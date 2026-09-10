From ESS News Econergy has launched commercial operations for the fully merchant 70 MW / 141 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) at its Parau 1 project in Bra?ov, Romania. The battery joins a 92 MW solar array that has been active since early 2024, bringing the site's combined capacity to 162 MW across a 113-hectare footprint. The €85 million ($98.8 million) project is fully owned by the developer and operates entirely on a merchant basis. The BESS features dedicated grid-import capacity, enabling the battery to charge directly from the grid during periods of low or negative pricing, as ...

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