FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "planned", and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations of management; however, it is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release and include without limitation, statements relating to the anticipated timing of completion and results of the proposed drill program at Starratt; and the Company's future objectives and plans. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information involves numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market volatility; the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities; fluctuations in commodity prices; and changes in the Company's business plans. Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will continue with its stated business objectives and its ability to raise additional capital to proceed. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Additional information about risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025, copies of which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca-

The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the Company. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

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1 Website: Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. "MDI52K13NW00011 - Ontario Geological Survey." Geology Ontario. Accessed August 15, 2024. http://www.geologyontario.mndm.gov.on.ca/mndmfiles/mdi/data/records/MDI52K13NW00011.html

2 Twomey, T. and McGibbon, S. Red Lake Mine, Goldcorp Inc. (2022). "The Geological Setting and Estimation of Gold Grade of the High-Grade Zone, Red Lake Mine." Exploration Mining Geology, Vol. 10, Nos. 1-2, pp. 19-34. Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM").





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