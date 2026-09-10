Dominion Harbor Group: Edison Innovations Acquires Strategic Patent Portfolio from Advanced Optoelectronic Technology

Over 20 Patents Critical To The Display And Lighting Industries Are Included Within The AOT Portfolio Acquired By Edison Innovations

DALLAS, TX AND HSINCHU, TW / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / Edison Innovations, a Dominion Harbor Enterprises (DHE) (https://www.dominionharbor.com/) company, has acquired a strategic patent portfolio consisting of over 20 patents from Advanced Optoelectronic Technology, Inc. (AOT) (www.aot.com.tw/en/). The acquisition was announced jointly by David Pridham, Chief Executive Officer of Dominion Harbor Enterprises, and Alex Chen (???), Chief Financial Officer of Advanced Optoelectronic Technology, Inc.

The acquired portfolio complements Edison's existing offerings in the display sector and includes technologies critical to the broader lighting industry. This acquisition further strengthens Edison's intellectual property position, enabling the company to expand its offerings to current licensees and LED manufacturers worldwide.

The transaction builds on an established relationship between the two companies. AOT is an existing Edison Innovations licensee, and the acquisition opens a second, complementary channel of value between them: where the license gives AOT access to Edison's foundational LED technology, the purchase gives AOT's own patented innovations a global licensing platform and a further return on the company's long-term investment in research and development.

"This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our strategy to provide comprehensive, high-value IP solutions to the display and lighting sectors," said Mr. Pridham. "Our licensing relationship with AOT has been a productive one, and it is gratifying to find an additional way for our two companies to add value to one another. By integrating AOT's critical patents into our existing portfolio, we are better positioned to support our licensees with the advanced tools they need to drive innovation and maintain competitive advantages."

"We are pleased to transition this portfolio to Edison Innovations, a firm that shares our commitment to fostering technological growth," said Alex Chen (???), Chief Financial Officer. "As an Edison licensee, we have seen firsthand the care the company brings to stewarding LED intellectual property, and we are confident that Edison's unparalleled expertise in IP management will ensure these technologies continue to provide meaningful value to the lighting and display industries."

The acquisition continues Edison Innovations' drive to add the LED industry's most sought-after patents to a portfolio that already includes assets originating with such global leaders as General Electric, Sharp and Seoul Semiconductor.

For more information about the Edison Innovations patent portfolio, contact Robert Kelly via email at bob@dominionharbor.com or call 214-414-1164.

About Advanced Optoelectronic Technology, Inc. (AOT):

Established in 1999 and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Advanced Optoelectronic Technology, Inc. (AOT) is a leading developer and manufacturer of LED packaging technology. Listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE:3437), the company specializes in surface mount light-emitting diodes (SMD LED), light module applications, sensing components, and automotive lighting. AOT is dedicated to delivering reliable, cost-competitive products to global customers through high-capacity, high-quality manufacturing. For more information, visit www.aot.com.tw/en/ (https://www.aot.com.tw/en/).

About Dominion Harbor Enterprises, LLC:

Dominion Harbor Enterprises (DHE) is a premier intellectual property transaction and advisory firm, recognized for its unmatched expertise in IP transactions. DHE provides clients with unparalleled access to targeted and credentialed licensees, supported by its proprietary IPedia patent intelligence solution. The firm is committed to fostering innovation and growth in the intellectual property landscape.

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SOURCE: Dominion Harbor Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/edison-innovations-acquires-strategic-patent-portfolio-from-adva-1218855