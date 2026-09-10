Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - On September 7, 2026, the long awaited and highly anticipated debut of AM/JASMINE SS27 Collection Runway Show at China International Fashion Week concluded successfully at Tank 79, 798/751 Art District D-Park in Beijing. Even though Tank 79 is the largest venue for China Fashion Week, capable of housing over a thousand spectators, due to the successes of the brand's previous shows, this year's edition was quickly sold out. This season's collection titled "Ivy·Models" drew inspiration from the campus culture of the eight elite Ivy League universities, with the theme "Ivy·Models" symbolizing the new generation of elite who excel academically, but can also project the confidence, presence and grace of elite professional models on the world's biggest fashion stages, embodying excellence both within and without. The brand's haute couture creations re-interpret elite youthful elegance, weaving a unique novel fashion narrative for the modern young scholars.

(Left large panel: AM/JASMINE Chief Designer Amanda Chen Liang.

Right Top Panel: Co-Headline Designer Claire Jialing Chen & her designs to the right.

Right Middle Panel: Co-designer Sofiia Reshetnik & her designs to the right.

Right Bottom Panel: Co-designer Rena Jinghao Ren & her designs to the right.)

This season's new Collection is led by Chief Designer Amanda Chen Liang and her veteran Co-Headline Designer Claire Jialing Chen from the U.K. and co-created by exciting novice designers Rena Jinghao Ren of LA and Sofiia Reshetnik (from England and originally Ukraine) debuting their designs for the first time. Claire and Sofiia both hail from Britain's prestigious Sevenoaks School and Rena comes from Irvine, California, all three prime examples of Scholar-Designer-Part-Time Professional Model and are diversely talented. As an entrepreneur who has earned significant revenue from the sale of her previously designed outfits, Claire is also an accomplished tennis and volleyball athlete. Rena is a champion debater, and Sofiia has already launched her commercial artist career. The junior creative team were deeply engaged in the entire design process from conception, sketching, fabric selection to intricate detail refinement. They infused their personal preferences, sensibilities and interpretations of elite campus life into their designs. They also personally strutted in their own custom creations on China Fashion Week's biggest runway show, accompanied by other top models wearing their designed outfits to complete the runway show.

The show innovatively replicated common scenes of collegiate libraries at Ivy institutions, reminiscent of Harvard's Widener, Columbia's Butler or Yale's Sterling Memorial, replete with library tables, chairs and the classical green bankers desk lamps, instantly re-creating an immersive and scholarly atmosphere. AM/JASMINE uses the "Ivy·Models" concept to establish a deep and intensely personal dialogue and link between fashion, academics, music, dance, art, and Ivy League athletics and campus life.

(Left: Model Huang Ke'er, Right: Supermodel Lu Xian Ren)

The Show Debut Model, Huang Ke'er, kicked off the show confidently with her energetic and youthful gait, vividly depicting the vibrant youth scene of contemporary campuses. Thereafter, the Collection was launched by an All-Star multi-racial lineup of international supermodels with diverse age and ethnical backgrounds.

Celebrity Fan Favorite and renowned supermodel Lu Xian Ren closed the show in a breathtaking finale look that elevated the theme of youth transformation to perfection. The closing masterpiece and Lu's finale outfit was jointly created by Amanda Chen Liang with Claudia from CCART Floral Art. Inspired by tenacious winding and wall climbing vines covering centuries-old Ivy League buildings, the outfit was adorned with actual Ivy vines. The design blends soft flowing silhouettes with resilient upward vitality, perfectly echoing the core philosophy of the IVY·MODEL collection, matching the imagery on the projected background screen. This CCART Floral Art and AM/JASMINE's co-creation, sticks faithfully and literally to the theme of "Ivy·Models".

(Row 1: Suit Series; Row 2: Sport Series;

Row 3: Casual Series; Row 4: Coming-of-Age Series)

The "Ivy·Models" Collection is subdivided into four major series: Suits, Sportswear, Leisure, and Coming-of-Age graduation ceremony, matching the fashion needs of elite youths in different situations and scenarios.

The Suit series, as the Show Opening series, adopts the precise British classic tailoring with clean, restrained lines. Designed for formal campus scenarios, such as scholarly presentations, speech and debate tournaments, or worn under commencement gowns at graduations, the series convey the composed sophistication of well-bred youth elites at Ivies. The series finale was jointly unveiled on the runway by Supermodel Sensation Lu Xian Ren and Chief Designer Amanda Chen Liang. The sleek and exquisite British-cut suit with sharp and restrained lines, showcasing the quiet confidence and powerful aura of the elite students from Andover, Exeter, Eton or Sevenoaks.

The Sports series was boldly and playfully reimagined and breaks from the inherent design boundaries of traditional sportswear and delivered haute couture upgrades for tennis, rugby, basketball, skateboarding and ballet aesthetics. Retaining iconic visual symbols and characteristics of each sport, the design integrates functional athletic details with high-fashion tailoring techniques. The result is a seamless fusion of spirited sports vitality and exquisite couture texture, breaking the stereotype of traditional functional sportswear.

The Leisure series kicked off with child models gleefully driving mini-EV versions of China's premier luxury automobile brand, AITO's M9 Model, on the stage and encircling the round runway, delighting audiences who eagerly snapped photos and videos with their cameras. The collision of futuristic smart mobility EV technology and kids in youthful denim and leather clothing, fully captured the relaxed and joyful ambience of social gatherings outside of the classroom, and creatively upended the tedious monotony of traditional runway shows.

The final Coming-of-Age series depicted graduation ceremony and featured dazzling haute couture dress designs as its core, focusing on the highlights of the end of the students' collegiate careers, prior to embarking on new journeys. The series interweaves the soft fabric texture with boldly structured silhouette, achieving a perfect harmony and balance of strength and tenderness. With the unique ceremonial solemnity of haute couture, AM/JASMINE solemnly captures this precious moment and milestone of collegiate students leaving the ivory tower of colleges and starting new careers or further graduate or professional education journeys.

(Top & Bottom Image: Curtain Call; Middle Image: Designers)

The show's climax arrived with an energetic dance performance, with unrestrained, vibrant and joyful movements embodying the fearless spirit of youth. The exciting, choreographed number brought out instant energy and excitement to the Tank 79's thousand-strong audience. The dancers were soon joined by the entire cast of models and designers on stage for the grand collective curtain call, with everyone dancing, smiling, singing, and hi-fiving each other to the groove of the music. The lively and energetic dance unleashed the youthful spirit of young and old audience in the entire venue and encouraged the audience to participate, with some even dancing along, pushing the supercharged atmosphere of the show to new highs. All the designers, models, and dancers took to center stage together, bidding farewell and thanking the highly appreciative and enthusiastic audience. The show drew to a successful conclusion amidst thunderous applause.

The release of the "Ivy·Models" Collection represented a major evolution of AM/JASMINE's design philosophy, allowing fashion to be active, fun and participatory. This was not only another sublimation of the brand's design philosophy, but also continued its eternal narrative about youth, fashion and music for the brand and added novel themes of dance, academics, campus life, sports, growth and coming-of-age.

AM/JASMINE extends its sincerest gratitude to its strategic partners, AITO Automobiles, XiaoGuanCha Tea House, and the music production team at Tone Music, for their unwavering support and contribution to the Show's ultimate success, during the production and execution of this show.

(Images 1 & 4: Sponsor - XiaoGuanC; Images 2 & 3: Sponsor - AITO Automobile)

With our partners like AITO Automobile empowers new driving and travel experiences with the latest smart technologies, XiaoGuanCha Tea House inherits and re-interprets traditional Oriental tea culture with serenity and spirituality, and Tone Music provided customized music soundtracks that amplify immersive storytelling. These partners work together with AM/JASMINE to cross the boundaries of technology, tea, music, and fashion, jointly focusing on the growth and development of the new generation of elite youths, promoting the integration and collision of Eastern tea aesthetics, cutting-edge world leading technologies, customized music, and high-end fashion art, and helped launch AM/JASMINE SS27 Collection at China International Fashion Week, enabling a humanistic and avant-garde attitude.

Amanda Chen Liang, AM/JASMINE Chief Designer, commented, "Ivy·Models" is our tribute to the diverse spiritual world of contemporary youth. Beyond translating campus aesthetics into fashion design, we aim to capture the authentic upward vitality and fearless individuality of the new generation." Rooted in ingenuity and inspired by life, AM/JASMINE consistently interprets the multi-dimensional beauty of life through contemporary high fashion.

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