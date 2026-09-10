The AI-powered source-to-pay platform will further automate the procurement of operating resources and services

JAGGAER's source-to-pay software supports Daimler Truck AG's indirect procurement processes. This includes the procurement of IT equipment as well as health and safety materials, lubricants, and production machines. The JAGGAER platform supports the entire procure-to-order process from identifying requirements and selecting suppliers, through to requesting quotations and placing orders. Procurement requirements are centrally consolidated, managed with a structured process and mapped digitally throughout. This increases transparency and streamlines approvals. In particular, standardized workflows and automated enquiries take the pressure off buyers.

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From left: Oezkan Karaoglu, Head of Governance Global Business Solutions at Daimler Truck and Bob O'Leary, Senior VP Sales Europe at JAGGAER Image Source: picture Juergen Biniasch

AI makes getting started easier

JAGGAER's intuitive interface helps ensure the transition to the new system runs smoothly. To make the switch even easier for staff, JAGGAER One also provides support through its 'Guided Buying' system. The solution guides the requester step by step through the processes, displays preferred suppliers, and automatically takes company policies into account. Artificial intelligence lends a helping hand to users in this process: for example, chatbots assist with searching for products across multiple catalogues. This speeds up the work and is an effective means of combating maverick spend that is, procurement outside defined processes.

"Our experience in the automotive industry shows us that companies are currently placing a strong emphasis on reducing costs and simplifying specialized and complex workflows," explains Bob O'Leary, Senior Vice President of Sales Europe at JAGGAER. "We are confident that our industry expertise and our procurement solutions help to create greater transparency in indirect spend, improve collaboration with suppliers, and deliver savings and greater compliance."

About JAGGAER: Procurement's intelligent source-to-pay and supplier collaboration platform

JAGGAER is a global leader in enterprise procurement and supplier collaboration, and the catalyst for enhancing human decision-making to accelerate business outcomes. We help organizations manage and automate complex processes while enabling their highly resilient, accountable, and integrated supplier base. Backed by 30 years of expertise, our proven AI-powered industry-specific solutions, services, and partnerships form JAGGAER One, serving direct and indirect, upstream, and downstream, in settings demanding an intelligent and comprehensive source-to-pay solution. Our over 1,200 global employees are obsessed with helping customers create value, transform their businesses, and accelerate their journey to Autonomous Commerce.

For more information, visit www.jaggaer.com.

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Contacts:

For JAGGAER: Josephine Ornago

Email: pr@jaggaer.com

Cell: 3662250305